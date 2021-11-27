Black Friday: The deals still available, plus Cyber Monday sales 

Black Friday is behind us, but Cyber Monday is still in full swing and there are some great bargains to be had. From fashion and beauty, to electrical and hardware, furniture, jewellery, health and wellness, travel and gifting - we've rounded up all the best deals for you below.

Beauty, Health and Wellness

LUNA by Lisa Jordan: Cork influencer Lisa Jordan’s popular make-up and haircare brand is offering 30% off sitewide and 50% off bags until November 29. Shop at lunabylisa.ie.

He-Shi: One of the original Irish tans, He-Shi has retained a steady fanbase over the past 17 years. For its Black Friday sale, you can get 70% of the brand's F&B Gel & Ultra Dark Liquid and the Rapid Mousse, HD Wonder Glow and Tan Remover all for half price. All other individual products will be 40% off. Shop at he-shi.eu.

Boots: Black Friday started early at Boots with deals throughout the month of November - and it's not over yet. Save up to 60% on selected electrical beauty, up to 15% on selected fragrance, up to 15% on selected premium beauty and premium haircare and half price on No7 Laboratories. There are also some amazing deals to be had with their Star Gifts - some of which are better than half price. Shop at boots.ie.

Charlotte Tilbury: Enjoy up to 40% off the luxury make-up brand with 50% off Charlotte's mystery boxes which contain some of her iconic beauty and skincare products. Visit charlottetilbury.com/ie.

Charlotte's Mesmerising Glow Kit, just €75 for Black Friday.

The Skin Nerd: The Irish Examiner's resident skin expert Jennifer Rock has some amazing deals on her online shop for Black Friday. Get up to 50% off a range of her own Skingredients products alongside big savings on brands like IMAGE, ASAP Skincare and Murad. Shop online at theskinnerd.com.

Glossier: Everything on Glossier.com - including 5 limited-edition, Black Friday Weekend only specials - will be 20% off for Black Friday. The sale starts at 12pm November 25 and will end at 4:59am on November 30 (very specific). Visit glossier.com.

Pai Skincare: Save up to 40% off on Pai Skincare's bundles from now to November 29, and 20% off everything else with code CHECKMEOUT. Shop at paiskincare.ie.

LookFatastic: Get up to 50% off big brands like Olaplez, REN, Clarins, Urban Decay and Kéreastase plus an extra 10% discount with code CYBER. Shop at lookfantastic.ie.

Holos: Based in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, Natural Health Therapist Niamh Hogan is the founder and creator of Holos Skincare. For her Black Friday sale, November 24 - 28, use code BFri20 to get 20% off all individual full-size products on holos.ie.

Bite Beauty: Products and kits up to 40% off sitewide - no code needed. Offer ends November 28. Shop at bitebeauty.com.

Cult Beauty: Get 25% off big brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, The Ordinary, Paula's Choice and IT Cosmetics with code CBBF25. Shop at cultbeauty.com.

Kinvara Skincare: Stock up on skincare essentials in Galway-based Kinvara Skincare's Black Friday sale with 25% off all single products and bundles from November 20 - 28. For Cyber Monday, get 20% off alongside a free Hyaluronic Youth Boost for all orders over €60. Shop online at kinvaraskincare.com.

Pixi Beauty: From November 26 - 28, Pixi Beauty will have a special buy one get one half price offer across its site. The promotion excludes gift sets, pretties, bundles and ‘last chance’ items. Shop online at pixibeauty.co.uk.

The Ordinary: ​​For the entire month of November, take 23% off all brands on deciem.com - including The Ordinary at deciem.com.

Bellamianta: If you're a Bellamianta fan you're going to seriously love their Black Friday sale this year. With up to 70% off sitewide, this is THE time to stock up on tan. There are some great offers on the Maura Higgin's range including the Limited Edition 3 piece Maura Higgins Gift Set in Dark which includes a tanning mousse, tanning water and bronze glow mist. Check out bellamianta.com.

Maura Higgins Limited Edition 3 Piece Gift Set.

Thérapie Clinic: If you’ve been thinking of starting laser hair removal for a while, this might be the push you need as Thérapie Clinics, of which there are 19 across the country, are offering up to 75% off all laser hair removal treatments for Black Friday. You can also grab up to 25% off products from their skin shops, 3 for 2 on cosmetic injections and lip fillers from €195. Shop at therapieclinic.com.

BARE by Vogue: There's no shortage of tan deals this year. Fans of Vogue William’s tanning range can stock up with a fabulous 30% off everything on her site until November 29. Shop at barebyvogue.com.

KASH Beauty: Keilidh Cashell’s makeup brand has been a raving success and Black Friday is a perfect time to try it out if you haven't already with big savings on individual products and bundles. Get the iconic Crystal Nights eyeshadow palette at half its usual price (now €14.95, originally €29.95) or treat yourself to the Crystal Nights Lip Set which features 4 new shades of the matte lipsticks and the new high shine Starlight Lip Gloss presented in a sleek gift box for just €34.95 (originally €76.95). Shop at kashbeauty.com.

Ella & Jo: Created by Sligo make-up artist Charlene Flanagan and Niamh Ryan, a skin therapist from Mayo, this award-winning vegan and cruelty-free skin-care brand will run a special offer for Black Friday weekend. From November 26 - 28, you can grab a €100 Black Friday bundle which includes their cleansing balm Melt the Day Away (100ml), their 3in1 Hyaluronic Skin Mist (100ml), a Rose Quartz Facial Roller, the Squeaky Clean Brush Cleanser (100ml) and a cleansing mitt along with four free gifts worth €37. Shop at ellaandjo.ie.

