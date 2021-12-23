Meet Lilibet! Meghan and Harry introduce the world to their daughter

They gifted fans with a picture of the whole family in their holiday card
Harry and Meghan released their holiday card on Thursday. Picture: by Alexi Lubomirski, Copyright owned by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ©2021. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released the first picture of their daughter Lilibet, with Meghan holding her up in an image on their “family holiday” card.

The photo, which also shows Harry with Archie on his knee, was taken by Alexi Lubomirski this summer at the couple’s home in Santa Barbara, California.

The message on the card reads: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honour and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave: Team Rubicon, Welcome. US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew & Paid Leave For All, PL+US, Marshall Plan for Moms.

“Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili”.

