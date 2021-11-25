Send an unforgettable Christmas message with our unique range of Irish Examiner #HomeAtHeart eCards

HAH eCard for dolan

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 16:56

As part of this year's Irish Examiner's #HomeAtheart initiative and our wider #GlobalIrish diaspora project, we are offering our readers the opportunity to send a personal and special Christmas message via one of our uniquely created #HomeAtHeart eCards.

The eCards feature colourised images of Christmas scenes from years gone by. Sourced from our own extensive picture archive and colourised by our own picture desk staff you will not see these images or eCards anywhere else.

Simply review the eCards below and click on the ecard image you like (if on mobile) or mouse over (if on desktop) and follow the instructions from there. Within a minute you will have e-mailed or shared a Christmas message on social that your loved ones will not forget wherever they are.

Happy Christmas from the Irish Examiner team.

PS - If you have not done so already make sure you head over to our #HomeAtHeart messages page where you can also leave a message (and picture) that will be featured online with a selection also being featured in the Irish Examiner print edition.

Leave a Christmas message on the Irish Examiner's #HomeAtHeart message board

