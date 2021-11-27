Wedding of the Week: A wedding at Adare Manor for Maria and David

They got engaged in Mexico in June 2018 and Maria Morgan and David Weldon hoped to pack their suitcases again for their big day, which was to take place two years later.

The couple, whose paths first crossed on a night out in September 2010, set their date for June 2020 when they planned to head off on their travels again to tie the knot. “Our original plan was the get married in Dubrovnik, Croatia,” said Maria, from the Naul, Dublin.

Maria Morgan and David Weldon got married in Adare, Limerick

But, as with many weddings during pandemic times, the couple had to rethink their date and location. “We rescheduled to June 2021, but with the situation still very uncertain we decided to have a small wedding in Ireland," said Maria.

The bride, and groom, from Ashbourne, Co Meath, decided to head for Munster for their nuptials — specifically to County Limerick. “There was one venue we both really liked and that was Adare Manor,” said Maria.

They exchanged vows in Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare, Co Limerick by Monsignor Dan Neenan.

Maria Morgan and David Weldon with their wedding party Niamh Cullen, Ashling Doherty, Amy Weldon, Eoin Reilly, Donal McCarthy and James Morgan

“We had an amazing day from start to finish. Although we were limited with guest numbers, we were able to have most of our nearest and dearest with us on our special day!” said the bride.

“The morning was very relaxed in the venue while we got ready and then headed to the church which was a very short drive away. We were blessed with the weather — it was a gorgeous sunny day. The ceremony was perfect, Monsignor Dan was a big hit on the day.

Maria Morgan and David Weldon enjoyed a sunny day for their wedding

Toasting to their happiness were both sets of parents, Patrice and Seamus Morgan and Fiona and Jimmy Weldon, as well as David’s grandparents, Cora and Harry Hughes.

“The welcome our guests received from the staff in Adare Manor was next level,” said the bride.

"Everyone felt so special on the day and everything from the food and service to the room — everything was more than we expected,” said the bride.

Maria Morgan and David Weldon had their wedding reception at Adare Manor

By Maria’s side as her bridesmaids were Niamh Cullen, Ashling Doherty, and Amy Weldon, while David had the support of the groomsman team of Eoin Reilly, Donal McCarthy, and James Morgan.

Maria looked picture-perfect in a San Patrick 'Abby' dress she bought in the Bridal Boutique Fairview.

Bride Maria Morgan: her San Patrick 'Abby' dress is from Bridal Boutique, Fairview and her hairstyling is by Jane Walsh of Red Velvet

The bridal hairstyling was by Jane Walsh from Red Velvet, while Fiona McNamara and Louisa Dempsey from FMN Bridal were the makeup artists.

The groom and his party were dapper in suits purchased from Protocol for Men.

Maria Morgan and David Weldon on their big day. The floral arrangements are by Jenny Harris and Bronagh Wilkinson

Hu O’Reilly, photographer, and Richard Speedie of bigday.ie captured the wedding day on film.

Jenny Harris and Bronagh Wilkinson created the floral arrangements.

The newlyweds, who live in Ratoath, Co Meath, chose the Maldives and Dubai as their honeymoon destinations.