Grace Collier: I rewired my attitude to money, there's no guilt attached to spending

I have a very good relationship with money; it’s kind of a spiritual one, in a way.
I rewired my attitude towards money a number of years ago and it has really served me well for the business. I spend freely and earn freely.
I am very concerned that every time I spend money, there is a positive energy behind it and I think I have a healthy mind frame around it now.
I never really feel any lack, I just know that abundance is coming to me.
I am quite fluid with money. I don’t have rules, really.
I’ll happily spend and save;- there is a balance between the two. It doesn’t stress me out by any means.
I believe that whatever I feel like spending on myself is what I deserve, so I don’t attach any guilt to money whatsoever. It’s not something I believe in.
I don’t follow a budget. I have an awareness around it, but I have such a light attitude towards money that I think that has something to do with it. I think this attitude helps it flow in and out quite freely.
If we are talking about things I wear, then I did buy a pair of limited edition Nike trainers for €250, but that would not be usual for me.
Other than that, it was my camper van. I think it is the most important thing I have bought.
In terms of my lifestyle, everything I earn and I work for is with the aim of going away somewhere in that camper van.
I only started my pension this year and it was because my accountant drew my attention to it and told me that she thought it would be a good idea.
I don’t think I’ve ever really made a massive mistake with money.
I think that this might be I don’t see things as mistakes, so I wouldn’t be able to have them in my head as a pinnacle moment in my life.
I don’t see things as mistakes, I see them as opportunities for learning, so I tend to move on from things, as
opposed to dwelling on them.