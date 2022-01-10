Anna Geary says she ‘didn’t feel worthy’ of new RTÉ show

The Ireland’s Fittest Family coach said she felt the fear but did it anyway
Anna Geary said her nerves were evident at the start of the show Picture: @annagcork / Instagram

Nicole Glennon

Anna Geary has shared that she “didn’t feel worthy” as she kicked off her new RTÉ Radio 1 show.

The Ireland’s Fittest Family coach said her nerves were there “and evident at the start” during her first live broadcast on Sunday, but chatting to her “fabulous guests” helped her relax.

“It’s feeling a bit surreal,” she told her 130K Instagram followers on Sunday night, “my adrenaline is still sky high.” 

“I’m feeling all the emotions, thinking of all the incredible broadcasters who have sat in that chair before me… I didn’t feel worthy.” 

Anna Geary said it's been a long-time ambition to host her own show
The former camogie player said it’s been a “long time ambition” to have her own show and said she has “so much to learn” and “so much to improve.” 

“But I did it, and I loved it,” she wrote, “I felt the fear and did it anyway.” 

Friends were out in force to wish her well and congratulate her on her first broadcast with Newstalk presenter Ciara Kelly commented, “Well done Anna u are a power house ❤️.”

Meanwhile, footballer Stephanie Roche wrote “Brilliant Anna! Congrats 👏🥳” while Maia Dunphy chimed in “Well done you multi-talented bird you!! X” 

Supercharged with Anna Geary airs Sunday at 6pm on RTÉ Radio One.

