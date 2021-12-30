Delivering the goods: the changing nature of home shopping

Last year, a PayPal study estimated that Irish consumers bought nearly half of their Christmas presents online. Covid was only partly to blame. Many of us simply find it more convenient.

Home deliveries were once about getting essentials into our homes. Partly, this was to keep us in touch with other people.

First came the mail. A system with ‘post boys’ was set up between Dublin and a few major towns in the 16th century. Horse-drawn mail coaches began to operate between Dublin and Cork in 1789, speeding up delivery times.

According to The Postmaster General’s Report of 1886, those receiving the earliest parcels found all sorts of things inside, including hens, mice and hedgehogs. By 1919, one local directory states that Cork City received four mail deliveries a day, seven days a week, including Christmas Day.

Receiving a daily newspaper also kept you informed about the world outside. In 1833 a 10-year-old Irish boy called Barney Flaherty became the first newspaper boy in history when he answered an advertisement in the New York Sun, looking for “steady men” to deliver the paper.

As well as finding their way into subscribers’ homes, the earliest numbers of The Cork Examiner in 1841 were delivered to coffee houses “throughout the kingdom”.

By the early 1960s, P. Fitzpatrick & Co. in Kanturk was one of hundreds of newsagents across Ireland who offered both a morning and an evening newspaper delivery service.

Unlike letters and newspapers, some goods need delivering because they are too darned heavy to lift.

In the days before domestic fridges, daily deliveries of milk were vital – unless you happened to own a cow.

A horse-drawn milk cart would rumble through the streets twice a day, and milk would be ladled out from churns into anything people happened to bring along.

Cork City got many of its early morning milk deliveries from Dawn Dairies, Ballinhina; and Dublin from Premier Dairies.

A Premier Dairies, electric milk float in Dublin, top speed a white knuckle 25 mph (premierdairies.ie)

As recently as the mid-1980s, you could hear the 7am whirr of electric floats and the clinking of glass bottles, their foil tops ready to be pecked at by blue tits, even before customers had a chance to grab them for their cereal. Trundling back home with milk might cause you to puff and blow, but try carrying a sack of coal and it could put your back out.

Fortunately, Patrick O’Shea was delivering coal to Cork City a century ago, and, for a nominal charge, his company will still deliver 20 kg and 40kg bags of coal to doorsteps today – or briquettes and kindling, should you prefer.

Suttons once delivered from five premises: South Mall, Lapp’s Quay, St Patrick’s Quay, New Street and King Street. During the pandemic, supermarket deliveries are booming, though grocers’ carts can be traced back to mid-Victorian times.

David Collins of Collins Supervalu in Carrigaline, Co.Cork, recently celebrated his family’s 150 years of grocery retailing by getting his colleague, Conor Dwane, to don a grocery deliveryman's costume (Irish Examiner, 26 June 2015).

Celebrating 150 years retailing in Carrigaline. David Collins of Collins SuperValu with colleague Conor Dwane in 1865 grocery delievreyman costume (Irish Examiner, 26 June 2015).

During the 1960s and 1970s, the Situations Vacant columns bulged with adverts for grocery deliverers. In July 1965, William O’Connell, grocer, of Bridge Street, Mallow, was looking for a full time van driver. In May 1971, Punch & Co. Ltd (Mace) of Leitrim Street, Cork – whose “complete range” of grocery goods included pudding bowls – was offering “good wages and conditions” to two “lorry helpers”, aged 16-17.

The delivery of hot food has an even longer history, though this time we need to look outside Ireland. Buckwheat noodles were brought to noblemen’s homes in Korea as early as 1768, while after a night out during the 1880s military officers sometimes ordered deliveries of ‘hangover soup’.

When visiting Naples in 1889, King Umberto and Queen Margherita of Italy requested that one of the city’s best-known chefs, Raffaele Esposito, deliver dinner to their palace. He brought pizza – ‘Margherita’, of course!

Around 1900, in the Indian city of Mumbai, men called dabbawalas delivered meals directly to people at their place of work – just like companies supply sandwiches to busy office workers today.

Home deliveries were once about getting bog-standard basics onto doorsteps. But these days, it’s as likely to be frills and fripperies.

Countless online companies and couriers are ready to gratify our every impulse: anything from edible glitter, to finger covers that stop us getting greasy when eating crisps. And they’re all just ‘one click’ away, without all the hassle of logging on, and with next day delivery – even if it’s a Sunday.

When we are about to pay for our online purchases, suddenly an offer pops up for something else, and before we know it, we’ve whipped it into our basket – especially if it’s available “for only a limited time”, or there are “only three left”, or – horror upon horror – if “twelve people are already looking at it”!

During the current pandemic, Amazon France was forbidden to deliver any “non-essential” items. That’s pretty well everything, apart from food and medicine. No books, computer games, or "decorative" items.

According to The Economic Times, non-essential items now make up at least 90% of all domestic deliveries. Huh! Such is the allure today of home shopping.