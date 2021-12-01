Selling Sunset Star Mary Fitzgerald and hubby Romain Bonnet to stopover in Dublin today

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet are due to visit Dublin today.

The estate agent and her French husband, who are currently in London, were due to fly back to the States today but threw up an Instagram story last night alerting fans to a change of plan.

“We’re supposed to be leaving tomorrow but we decided to go to Dublin, Ireland,” Mary said.

“Let us know what to do,” Romain asked Mary’s 1.4m followers, adding that he would definitely be making a stop in the Guinness factory.

The pair have been in London doing lots of press for Selling Sunset's latest season, with Mary lifting the lid on the release date for the next season.

Appearing on Lorraine on ITV on Tuesday, the realtor said the new season will air “probably in March.”

In the meantime, we’ll be keeping our eye on Mary’s stories to see what she gets up to in Dublin.