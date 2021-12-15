'I can't believe it': Emer O’Neill bids an emotional farewell to Today show

Today show co-host Emer O’Neill says she can’t believe that she has come to the end of her run on air as she signs off from the daytime show.

O’Neill stepped in to host with Dáithí Ó’Sé and Maura Derrane on the RTÉ show while Sinead Kennedy was away. Kennedy has been on maternity leave since March and confirmed last month that she would return to our screens in March.

After 27 live shows of her own, O’Neill thanked the “amazing bunch of people” she worked with as well as the show’s viewers yesterday for their love and support during her tenure.

“Officially my last day on the Today show. I can’t thank everyone enough for the messages of support throughout my time on the show and the love I have received,” she wrote on Instagram.

“27 live shows under my belt. I still can’t truly believe it!”

Emer O'Neill being surprised with a birthday cake

Her final show fell on the presenter’s 36th birthday and she was presented with a cake on air.

“Thank you all for a very special experience and my beautiful and thoughtful birthday surprise,” she said.

She thanked the team for “taking a chance” on her and says she will be back for the Christmas special next week.

“Thank you to all of the staff of @rtetoday. You guys took me under your wing and made me part of the family. I thank you all so much for that. Will miss you all so much.”

O’Neill says her emotions got the better of her and jokes: “If you want to see me break down on live TV feel free to check out the show today on the player.”