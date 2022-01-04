‘Our dreams came true’: Georgie Crawford and husband Jamie matched with surrogate  

Georgie and husband Jamie have been outspoken on Ireland's surrogacy laws
Jamie and Georgie Crawford have been matched with a surrogate 

Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 12:34
Nicole Glennon

Georgie Crawford “cried more tears this Christmas than ever before” after she was matched with a surrogate just before Christmas Eve.

The Good Glow podcaster chose to go down the surrogacy route with husband Jamie Crawford after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and put on a medication called Tamoxifen as part of her recovery.

The couple, who already share one daughter Pia, have been outspoken about the difficulties associated with surrogacy and have previously called for a change to Ireland’s strict surrogacy laws.

Georgie Crawford, husband Jamie and daughter Pia celebrate the good news
Georgie Crawford, husband Jamie and daughter Pia celebrate the good news

In an emotional Instagram post today, Georgie shared a video soundtracked to Ellie Goulding’s How Long Will I Love You showing the moment her and the extended family found out they have been matched with a surrogate.

“She is our guardian angel,” Georgie wrote, “we are so grateful and can’t wait to grow our family.” 

The podcaster said all of their dreams came true on December 23rd when they were matched with the surrogate and she can’t wait to embark on this “crazy adventure.” 

“We love our families so much, they never stopped loving and supporting us over the past 18 months,” she said, tagging husband Jamie.

Georgie has been inundated with well-wishes from fellow Irish stars with influencer Rosie Connolly commenting “What incredible news ❤️ thrilled for you and your gorgeous family ❤️.” 

Fellow podcaster and presenter Síle Seogie added: “Aww guys!!! 😭❤❤❤ This is the most beautiful news. I am so so happy for you all ❤️ xxx”

Podcast Corner: Six shows that will help you keep up those new year's resolutions

