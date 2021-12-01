Selling Sunset Star Mary Fitzgerald and hubby Romain Bonnet to stopover in Dublin today

The pair have asked fans for advice on what to do in the capital 
Selling Sunset Star Mary Fitzgerald and hubby Romain Bonnet to stopover in Dublin today

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet have been living it up in London.

Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 09:23
Nicole Glennon

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet are due to visit Dublin today.

The estate agent and her French husband, who are currently in London, were due to fly back to the States today but threw up an Instagram story last night alerting fans to a change of plan.

“We’re supposed to be leaving tomorrow but we decided to go to Dublin, Ireland,” Mary said.

“Let us know what to do,” Romain asked Mary’s 1.4m followers, adding that he would definitely be making a stop in the Guinness factory.

Selling Sunset Star Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet will land in Dublin later today.
Selling Sunset Star Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet will land in Dublin later today.

The pair have been in London doing lots of press for Selling Sunset's latest season, with Mary lifting the lid on the release date for the next season.

Appearing on Lorraine on ITV on Tuesday, the realtor said the new season will air “probably in March.” 

In the meantime, we’ll be keeping our eye on Mary’s stories to see what she gets up to in Dublin.

Read More

‘I cried… It was just so kind’: Stranger pays Tubridy’s dinner bill after Late Late Toy Show

More in this section

‘I cried… It was just so kind’: Stranger pays Tubridy’s dinner bill after Late Late Toy Show ‘I cried… It was just so kind’: Stranger pays Tubridy’s dinner bill after Late Late Toy Show
ITV plans for Autumn 2020 Storm-hit I’m A Celebrity will not return to screens until Tuesday
Everyone is raving about The Toy Show's sign language interpreter Amanda Coogan Everyone is raving about The Toy Show's sign language interpreter Amanda Coogan
Selling SunsetPerson: Mary FitzgeraldPerson: Romain Bonnet
Selling Sunset Star Mary Fitzgerald and hubby Romain Bonnet to stopover in Dublin today

Leave a Christmas message on the Irish Examiner's #HomeAtHeart message board

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices