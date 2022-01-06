Photographer Jenny McCarthy to have brain surgery for suspected tumour

Wedding photographer Jenny McCarthy has revealed she will undergo surgery next month after doctors discovered a growth in her brain.

McCarthy, who is married to broadcaster Martin King, was previously treated for a brain tumour in 2011 and a revent scan revealed “new activity”. She shared the news on Instagram and confirmed she will be operated on.

“I have some news... Not the best news either. Some of you may already know that I had a brain tumour removed successfully in 2011 by an incredible person, Professor Ciarán Bolger at Beaumont Hospital,” she said.

“Unfortunately after a recent brain scan, it seems there is new activity. This means there is some 'swollen tissue' which is probably a tumour growing back. Good news is, it's not malignant and Professor Bolger will need to carry out some brain surgery to remove it.”

Jenny McCarthy is best known for her wedding photography.

McCarthy will be off work for six weeks after the procedure, based on advice from Professor Bolger, and the surgery will take place in February.

“After surgery, I will need to take six weeks off but after that I'll be back doing what I love and that's documenting weddings, newborn baby and portrait shoots and of course, bringing out more incredible wedding and baby products.”

She thanked her followers for their support, as well as thanking her family, friends and husband.

“I am going to get through this and I’ll be back to the same Jenny you all know in a matter of weeks.”

Speaking to the Irish Examiner in 2013, King, who presents the Six O'Clock show on Virgin Media, described his wife as a hero but said he felt helpless when she was unwell.

“When my wife Jenny became sick a couple of years ago she was a hero. She coped by stepping outside of herself. But I felt completely helpless. I had to put my trust in the skills of one person to enable another person to live. I was glad I had some type of faith.

“We kept it out of the press for as long as we could until one of the papers revealed that she’d had a brain tumour. It wasn’t until after we got married that she decided to speak about it in a magazine.”