‘I cried… It was just so kind’: Stranger pays Tubridy’s dinner bill after Late Late Toy Show

Host Ryan Tubridy says he has been amazed by the reaction to Friday’s Late Late Toy Show and has described one moment in particular over the weekend that reduced him to tears.

Speaking on the Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, Tubridy describes how a stranger secretly paid for a restaurant bill for him and his daughter on Saturday.

“The day after the Toy Show, myself and my eldest went on a big walk to walk it all off. We were walking past a little restaurant called Casper and Giumbini's. I looked in the window and I saw these long tables full of young people enjoying what looked like a very nice lunch. I was about to head home to watch Elf when I thought ‘I want a bit of that action. I want to go in there,” he says.

“We went in and we had a lovely meal and a little cocktail. It was just lovely. This whole thing has been such a ‘clustercuss’, as Mr. Fox would say, of energy and emotions and everything. By the time we got to the end, it was now until about six o'clock. I said ‘could I have the bill please’.

Tubridy with some of the children involved in the Late Late Toy Show 2021

“The person came up and said, ‘actually one of the regular customers saw you here earlier on and as she was leaving, she insisted on paying your bill to say thanks for the Toy Show’ Do you know what I did? I cried in public, like a man-baby. It was just so kind. I was flabbergasted."

Tubridy says he has also been touched by viewers contacting him about the children who appeared on the Toy Show last week, particularly Una and Finn.

One person told him about a little girl who saw Una playing her harp on the show.

“[She] saw Una playing the harp with her hearing aids and this little girl came up to somebody and said ‘hey look, look at my hearing aids’ for the first time, proud of them, saying I have got the same as that girl on the Toy Show.”

A listener emailed Tubridy about another child who is going through cancer treatment who felt inspired by Finn Ryan’s story. Their son is eight and "was delighted watching the show on Friday night and said ‘one day that will be me, I will get to ring the bell’.”

The moment Finn Ryan got to ring the cancer bell for everyone in the world 🥺#LateLateToyShow | @RTELateLateShow pic.twitter.com/Ww6X0B7DUx — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) November 26, 2021

Tubridy says he is “banjaxed” after the Toy Show. “It knocks the wind out of you. I left it on the floor on Friday night."

Donations to the Toy Show Appeal have reached €6.6m for Irish charities and a record audience of 1.8 million tuned in across the weekend.