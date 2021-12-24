Wedding of the Week: Not even a hurricane could stop Stephanie and Dave's wedded bliss

Rain failed to dampen the spirits of this Cork couple when they got engaged and four years later when they exchanged vows.

Stephanie Spitere from The Lough, and David (Dave) Lee first met 11 years ago at a 21st birthday party in Sully’s pub in Dave’s native Donoughmore. “We met at the bar getting a drink and hit it off straight away,” said Stephanie.

Stephanie Spitere and David Lee with their wedding party

Seven years later, Dave whisked Stephanie to Paris.

“He had organised for a photographer to meet us at the Eiffel Tower on the night of November 11, 2017, but when we got there it was lashing rain,” said Stephanie.

Not knowing that Dave had a marriage proposal in mind, Stephanie flagged a taxi. “He had arranged with the hotel to have our room decorated for when we came back — so he had to get down on one knee and pop the question as I was opening the bedroom door,” she said.

Stephanie Spitere and David Lee had their wedding reception at Garryvoe Hotel

Like many couples planning their wedding in pandemic times, they had to rearrange the date several times. “We bought a house in Kerry Pike together in July as we had to postpone our wedding three times — so we decided to buy a house instead while we waited,” said Stephanie.

“Our original date was May 9, 2020, and, thank God, it all went ahead on October 7, 2021, and the day was amazing! There was a storm called Sam [Hurricane Sam] on the day but the rain didn't make any difference to us,” said the bride.

Stephanie Spitere and David Lee were married at Lough Church by Father John Paul Hegarty

They exchanged vows in the Lough Church where Father John Paul Hegarty led the Mass and they celebrated with a reception in the Garryvoe Hotel.

Photographers, Laura and Benny Benson of Laura and Benny Photography, were behind the lens. “Laura and Benny just made our day so magical and it was full of laughter because of them,” said Stephanie. “Our videographer was Gordon Falvey from WedFilms and he was amazing!”

Family and friends at the wedding of Stephanie Spitere and David Lee

The bride’s grandmother, Breda Spitere, turned 91 the week before the big day: “She didn’t stop dancing from the drinks reception, when the singer Conor O’Sullivan, The Lounge Man, performed, to the meal, when the singing waiter Dickie from Singers Secreto, performed, to the band and DJ (Electric Circus and Patrick Ahern)! She is so young at heart and is such an amazing woman."

“We were extremely lucky to get live music back before our date which just made our day. Our church singer was Julie O’Sullivan whose singing was the highlight of the occasion.”

Also sending her good wishes was Dave’s grandmother, Birdie, who was unable to attend due to illness that week.

Toasting to their future happiness were the bride’s parents, Patricia and Noel Spitere, and the groom’s mother and father, Philomena and Eddie Lee.

Stephanie’s friend, Lucy Keohane, was her maid of honour; and her friends, Mairead Barry and Ciara O’Rahilly were her bridesmaids. Dave’s friend, Gary Fagan, was his best man; and his brother, Darren Lee, and friend, Philip Foley, were by his side as groomsmen.

Stephanie Spitere wore a Pronovias dress from Say I Do in Midleton and David Lee is in a Louis Copeland suit

Stephanie looked stunning in a Pronovias dress sourced in Say I Do in Midleton while Dave was dapper in a Louis Copeland suit.

The bridal hairstyling was by Kim Moynihan (Hair by Kim) and the makeup was by Susan Casey (Crazydolls Makeup Artists).

The florist was Elizabeth Cott (Wonderous Weddings) while To Have and To Hold decorated the church and reception venue.

The newlyweds had booked a honeymoon in South Africa, Mauritius and Dubai but it was cancelled due to Covid. “We went on a road trip around Italy for two weeks. We then had five days in Paris (our favourite place) including three days in Disneyland, as I am a huge Disney fan,” said Stephanie.

The bride is a dental nurse in the Cork Dental Hospital’s orthodontic department and Dave is a senior manager with Accenture.

If you would like your wedding featured, email eve.kelliher@examiner.ie