Bernard O'Shea's three unthoughtful tips to get through Twixmas

I had never heard of “Twixmas” until a few days ago. It’s a practical expression to describe the days between Christmas and the New Year. Where Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve are the podium finishes for winter, those days in-between suffer from a major identity crisis.

Twixmas needs a PR overhaul. Until it does here are three tips that I found helpful in dragging yourself through this magical time.

How to get out of the house for hours

Have you ever dreamed of saving Christmas while also gaining personal benefits? The festive movies so deeply ingrained into our brains have characters who jump in to save the day at the last minute. Here’s how you can become that person.

Let’s be honest the days between Christmas and New Year are when our nerves merge into the “straw breaking back territory” with our nearest and dearest. That talking doll that was so funny and magical on Christmas Day is now sawing through your head. It’s creeping into your Guinness filled dreams asking you to get “more milk from Super Valu, Daddy”. You’ve overeaten again and started thinking that you might try and apply to spend the next festive season in the International Space Station. You have to get out of the house but have to do it thoughtfully.

I introduce you to my own very patented stress reliever called “taking it back”. It’s basically volunteering yourself to brave the sale crowds and bring unwanted, broken or ill-fitting gifts back to the shop where they were bought. My wife has been doing this for years. “If you want, I’ll bring it back to Dunne’s and see if they have one that fits you” I would be overjoyed as I hate bringing back things to shops. It takes forever, but you are out of the house doing something worthwhile. Walking will only cut the mustard for a quick stress reliever. Unless your climbing Benbulbin or ab-sailing off the cliffs of Moher, nothing will give you more time to yourself than waiting in a queue. Enjoy yourself as you watch humanity exchange their hopes and dreams for something in a bigger or smaller size.

Bernard O'Shea. Photograph Moya Nolan

I forgot to get (insert niece, nephew etc., here) something.

Suppose you are completely stuck for a present while visiting extended family during the Twixmas. In that case, fuel vouchers are the way to go. Unless, of course, the price of diesel or petrol skyrockets in the new year, then you might be better off going with a scarf or socks (which, by the way, you can buy in some filling stations).

For the last 20 years, my brother-law and I have bought each other our own Christmas presents. It took the pressure off our families to figure out what to get us and left us to our own devices.

Our own devices went along these lines;

“What do you want this year Bernard?”

“A BlueTooth speaker I’ll send you on the link. What about yourself?”

“An external hard-drive … I’ll send you on the link.”

Then eventually it morphed into buying our own presents for ourselves from the other person;

“Bernard, I bought my present today for myself. What are you getting for yourself from me?”

“Eh, I don’t know yet. I’ll get myself something maybe in the new year from you for myself.”

This year we decided to ditch this gift-giving charade. Until I had a brainwave. We both spend an inordinate about of time in petrol stations. So in the most incredible spirit of Christmas ever undertaken since Charles Dickens put pen to paper, I formulated a plan. I decided we should both buy each other a present for under a tenner. From whatever four courts we might find ourselves in on Christmas Eve.

To some, this idea sounds awful. Most people I know wouldn’t be overjoyed to get a lovely can of engine oil or a giant red tub of screen wash. But to someone like myself, I would genuinely be overjoyed to receive two green fir tree air fresheners or a container of ad-blu.

I still say to this day one of the most fantastic presents I ever received was €100 in petrol vouchers. I know the person who gave it to me was struggling to try and think what to get me, but they hit the nail on the head with that one.

I was travelling from Dublin to Athlone and back again every day, and at the time, their vouchers got me through at least a week of fuel expenses. But more importantly, every time I went to fill up at the pump, I thought of that person.

And finally Boxsets Boxsets Boxsets

Nothing new here. Everyone knows that constant content can fill even the most empty voids. However, there is one exception. There is a possibility that you haven’t yet watched some of T.V.’s most epic dramas. I’ve only started watching The Sopranos. That will get me through those little dreary gaps when I should be making myself useful around the house. Rethink your visual doping for Twixmas. Those long days can be easily spread out by unwatched classics like “Breaking Bad” (I haven’t seen it yet) or a possibly 14th rewatch of the American Office.

So enjoy the cold turkey sandwiches and aeons of time with your loved ones. I’ve to head off. I’ve to return something to Dunnes.