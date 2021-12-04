TikTok star Miriam Mullins is the most famous person in Ireland that you’ve never heard of

When Miriam Mullins moved home to Ireland from her home in Boca Raton, Florida, at the start of the pandemic and back into her childhood bedroom in Garryvoe she had no idea that just a few short months later she would have fans all over the world and more than 97m likes on TikTok.

The social media creator is probably the most famous person in Ireland who you’ve never heard of.

To her followers (and there are more than 1.7m of them on social media) she is a comedian, an influencer, a taste maker, and a role model. That last bit is something that Miriam feels really strongly about and thinks of it every time she makes a video.

“I feel like the last couple of months especially has been very tough for teenagers and kids because there’s a lot of uncertainty for them. I know it’s like that for everyone, but I think it’s been especially hard on them. When I was young, I used to get very stressed about the future and stuff, putting a lot of pressure on myself to get high marks in school. I always wanted to be a vet and I would have needed very high points to get that course. When I look back now, I can see that I used to put myself under so much pressure at such a young age and I don’t think it’s worth it. At the end of the day, you can only do your best at whatever it is that you do. I do some talks in schools and I speak about that and talk a bit about bullying and things like that.

“I really enjoy it because I feel like they listen to me more than their teachers and it’s nice to be able to answer their questions.

“I do always have younger fans in mind, and I try not to curse when I make my content. I mean, people do curse in their content but, personally, I just think it’s better not to because I like being PG. I actually get a bit of piss-taking for it, to be honest. People say, oh you act like a child, but I don’t know, everyone curses here and there but constantly being vulgar online is just a no for me. Brands won’t want to work with you, opportunities won’t come. I genuinely think that’s why I’ve gotten the opportunities I have because I don’t like to curse and I don’t like to speak about topics that are controversial.

Miriam Mullins and Tiaan Heyns from Midleton at the Alpine Ice skate trail at Fota. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“I give my opinions on things and stuff like that but I think it’s very important to show kids and people that you don’t have to be vulgar to be successful. I just think that that’s important, you know.”

It’s that attitude that has garnered Miriam so many fans, young and old; they have now reached a number now that could feel intimidating if you thought about it.

“To be honest, I don’t really think about it that much. When I see the number on the screen and it’s 1.7m, I’m like, oh God, that’s so many people.

“I was at a TikTok event in the UK about two months ago and it was actually very overwhelming to see how many people there who knew who I was. Especially over the UK, it felt mad but then you meet people and put it into perspective and actually it’s great. It’s very rewarding, and it’s so nice that I can, I suppose, put a smile on people’s faces.”

With so many fans it’s amazing how grounded Miriam is but she has a close circle of family and friends who are really important to her, especially when people try to film her out and about or playing football with her local club, St Coleman’s in Shanagarry.

“I have a really good group of friends. I’m very normal. I play football and there have been times when I’m playing a match where people have come to watch just because they know I’m there, and they’ve recorded me playing, and have made TikToks of me when I’m playing football and stuff.

“That does get to me a little bit. That used to really affect me last year. I would be very anxious when playing because I knew people were watching, but this year now I was like, no. I actually just need to stop caring and focus. You know what I mean, because at the end of the day it’s a team thing. It’s not about me at all, it’s about my team, and the other team.”

Another big fan of Miriam is Ryan Tubridy, and she made her first TV appearance in September on The Late Late Show, something that introduced her to a whole new audience.

“I basically got an email from the producer, just saying they wanted to have a chat with me about how I grew on TikTok. When I saw that the email was from The Late Late Show, I thought, oh my God, this is insane, how do they even know who I am. Myself and my manager Siobhan had a Zoom call with the producer and she just asked me a few questions. I didn’t hear anything from them for a week and then I had another call where she asked me some more questions. At the end of that, she said that they might be interested in having me on, but they weren’t really sure when. They might have a slot coming up but not to get my hopes up too much. So I thought that was it, that it wouldn’t happen.

“Then a week later, I got an email saying that they wanted to have me on, but I was over in the UK, so I didn’t actually see it. But I started getting all these messages on the Friday congratulating me and excited that I was going to be on next week’s show! Ryan Tubridy had announced it at the end of the programme. That week was crazy. The whole thing was just the highlight of my year. It was such a great experience.”

Undoubtedly, a huge part of Miriam’s charm is her content. She’s always relatable and creates her videos from the real things that happen to her. She recently smashed her phone screen and had to bring it to be repaired in Pair Mobile in Cork and she recreated the whole thing in a video which got over 147,000 views and led to a partnership with the brand.

That video, as so many of hers do, featured her Irish mammy character and I wondered what her own mam makes of it all.

“Honestly, I was a bit worried when I started doing it. Not that she cares about what people think but she’s your typical Irish mammy. I was very concerned about when I started but she actually loves them, she thinks they’re very funny. I always say to her, Mum, you’re my inspiration. I use you as an inspiration. She loves that then. Her head blows up, she’s delighted!”

Things have come a long way for the TikTok star since she moved home. Tiaan, her South African boyfriend who she met in Florida, has moved to Ireland now and the couple live together with their puppy Lucy. She has no plans to move away again, though a visit to see friends back in Boca Raton may be on the cards next summer.

For now, she’s looking forward to a family Christmas, something Tiaan, who’s in the car with Miriam, tells me he loves.

“This time of the year in South Africa is summertime so where Irish people would sit around the table and be cosy, we would be outside in shorts and flip flops and having a barbecue or braai.

“I do love it here, to be fair, because if you think about Christmas, you think about home, cosiness, and family. That’s the part I love; where we are here is very small compared to what I’m used to so I feel like everyone is so close and comes for Christmas and that is absolutely brilliant.”

One other thing that Miriam is hoping for is a little snow. Tiaan saw his first earlier this year and “was like a child, he was so excited”.

When I say goodbye, the couple are heading off to run some errands before going home to their puppy and making dinner.

Miriam is Ireland’s most low-key social media superstar, which, I suspect, is the secret to her success.