Grace Collier: I rewired my attitude to money, there's no guilt attached to spending

What is your attitude towards money?

I have a very good relationship with money; it’s kind of a spiritual one, in a way.

I rewired my attitude towards money a number of years ago and it has really served me well for the business. I spend freely and earn freely.

I am very concerned that every time I spend money, there is a positive energy behind it and I think I have a healthy mind frame around it now.

I never really feel any lack, I just know that abundance is coming to me.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I am quite fluid with money. I don’t have rules, really.

I’ll happily spend and save;- there is a balance between the two. It doesn’t stress me out by any means.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

I believe that whatever I feel like spending on myself is what I deserve, so I don’t attach any guilt to money whatsoever. It’s not something I believe in.

Do you follow a budget?

I don’t follow a budget. I have an awareness around it, but I have such a light attitude towards money that I think that has something to do with it. I think this attitude helps it flow in and out quite freely.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

If we are talking about things I wear, then I did buy a pair of limited edition Nike trainers for €250, but that would not be usual for me.

Other than that, it was my camper van. I think it is the most important thing I have bought.

In terms of my lifestyle, everything I earn and I work for is with the aim of going away somewhere in that camper van.

Do you have a pension and, if so, have you had it a long time?

I only started my pension this year and it was because my accountant drew my attention to it and told me that she thought it would be a good idea.

What’s the biggest financial mistake you have made and what lesson did you take away from it?

I don’t think I’ve ever really made a massive mistake with money.

I think that this might be I don’t see things as mistakes, so I wouldn’t be able to have them in my head as a pinnacle moment in my life.

I don’t see things as mistakes, I see them as opportunities for learning, so I tend to move on from things, as

opposed to dwelling on them.