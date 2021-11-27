Black Friday: The deals still available, plus Cyber Monday sales 

Black Friday is behind us, but Cyber Monday is still in full swing and there are some great bargains to be had. From fashion and beauty, to electrical and hardware, furniture, jewellery, health and wellness, travel and gifting - we've rounded up all the best deals for you below.
The Irish hairdressing chain is offering €30 off some of their most popular heated styling tools including GHD stylers and dryers and the L’Oréal Steampod. Offer available in salons until November 29.
Take 20% off all your favourite Aveda and Voya products this weekend in The Imperial Hotel spa's Black Friday Sale. Offer valid November 26 - 28.
One of the leading handcrafted Celtic and Ogham Personalised Jewellery providers in Ireland. Get 15% off everything with the code BF2021 from now until November 28 for Black Friday.
copperclouddesignco’s Etsy shop.Get 10% off everything in this Irish etsy shop plus free shipping on all orders over €30 until November 29. Make everyone green with envy with the GRETA green and pearl earrings, gold huggie hoops with natural jade crystal and freshwater pearls which are reduced to €17.86 in the sale. Shop online at
Located in the heart of the Victorian Quarter in Cork’s City Centre, The Metropole Hotel has been welcoming guests for more than 120. For Green Friday, you can book bed & breakfast for €109 for two, or dinner, bed & breakfast for €159 for two guests on selected dates for the remainder of 2021 through to 2022. Offer available to book from November 19 - 29.
The luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Cork city is offering a 20% saving on all rooms for their Green Friday sale. Guests who avail of booking this offer from November 15 - 29 will also be treated to a Killahora Orchard Poiré Fine Perry upon their arrival - a sparkling tipple made from varieties of pears from the local Killahora Orchard, a family business dating back to 1750. Breaks booked during the Green Friday sale period can be taken from November 15 - April 30.
Situated right beside Cork Airport, the Cork International Hotel is hoping to lure travellers with a special offer of €99 bed & breakfast for two guests on selected dates for the remainder of 2021 through to 2022. Offer available to book from November 19 - 29.
Guests who book a break at The Old Ground Hotel during the November 15 - 29 Green Friday sale can save 20% on all rooms at Ennis’s restored 18th-century manor house hotel during the period November 15 - April 30. The Old Ground is also offering guests a JJ Correy whiskey (sourced from the local McGuane family farm in County Clare) paired with Tuamgraney chocolates upon arrival as part of the deal.
The Waterford hotel is offering a 20% saving on all rooms for their Green Friday sale which takes places November 15 - 29. The hotel is set to welcome guests who book a break during this period with sumptuous all-butter Irish shortbread, a family recipe dating back to the 1800s from The Lismore Food Company and a refreshing Greenway Waterford Pale Ale from the Dungarvan Brewing Company. Breaks booked during the Green Friday sale period can be taken from November 15 - April 30.
Nestled in the shadow of the stunning Galtee Mountains, Tipperary’s Great National Hotel is enticing potential travellers with 30% off rooms and an extra 20% off vouchers for their 2021 Black Friday sale. Offer available November 18 - December 1.
Enjoy a 20% discount on bed and breakfast rates and the resort’s luxury self-catering resort houses this Black Friday. You can also get more for less on monetary vouchers with a €100 spend getting you a €110 voucher, and a €200 voucher getting you a €220 voucher.
Get 15% off all voucher sales until November 29 at Mayo’s coolest hotel (we’re sorry).
If you're flying out of Shannon Airport anytime soon, Clare’s Great National Hotel is just 5 minutes away. They're offering an extra 20% off vouchers purchased between November 26 - 29 as part of their Black Friday sale.
The South Court Hotel, Limerick’s Great National Hotel, is a five-minute drive from Limerick city centre and close to Limerick’s prime retail offering The Crescent. Grab 20% off vouchers purchased between November 26 - 29 for Black Friday Weekend.
Overlooking Clew Bay and Croagh Patrick, the Mulranny Park Hotel is the perfect spot for recharging the batteries. The Great National Hotel is offering an extra 20% off vouchers purchased between November 26 - 29 which can be spent on dining or accommodation.
Nestled on the banks of Lough Ree, in a tranquil, country setting surrounded by water and native woodland, the Wineport Lodge is the perfect tranquil breakaway from the business of everyday life. From November 22 - 29, the hotel will offer an extra 15% off any monetary and experience gift vouchers.
The Mayo hotel is offering 30% off rooms and an extra 20% off vouchers. Offer available November 18 - December 2.
Get 25% off rooms between the end of November and September 2022. Sale ends December 3.
Set across 40 acres of beautiful parkland in Kilkenny, the Newpark Hotel is offering a 20% saving on all rooms during their ‘Green Friday’ sale, November 15 - 29. Guests who avail of this special offer will also be treated to a High Bank Farm Organic Apple Gin upon their arrival. Breaks can be booked anytime between November 15 - April 30 inclusive.
