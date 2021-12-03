Sending love this Christmas: Welcome to the #HomeAtHeart Christmas message board

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 13:00

As 2021 draws to a close welcome to the #HomeAtHeart message board where people have sent their loved ones a special Christmas message.

We have seen messages to loved ones you might not see this Christmas, from people who won't make it home this Christmas and from readers who would give anything to see loved ones this year.

We will be publish as many of your messages as we can online in the message board below and will also be selecting some for use in the print edition.

If you want your message to be included below then go here and fill out the form.

You can also share a free and unique Irish Examiner eCard via email or social on the HomeAtHeart eCard page.

Please note you can search the messages below by typing part of the 'To' name or 'From' name, or you can browse messages by country name.

Happy Christmas to you and all the people you love, from the Irish Examiner.

 

If your device cannot display the messages, please click here

<p>Russell Crowe has donated €5,000 to an Irish charity appeal.</p>

Book club appeal raises over €20k for charity, including major donation from Russell Crowe

