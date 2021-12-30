Grace Collier: I rewired my attitude to money, there's no guilt attached to spending

Nicole Glennon talks to the owner of Spice Vintage in Limerick about her free spirit towards her finances
Grace Collier: I rewired my attitude to money, there's no guilt attached to spending

Grace Collier, owner of Spice Vintage in Limerick.

Thu, 30 Dec, 2021 - 08:24

What is your attitude towards money?

I have a very good relationship with money; it’s kind of a spiritual one, in a way.

I rewired my attitude towards money a number of years ago and it has really served me well for the business. I spend freely and earn freely.

I am very concerned that every time I spend money, there is a positive energy behind it and I think I have a healthy mind frame around it now.

I never really feel any lack, I just know that abundance is coming to me.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I am quite fluid with money. I don’t have rules, really.

I’ll happily spend and save;- there is a balance between the two. It doesn’t stress me out by any means.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

I believe that whatever I feel like spending on myself is what I deserve, so I don’t attach any guilt to money whatsoever. It’s not something I believe in.

Do you follow a budget?

I don’t follow a budget. I have an awareness around it, but I have such a light attitude towards money that I think that has something to do with it. I think this attitude helps it flow in and out quite freely.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

If we are talking about things I wear, then I did buy a pair of limited edition Nike trainers for €250, but that would not be usual for me.

Other than that, it was my camper van. I think it is the most important thing I have bought.

In terms of my lifestyle, everything I earn and I work for is with the aim of going away somewhere in that camper van.

Do you have a pension and, if so, have you had it a long time?

I only started my pension this year and it was because my accountant drew my attention to it and told me that she thought it would be a good idea.

What’s the biggest financial mistake you have made and what lesson did you take away from it?

I don’t think I’ve ever really made a massive mistake with money.

I think that this might be I don’t see things as mistakes, so I wouldn’t be able to have them in my head as a pinnacle moment in my life.

I don’t see things as mistakes, I see them as opportunities for learning, so I tend to move on from things, as
opposed to dwelling on them.

More in this section

April Ashley death Tributes paid to transgender activist April Ashley
46th Gracie Awards Taylor Swift to appeal against court decision after allegations she stole lyrics 
The 90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Emma Watson admits she was ‘overwhelmed’ ahead of Harry Potter reunion
<p>Coalmen delivering in Brighton &amp; Hove during the 1950s. A frightening spectacle for many small children, as they tramped through their house (mybrightonandhove.org.uk).jpg</p>

Delivering the goods: the changing nature of home shopping

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices