Jess Redden tests positive for Covid-19 while on honeymoon with Rob Kearney

Rob Kearney and Jess Redden at their wedding in Clare. Pictures: Instagram

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 18:19
Denise O’Donoghue

Newlywed Jess Redden has revealed she tested positive for Covid-19 just days into her dream honeymoon with husband Rob Kearney.

Redden, 28, who had been taking a break from social media after her wedding, says she and Kearney, 35, found out they were close contacts just two days into their honeymoon.

“First day of honeymoon before it all kicked off,” she writes while sharing a photo of herself in a bikini. She says she feels it is important to share her experience.

"I was taking a break from social media and was in two minds about posting what's been happening but like other subjects, I feel it's important to shine a light on and talk openly about.

“After two days away, we got news that we were close contacts so had to isolate, then my PCR test confirmed I had Covid so 10 days of isolation.” 

Jess Redden on her honeymoon
Jess Redden on her honeymoon

She says it was not how she expected her honeymoon to go but says she is glad her loved ones are safe and well.

"Felt every emotion and certainly not the honeymoon we had planned. Just glad that everyone I love is safe.” 

Talking about their decision to jet away, Redden says she felt she needed a break after her wedding.

"I could have waited until I finished my placement but I really just wanted a break from work and a holiday with my husband post-wedding,” she says.

"We're all in uncharted territory so just trying to do the best we can. Felt awful to miss work but so many of us are in the same boat - trying to practice what I always preach and just be gentle and kind to myself - hope you guys are all keeping safe and well.” 

After postponing their wedding twice, Redden married rugby star Kearney in Doonbeg, Co Clare on December 3.

