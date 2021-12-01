Cadbury's Secret Santa stalls popping up in Cork and other locations

For the fourth year running, Cadbury is giving chocolate-lovers the chance to send a sweet treat to their loved ones with its Secret Santa programme.
People can visit the special locations around the country and, with the help of the special purple posties, pick their or their loved ones' favourite bar, sending it along in carefully assembled packages.
You can take part by pre-booking a slot for the Secret Santa Postal Service for free, and heading for a postal service at a place and time near you.
For every Secret Santa package sent, Cadbury will donate €2 to Barnardos - and you can also donate directly to Barnardo's via their website.
The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service will be popping up at nine different locations around Ireland:
- Liffey Valley Shopping Centre: 9am – 5.30pm, 4th December 2021
- Sligo Shopping Centre - 10am to 12:30pm, 5th December 2021
- Westport, The Octagon - 3pm to 5:30pm, 5th December 2021
- Mahon Point Shopping Centre Cork - 10am to 5pm, 11th December 2021
- Ennis Town - 10am - 12:30pm, 12th December 2021
- Athlone, Golden Island Shopping Centre - 2:30pm to 5pm, 12th December 2021
- Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge, Kildare - 10am - 5pm, 18th December 2021
- Kilkenny Parade - 10am - 12:30, 19th December 2021
- Carlow Shopping Centre - 2:30 to 5pm, 19th December 2021