The 4-star Riverside Park Hotel, part of the Great National Hotel group, is offering 30% off selected dates until May 2022. Room only and Bed & Breakfast offers are available between November 26 - 29
Avail of 10% off luxury gift experience vouchers such as a romantic dinner for two, an elegant afternoon tea or a luxurious overnight stay for Black Friday with discount code BlackFridaySale. The offer also extends to selected monetary gift vouchers.
Save a decent 25% off flexible hotel room rates at the boutique Dublin 2 hotel for stays in the New Year. To avail of the offer, the hotel is asking customers to sign up to their newsletter ahead of Black Friday to receive the exclusive promo code for use on Black Friday.
Based on Eyre Square, this is the perfect location to explore all that Galway has to offer. Get 20% off the hotel's bed and breakfast rate, plus an extra 20% on monetary vouchers for Black Friday.
Get a one night stay with dinner, bed and breakfast for two people sharing from €188 per room (usually €250) if you travel between January and March 2022. Sale ends November 29.
For its #GreenFriday sale, the four-star Cork hotel will give you a €25 gift card when you purchase €200 worth of Montenotte Hotel Gift Vouchers in any one transaction. The offer is valid on all transactions between November 26 - 29. While you're there check out the hotel's new rooftop bar and terrace, The Glasshouse.
Book now and receive 25% off bed and breakfast rates for stays between November 19 and June 30. The offer is available to all room types, fully flexible cancellation and no prepayment is required. Sale ends November 29.
Say hello to 2022 in style with a stay at the 5 star Powerscourt Hotel Estate & Spa in Enniskerry. For a limited time, the luxury hotel is offering 22% off New Year breaks from January 1 - March 31, 2022. Offer is available from November 25 - Cyber Monday on November 29 and breaks must be taken between Sunday and Thursday’s to avail of the discounted price.
The 4 star Gibson is the perfect location to help you discover the delights of Ireland’s capital city. Situated in the heart of the docklands with the Luas right outside the front door, you’re in the perfect spot for the ultimate Dublin city stay. Receive 30% off B&B and Room Only rates when booking from November 26 to midnight on November 29 for stays between November 26 and February 28, 2022 (subject to availability).
Kerry’s Great National Hotel is offering 30% off accommodation rates and an extra 10% off vouchers purchased between November 18 - December 2.
Located a 40-minute drive from Galway city in Gort, the Great National Hotel is offering 30% off rooms and an extra 20% off vouchers during the November 18 - December 2 period.
Head west for less with The Wyatt’s 2021 Black Friday offer. Ge 15% off any date in 2022 with promo code BLACK, valid until November 29.
15% off gift voucher promotion on vouchers from €50 to €500. Vouchers valid in the group’s three hotels: Castlecourt Hotel, Westport Plaza Hotel and Westport Coast Hotel. The group will also offer 15% off gift voucher promotion for treatments to the value of €80 in Spa Veda (Westport Coast Hotel) and Spa Sula (Westport Plaza Hotel). Offer starts November 15 and ends November 28.
Avail of a 10% discount on selected gift vouchers over the value of €100 for Hayfield Manor, Killarney Royal & Great Southern Killarney from November 23 - 30. The discount is exclusive to online vouchers.
This year the hotel group is offering 25% off room-only rates in their three hotels, The Address Cork, The Address Connolly and The Address Citywest with discount code Black. The sale will run from November 25 - December 1.
The 5-star Glenlo Abbey will offer 20% off a luxurious 5-star getaway including luxurious accommodation and breakfast for two in the River Room Restaurant, full access to the stunning 138-acre estate, complimentary use of the vintage bicycles for residents on the grounds and access to their in-house Abbey Movie Theatre. Midweek prices start at €168 for two people sharing, while weekend prices start at €238 for two people sharing. The hotel will also offer 20% off all monetary vouchers from €100 and up.
This 4-star Great National hotel is ideally located in the heart of Athlone and is offering 30% off rooms and 10% more on vouchers purchased from November 18 - December 2.
An extra 20% off vouchers purchased between November 26 - 29. Vouchers can be used for a range of experiences including a hotel break, dining experience or Afternoon Tea.
Another one of Galway’s Great National Hotels, Claregalway hotel, a 15-minute drive from Galway city, will offer 30% off rooms and an extra 10% off vouchers purchased during the November 18 - December 2 sale period.
The four-star hotel in the centre of Kilkenny is offering 15% off on a range of packages for stays between January 3 and March 13, 2022 when you book between November 23 – 29th. Use promo code BF2021 to avail of the offer. The hotel’s Medispa is also offering a 20% saving on laser hair removal treatments and an extra 20% on Mint gift vouchers throughout the Black Friday weekend, November 27th – 29th.
