Podcast Corner: Six shows that will help you keep up those new year's resolutions

Just One Thing - with Michael Mosley (BBC Sounds)

From taking up singing to looking after houseplants to cold showers, these 20 short episodes offer up plenty of ideas for a new activity to try over the coming weeks and months. Mosley talks with an expert about the science behind, say, spending more time outdoors - it can help with levels of the stress hormone cortisol - before a ‘guinea pig’ explains how they got on with the activity. If nothing else, it’s an informative lesson, but ideally it’ll lead to at least one new lease of life.

You’re Wrong About; Honestly with Bari Weiss

Two long-running US shows that cover topics you might have heard about in the news but not followed fully. The former is perhaps more fun, looking to examine subjects like political correctness and “the real reason” behind Tipper Gore vs Heavy Metal, which led to the parental guidance stickers on CDs. The latter is more focused/serious, discussing ‘The Media’s Verdict on Kyle Rittenhouse’, for example, though a recent interview with Kim Kardashian is intriguing.

The Art of Being Well

Author and functional medicine expert Dr Will Cole offers up this “manifesto for a new breed of health seekers”. He hosts hour-long interviews with various experts in their field, discussing aromatherapy, anxiety (a discussion with Dr Caroline Leaf is particularly illuminating), Botox alternatives, and medicinal mushrooms, among myriad subjects. There are some 60 episodes - it only began last January - with plenty of food for thought.

You’ll Do

Created in lockdown last year, comedians and real life couple Catherine Bohart and Sarah Keyworth want to know what makes relationships work. Each of the 12 episodes focus on a particular topic - living together, parenting, body image, and single life - with guests such as comedian Joe Lycett and reality TV star Vicki Pattison.

Prettysmart

Danielle Robay looks to put “a new spin on pretty” with this woman-focused show that features some big ideas. It’s a lifestyle and self-help podcast - episode titles include ‘Be The Rich Man Your Parents Told You To Marry’ and ‘How To Increase Your Self Worth And Net Worth’ - that features interesting people, such as Lindsay Peoples Wagner, who talks about the fashion industry, and Maria Shriver, a former first lady of California.

9 to 5ish with The Skimm

Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg bid to help you get the most out of your career. Again, take your pick of topics from the 200-plus episodes so far: Taking tough feedback, building your personal brand, and knowing your worth are all recent subjects that you can link together as you consider your 2022 career goals.