'The guilt is overwhelming' Muireann O'Connell tests positive for Covid-19 

Muireann O'Connell has said she is "overwhelmed" with guilt after testing positive for Covid-19 just before Christmas.

The Ireland AM presenter shared the news with her Instagram followers as she admitted she feels like the "worst daughter" for missing their first family Christmas without her beloved Dad who passed away earlier this year.

The Virgin Media star, who has been missing from our TV screens this week, said she has been in isolation since Sunday while she waited for the result of her PCR test.

Muireann O'Connell said she feels like the 'worst daughter' for catching Covid-19 at Christmas. Picture: @muireann.o / Instagram

"The guilt is overwhelming. It’s bad enough thinking about having given this to someone, but at Christmas…. it’s horrendous," she said.

"Not only that but this is our first Christmas without Dad and I feel like the worst daughter. It was always gonna be shit but just being there would at least have been something.

"I was most looking forward to sitting in his chair with a mug of tea, watching his fav, The Quiet Man, whilst Marie played bridge on her iPad. I feel like I’ve failed them and it’s gonna be hard to make up for this."

The recently engaged presenter said she waited 45 hours for the results of her PCR, following an unexpected positive result on an antigen test.

"That will tell you how overwhelmed the system is," she said.

Muireann O'Connell recently announced her engagement on Ireland AM.

O'Connell said she didn't have any of the common symptoms when she took the test, but by Monday she felt like her "whole body was made of glass and could break at any moment.

"Now I feel great. Bit achy. Coughing a bit, but otherwise all good."

"I know I’m not alone. I know right now there are people getting positive tests, people who have worked hard to make it home to see family and friends... but we persevere. We mask up. We say thank you to the frontline. We don’t forget them when pay talks come around after this pandemic. Because there will, someday, be an after."

Ending on a positive note, O'Connell said: "Happy Christmas, wherever you’re gonna end up."