Book now and receive 25% off bed and breakfast rates for stays between November 19 and June 30. The offer is available to all room types, fully flexible cancellation and no prepayment is required. Sale ends November 29.
Offering 20% off rooms and an extra 20% off vouchers purchased between November 25 - 30.
Indulge yourself with a luxury city break at one of the Doyle Collections hotels in Dublin, Cork, London, Washington DC or Bristol at a fraction of the usual cost. For Black Friday, the hoteliers are offering 30% off stays taken from November 16 to June 30. Sale ends December 1.
Get two nights bed and breakfast for two people sharing in any of the group’s four Hotels for €129 (weekend) or €99 (midweek) - with a free €20 voucher thrown in. Valid for stays taken between January - March 31, 2022. Outside these dates the monetary value can be used. The group has hotels in Waterford, Enniscorthy, Shannon and Ennis.
Located on the banks of the River Shannon, the Clayton Hotel Limerick offers stylish, modern rooms, waterfront dining, and a leisure centre with an indoor swimming pool and gym. Receive 30% off B&B rates when booking from November 18 until December 3 for stays from December 1 to April 30, 2022.
Located near Clondalkin and Tallaght with large family rooms and interconnecting rooms, The Maldron Hotel Newlands Cross is the ideal choice for a family getaway. When you book from November 26 - 30 receive 15% off for stay dates between November 26 and April 30, 2022.
Conveniently located just 10 minutes from the airport, the Clayton Dublin Airport will offer a 20% discount to those booking between November 26 -27 for stay dates between November 27, 2021 and September 30, 2022.
Get 20% off bookings up to April 30, 2022. Offer valid until November 29.
Get 15% off prints, cards and gift tags at this Irish etsy store. Sale ends November 28.
Customers can expect to see some big savings on electrical appliances for Lidl’s Black Friday offering. In stores from this Black Friday, November 26, customers can get a Delonghi Coffee Machine, 1.8L for €299.99 (RRP €519.99), Sony Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones for €59.99 (RRP €149.99) and a SHARP 42” Full HD Android Smart TV for €299.99 (RRP €529.99). Lidl advises customers to get down to stores early to avoid disappointment as Black Friday offers always go fast.
Get all your DIY requirements at Screwfix with some great deals in stores and online until midnight on November 29.
- screwfix.ie.
‘Thoughtful consumption’ isn’t a term brands often use when promoting Black Friday offers, but IKEA is truly embracing ‘Green Friday’ this year with their offering. For a limited period, IKEA Family members will get an extra 20% added to their gift card when they return their buy back and resell items. IKEA’s buy back and resell initiative which launched earlier this year, sees IKEA buying back pre-loved IKEA furniture from customers. Offer available from November 19 - 29.
The Tesco Mobile Black Friday sale features big savings on Apple's second-generation iPhone SE (now free on €30 monthly plan, save €199.99), the photo-pro Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (free on €30 monthly plan, save €149.99) and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (free on €40 monthly plan, save €249.99). Offers available online and in Tesco Mobile Phone shops nationwide now until November 29.
This year, Vodafone Ireland wants to turn Black Friday into #BringBackFriday by giving customers the opportunity to trade in their old mobile devices and treat themselves to a new phone this Black Friday. From November 15 - 30, customers who trade in their old phone (worth a minimum of €49.99) and switch to Vodafone RED Unlimited can get a new iPhone 13. Trades-ins are only applicable in store.
For Black Friday this year, GAME's deals include up to 40% off titles such as Terminator Resistance Enhanced, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 and Maneater.
Lots of our favourite fragrances are on sale over at The Perfume Shop including DIOR Sauvage (Eau de Toilette, 100ml, originally €94.50, now €73), Black Opium Intense (Eau de Parfum, 50ml, originally €96, now €56) and Armani Sí (Eau de Parfum, 150ml, originally €145, now €97). Black Friday sale ends November 28.
here for a full list of exclusions. You can also grab 25% off Laura Mercier, 20% off bareMinerals and up to 30% off selected electrical and luggage.Customers can enjoy 20% off in-store and online on Autumn/Winter merchandise for select brands and 10% off select beauty and fragrance Christmas Sets until November 29 - check
: Give the gift of fitness this Christmas with more than 30% off a range of ladies and gents hybrid bicycles. Plus, get the kiddos started early with balance bikes down from €75 to €49.99 - suitable from about 1.5 to 3 years. Offer ends November 30.
here for details.Customers can enjoy 20% off select brands in-store and online and 10% off selected beauty and fragrance Christmas Sets until November 29. Exclusions apply, check
The family-owned string of service stations is supporting Green Friday with a number of discounted deals on Irish products across participating stations including four for €6 on MAXOL Firelog 1kg and three for €5 on Tayto Crisps range 135g. Discounts are available until December 1.