Sinead Kennedy to return to RTÉ's Today show after 'magical' maternity leave 

The 37-year-old welcomed daughter Indie in March of last year
Dáithí O'Sé, Maura Derrane and Sinéad Kennedy. Picture: Miki Barlok.

Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 13:16
Nicole Glennon

Sinead Kennedy has confirmed she will be back on RTÉ’s Today show couch today after an extended maternity leave full of "magical" moments. 

The 37-year-old, who welcomed her first child in March of last year, was originally set to return to the programme in September.

However, the TV presenter extended her maternity leave to spend more time with her baby daughter Indie.

The Winning Streak presenter said she and husband Conor Kirwan have soaked up “every magical moment” with their little one over the last ten months.

Sinead shared a family photo as she announced she would be returning to the show
“It’s been so incredible to watch her grow these past few months, it’s time we’ll never get back and I’m lucky to have been in a position to take a step back,” she told her Instagram followers.

“But it was never going to last forever so our new reality begins on Monday,” she said, confirming she will be back presenting with Daith Ó’Sé from January 10.

Emer O’Neill, who became a well-recognised face during her stint on Home School Hub, has been standing in for the presenter for the past number of months.

Person: Sinead Kennedy
<p>The 14-year-old had amassed almost 99K followers on TikTok</p>

'He taught us life was precious:' Tributes paid to 14-year-old TikTok star from Dublin 

