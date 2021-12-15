Having a bad day? Watch this Cork otter teach her cub how to swim in the River Bride 

Chris Moody from Save Our Bride Otters captured the footage of the newest additions to the otters of the Bride 
One of the Pana Otters of Blackpool. 

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 10:15
Ciara McDonnell

A family of otters were swimming up a storm in the River Bride on Tuesday, as a Mammy took her cubs to the water to show them how to swim and hunt. 

Save Our Bride Otters aims to bring attention to the plight of otters living along the river Bride.

The otters that live near the River Bride in Blackpool are the Pana Otters, native to Cork city, according to Paddy Sleeman, a spokesperson for Save Our Bride Otters.

Yesterday, Chris Moody celebrated the new family of the Bride yesterday with this gorgeous video. 

"Eurasian otter mammies do all the work," he said. "Raising the cubs and teaching them to swim and catch prey. From the looks of it, lessons have only just begun."

