Will you take the plunge? Some of the best Christmas Day swims in Cork and beyond 

While many of us will be cracking into Christmas Dinner prep while cracking open another bottle of Chardonnay, the sea swimmers among us will be sneaking out in their Dry Robes for what has become an annual tradition - the Christmas Day swim. If you fancy taking a dip in arctic conditions this Saturday, we’ve rounded up a couple of spots worth checking out in Munster this Christmas Day.

White Bay, Co Cork

The first Cork Simon White Bay Christmas Swim took place in 1993, and it's been going ever since. The number of swimmers has grown each year with some €250,000 raised to help those without a home. It starts at 12pm and ends at 2pm. You can donate to the fundraiser online at corksimon.ie.

Lahinch, Co Clare

The first official Lahinch Christmas Day Swim took place in 1989, and has long been used to raise money for local charities. This year funds go to Clare Red Cross. Swim starts at 12:15pm.

Garrylucas Beach, Co Cork

Katalin Varday and Kathy Gillen at Garrylucas Beach in 2020 for the Christmas Day swim

This year's Kilmacsimon Rowing Club dip at Garrylucas beach will be in aid of Aware Ireland and Cillian Hickey from Tullyland, Ballinadee. The swim starts at 11am. You can donate online at the club's iDonate page or donate on the morning in Garrylucas.

Inchydoney Beach, Co Cork

The Dunmanway Christmas Swim will take place at 11am this Christmas Day at Inchydoney Beach. All donations will go to the Dunmanway Day Cancer Unit in Cork University Hospital. Swimmers can donate on the day or visit the GoFundMe page.

Guillamene, Co Waterford

Up and at ‘em! Sea swimmers from the Newtown and Guillamene Swimming Club will brave the waves at 11am this Christmas Day. This year’s event is raising money for Solas Cancer Support Centre. Sponsorship cards available at the Clubhouse or from Chairman Michael Power.

Kilmurrin Cove, Co Waterford

The Michael Power Christmas Day Memorial Swim will take place between 11:30 and 12:30pm this Christmas morning. This year instead of sponsorship cards swimmers are asked to make a contribution online or donate on the day (collection buckets will be available). Funds go towards the upkeep of Kilmurrinn Cove.

Schull Pier, Co Cork

One from the archives.. Schull Christmas Day Swim, 1999. Picture: Terry Attridge

The Schull Christmas Day Swim is now in its 41st year. You can register for the annual dip in aid of the Cope Foundation at cope-foundation.ie Limited registration will be available from 11.30am for any latecomers on the morning of the swim. The event which takes place at noon on Christmas Day

Can’t brave the sea?

If you’re shivering at the mere thought of stripping off for a dip, why not go for a walk instead? The GOAL Mile is held throughout December in towns and cities across the country and has become an annual Christmas tradition for many. With 150 venues nationwide and the option to walk, jog or run your mile, there’s no excuse not to sign up! Register at goalglobal.org/goal-mile/