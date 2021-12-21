Bro, Actually: Cork school enlists Keira Knightley to share festive message about name change

'Don’t be saying ‘well it’ll always be Deerpark to me’ because you probably said that about Opel Fruits, Marathon Bars and Network Two'
Brother Cusack arrives at the door of Keira Knightley’s Love, Actually character and, armed with some large signs and a CD player, relays an important festive message: stop calling it Deerpark.

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 08:43
Denise O’Donoghue

The school formerly known as Deerpark CBS has given its Christmas message an A-list makeover, thanks to some clever editing.

In Bro, Actually, the school’s Brother Cusack arrives at the door of Keira Knightley’s Love, Actually character and, armed with some large signs and a CD player, relays an important festive message: stop calling it Deerpark.

 

“It’s me, Brother Cusack,” the cards read. “And I just called to say on behalf of Coláiste Éamann Rís — that’s the new name for Deerpark, by the way. 

"And don’t be saying ‘well it’ll always be Deerpark to me’ because you probably said that about Opel Fruits, Marathon Bars, and Network Two.

“Anyway, I just wanted to say on behalf of Coláiste Éamann Rís, a very merry Christmas. 

"And also … would you mind please bringing in your wheelie bin, it’s been out for days. Thanks! Go mbeannaí an Tealaign Naofa sibh go léir.” 

With a final thumbs-up, Brother Cusack turns and walks away.

The tongue-in-cheek skit ends by saying “Merry Christmas from Coláiste Éamann Rís — NOT Deerpark."

