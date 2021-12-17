Milla Jovovich thanks fans for sticking with her as she celebrates 46th birthday

Milla Jovovich has thanked her fans for sticking with her despite her “polarising” online posts as she celebrated her 46th birthday.

The Resident Evil actress paid tribute to her “kindred spirits who believe the world can change as I do”.

Posting two selfies on Instagram in a brown hoodie she wrote: “Wait WHAT?? It’s my BIRTHDAY?? Jeez ok fine, I accept it.

“I might not be happy about it, but hey! Life goes on and I gotta turn 40 effin 6 at some point and it just happens to be now.



“Thank you to all my amazing followers, you guys have been incredible all these years.

“You haven’t allowed my super polarizing posts to turn you off of my page and I’m so grateful for that.

“To find so many kindred spirits who believe the world can change as I do. Some of you don’t agree, but you’ve hung on.”

Jovovich said she would be drinking wine to celebrate the occasion and wished fans well over the festive period.

“If you’re with your family, don’t get caught up in politics and if you’re alone, have a (drink) and enjoy the hell out of it,” she said.

“I love you guys. Thank you for all your love in return.”