Weekly Quiz: Christmas traditions, farewells, Hollywood hunks in the book club

If you can't see the quiz below, go here.
As usual, answers at the bottom, no peeking 'til after you've entered your guesses!
If you can't see the quiz below, go here.
As usual, answers at the bottom, no peeking 'til after you've entered your guesses!
Answers: 1 - Disney+; 2 - Santy Claus; 3 - Roberto Mancini; 4 - Russell Crowe; 5 - Nina Hagen; 6 - The Pantomime; 7 - Giphy; 8 - An Post; 9 - Youghal; 10 - The Golfgate scandal
The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the irishexaminer.com, direct to your inbox every Friday.
Send a special message, and a festive
Irish Examiner eCard, to the people you love this Christmas.
Send Here
The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.Sign up