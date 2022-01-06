Ryan Tubridy spends day in Wicklow hills with Charlie Bird to prepare for Croagh Patrick

Full details on how the public can join the climb will be revealed tomorrow
Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 14:29
Denise O’Donoghue

The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy has shared a photo of himself and Charlie Bird in the Wicklow hills after spending the morning there together.

Mr Bird was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year and Tubridy is one of many who will join him to climb Croagh Patrick in April.

“Spent a glorious morning climbing the Wicklow hills with Charlie Bird and friends,” Tubridy writes on Instagram.

“We’re on the road to Croagh Patrick with Vicky Phelan and half of Ireland in April. Full details on The Late Late tomorrow night.” 

Mr Bird will launch the inaugural "Climb with Charlie" event with a cast of volunteers during Friday night's Late Late Show.

Vicky Phelan is among those who will be joining him on the climb, and Bird hopes to inspire thousands of Irish people to climb Croagh Patrick and other peaks around the country on April 2.

Mary McAleese, Davy Fitzgerald, Baz Ashmawy, Joanna Donnelly, Dr Harry Barry, Dermot Bannon, Karl Henry and more will show their support on Friday night’s show.

In December, Mr Bird today the Late Late Show he was touched by the support he received from the public since revealing his diagnosis.

“I’ve great friends, I’ve a great family and a beautiful wife, five grandkids, two beautiful daughters — everybody in this country who has contacted me has kept me going. I get uplifted by the feelings, letters, texts and emails.”

