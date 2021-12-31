Golden Girls star Betty White dies aged 99

Hollywood icon Betty White has died at the age of 99, just days before her 100th birthday.

The award-winning US actress, best known for starring as Rose in 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls, would have celebrated her centennial birthday on January 17.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent Jeff Witjas confirmed to People magazine.

"I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

White said her longevity was a result of good health, good fortune and loving her work.

"It's incredible that I'm still in this business and that you are still putting up with me," White said in an appearance at the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony, where she was honored for her long career.

"It's incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home."

White was not afraid to mock herself and throw out a joke about her sex life or a snarky crack that one would not expect from a sweet-smiling, white-haired elderly woman. She was frequently asked if, after such a long career, there was anything she still wanted to do and the standard response was: "Robert Redford."

White was born in Illinois in the US on January 17 1922, and had a television career spanning more than 80 years.

Her decades in front of the camera meant she was named the female entertainer with the longest television career by Guinness World Records, having started out in 1939.

Screen veteran White also appeared in hit US sitcoms including Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth.

White – who has also written several books over the years – has earned herself five Primetime Emmy Awards out of 21 nominations, and a handful of other top gongs.

She also played Ryan Reynolds’ grandmother in 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal, while Sandra Bullock played his love interest, earning herself a Golden Globe nomination.

Castmate Bullock, 57, said: “Timing isn’t easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people’s timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless.

“The rest of us just remain silent and pray we’re not cut out of the scene.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds, 45, who has been a fan of White’s “for as long as I can remember”, said: “I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates.”

- Additional reporting by Press Association