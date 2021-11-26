New podcast explores Michael Collins' love affair with Kitty Kiernan 

My Dearest Kitty is an 11-episode series funded by Cork County Council’s Commemorations Committee to mark the centenary of the signing of the Anglo Irish Treaty
New podcast explores Michael Collins' love affair with Kitty Kiernan 

Letters to Kitty Kiernan from Michael Collins

Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 16:15
Nicole Glennon

A new podcast will explore Michael Collins's love affair with Kitty Kiernan through the lens of the 300 letters and telegrams the pair exchanged in their lifetimes.

My Dearest Kitty is an 11-episode series funded by Cork County Council’s Commemorations Committee, created by the Michael Collins House Museum, Clonakilty to mark the centenary of the signing of the Anglo Irish Treaty.

The podcast will tell the story of the lovers' evolving relationship, which coincides with the development of the Anglo Irish Treaty negotiations.

A colourised photo of Kitty Kiernan
A colourised photo of Kitty Kiernan

Episode one is now available on the Michael Collins House website and YouTube channel with episodes to be released daily until December 6, the centenary of the signing of the Anglo Irish Treaty.

Mayor of Cork County, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said the podcast is a fascinating look at Ireland’s most tragic love story: “Michael Collins and Kitty Kiernan wrote more than 300 letters to each other and their words have been brought to life in this beautifully produced series."

“The correspondence is affectionate, loving, and romantic, yet it also reveals elements of the couple’s power dynamic as they seek to establish their relationship. It is wonderful to hear about the personal and political lives of Michael Collins in this way, as we begin to understand the weight of issues occupying his mind in the momentous weeks of the Anglo-Irish negotiations.” 

My Dearest Kitty is based on a script by Michael Collins House Museum, Clonakilty with the podcast and accompanying videos professionally produced by Mirador Media and its team of voice-over actors. 

Read More

Thank Cork it's Christmas: Glow — and the ferris wheel — are back now

More in this section

Shopping survey Buyer beware: The Black Friday duds to avoid in today's sales
Kathryn Thomas: The ferocious love for your little ones overrides physical exhaustion every time Kathryn Thomas: The ferocious love for your little ones overrides physical exhaustion every time
Mary McAleese, Zig & Zag and Hozier among those reading audio stories to fight homelessness Mary McAleese, Zig & Zag and Hozier among those reading audio stories to fight homelessness
mayor of Cork CountyMy Dearest Kittyanglo irish treatyPerson: Cllr Gillian CoughlanPerson: Michael CollinsPerson: KITTY KIERNANOrganisation: Michael Collins House Museum
<p>Lucy helps her Granny prepare for Christmas</p>

Watch: This Cork garden centre Christmas ad will have you in bits

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices