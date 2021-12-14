Fred Cooke marries 'soulmate and forever partner' Julie Jay in Co Kerry

"I already married her in soul and in spirit three years ago so we were just making it formal," said funny man Fred Cooke as he wed comedian Julie Jay at the weekend.

The comedic duo sealed their vows in Dingle, Co. Kerry on Saturday in front of about 80 family and friends and with their one-year-old son Ted by their sides.

Fred was flanked at the altar by his brother Tom and cousin Tim while Julie had her man's maid Eamonn among her party to witness the nuptials. The reception was held in Benners Hotel.

Fred was dressed in a festive wine suit while Julie wore a stunning white, full-length gown with her hair down.

Julie Jay and Fred Cooke with their son Ted

The couple, who are both sell-out gig names in their own right, are also known for their friendship and as compere on the Tommy Tiernan Show.

Fred, from Kells, Co. Meath joked ahead of the ceremony that their toddler Ted was in charge of the speeches.

"Yes, Ted is going to be there and he is doing the speeches," he laughed "Seriously though, I married Julie Jay in soul and in spirit when I met her three years ago so today is just making it formal.

I knew back then she was my soulmate and my forever partner and I'm so lucky to have found her and so lucky to celebrate that in front of family and friends today.

"Unfortunately the weather on the day meant that I'm clutching an umbrella in some photographs but rain didn't stop play as they say!"

The couple aren't leaving the stand-up stage for long though, having postponed their honeymoon at the European Christmas markets due to Covid -19, and plan to do a series of shows in the New Year.