Colm 'The Gooch' Cooper was back on sidelines a day after marrying Céitilís Ní Bheaglaoich

"What a weekend," said GAA legend Colm 'The Gooch' Cooper on Monday, referencing his marriage to long-term girlfriend Céitilís Ní Bheaglaoich.

Céitilís, who is a teacher has supported Cooper throughout his career as one of Ireland's most legendary GAA players and cheered him on in 2018 when he accepted his Kerry Person of the Year.

Colm Cooper at the Kerry Person of the Year (2017) awards ceremony with his girlfriend Céitilís Ní Bheaglaoich.

The couple were married in Dingle in the company of Irish sporting royalty including Paul Galvin and his wife broadcaster Louise Duffy. Galvin congratulated the couple on Instagram, saying "Congrats to Colm & Ceitilís on their wedding. Great to catch up with the old stock." Referencing Eddie O'Sullivan of Killarney's Tatler Jack's pub, he said |In the words of Eddie, old friends are best."

Louise Duffy and Paul Galvin at the wedding.

The bride looked stunning in a fitted dress with a chapel train. The sleeves on her elegant gown were made from lace, and she wore her hair in a simple chignon.

Céitilís' bridal bouquet was in keeping with the season, boasting roses in winter white and burgundy, setting the tone perfectly as the newly married couple posed for pictures in front of the church Christmas crib.

The following day, it was back to business for the sports star, as he stood on the sidelines as Dr Crokes won the 2020 East Kerry SFC title at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday afternoon.