The €100 Black Friday bundle from Ella & Jo Cosmetics.

Holos: Enniscorthy-based Holos Skincare are offering 20% of all individual full-sized products with code BFri20 from November 24 - 28. Irish, vegan, handmade and cruelty-free, there's no guilt involved in this purchase. Visit holos.ie.

Bare Minerals: Take 30% off for the Cyber Monday sale, November 28 - 29. Use code FAVEFRIDAY. Visit bareminerals.co.uk.

Lancôme: Take 25% off sitewide (or 30% if you sign in with a Lancôme account) from November 26 - 29, with some items half price. Shop online at lancome.ie.

MAC Cosmetics: Take 40% off face and foundation products and 30% off in stores and site-wide from November 25 - 30 maccosmetics.co.uk.

Elemis: Treat yourself to some luxury products with 30% off sitewide from November 26 - 30. Use discount code CELEBRATION. Shop at elemis.com.

The Beauty Basket: Launched in May 2019 by Laura O’Gorman, this online beauty store offers a huge range of brands and is great for a bargain. The site will be offering a Black Friday warmup from November 22 - 25 with 20% off everything on the site. From Black Friday through to Cyber Monday (November 26 - 29), the site will offer even bigger savings on popular brands like Revlon (50% off), Flormar (50% off), Cocoa Brown (50% off), The Inkey List (30% off), Sunday Rain (30% off) and many more. Brand discounts will apply to Christmas sets too - yay! Shop at thebeautybasket.ie

Jo Browne: Made with natural ingredients and organic beeswax, the Jo Browne range is known for its beautiful fragrances and simple but stunning packaging. From Nov 25 - 28, use code Green20 to get 20% off Joanne Browne's luxury products at jobrowne.com.

Dublin Herbalists: Founded by Herbalist Claire Brett in 2012, this natural skin care project which started at a kitchen table has sprouted into a very successful business. For their Green Friday sale, November 25 - 29, use code greenfriday20 to score 20% off everything on dublinherbalists.ie.

GLAM DOLL: Ireland’s leading provider of hollywood mirrors and beauty accessories is offering 25% off mirrors and dressing tables on Black Friday with special daily deals across the site from November 22 – 29. Shop at glamdoll.ie.

Carter Beauty Cosmetics: Another Irish success story, Marissa Carter's brand will be offering up to 40% off over the Black Friday weekend at carterbeautycosmetics.com.

Too Faced: Take 30% off site-wide (with extra bonuses for email subscribers) from November 25 - 30 with the code THANKS30. Shop online at toofaced.com/ie/en.

Urban Decay: Get 40% off sitewide until Cyber Monday. Shop online at urbandecay.co.uk.

King Hair and Beauty: Grab 20% off haircare retail from November 26 to midnight on November 29 with the code “Shopirish”. Includes Samantha King's own King Haircare range as well as popular brands such as Joico. Shop online at kinghairandbeauty.com.

TanOrganic: The all-natural tanning brands Christmas sets will be 3 for 2 during the Black Friday sale period of November 26 - 29. Customers can also get the brands facial serum for €10 (usually €24.99), the multi-use dry oil for €10 (usually €29.99), the exfoliate & tan duo tanning Glove and the TanErase mitt for €5 each (usually €12.99 and €14.99, respectively). Every customer will also get a free TanOrganic try me kit with their online order which is valued at €24.99. Shop at tanorganic.com.

Kocoono: The brainchild of Emer Flannery, a psychology professional from Mayo, Kocoono offers a range of comforting weighted products including the classic weighted blanket alongside weighted eye pillows and the Kocoono shoulder hug. For Green Friday, you can get 10% off all three of these products, and a free weighted eye pillow with any purchase of the Kocoono Weighted Blanket LUXE which is available in 5kg, 7kg and 9kg and four different colours. Shop online at kocoono.com.

Kocoono Weighted Blanket LUXE.

McCabes Pharmacy: The pharmacy is doing Black Friday all-week long, with up to 60% off a host of products, both online and in their 27 store locations around the country. From November 22 - 29, you'll find significant savings across electrical, fragrance, beauty and skincare products. Make-up lovers will be eyeing up the SOSUbySJ Perfect Trio Palette Bundle which is half price, while fitness fanatics might want to look at the various Fitbits they have on offer. Shop at mccabespharmacy.com.

Millies: Founded by Kildare born beauty therapist and entrepreneur, Joann Mahon, Millies.ie stocks over 100 Irish and international luxury beauty brands. For Black Friday the website has up to 50% off a range of products across haircare, skincare, make-up and fragrance. There's also a great selection of Christmas gift sets - we're eyeing the Olaplex Shine Bright Healthy Hair Essentials Gift Set which is reduced to €58.13 (RRP: €110). Sale ends November 29. Shop at millies.ie.

Frank Body: Top up, stock up, glow up, is Frank Body’s Black Friday tagline. From November 18 - 29 take 20% off sitewide - no discount code needed.Shop online at frankbody.com.

Araya Beauty: The South Dublin clinic specialises in microblading, eyelash extensions and traditional massage treatments while their aesthetic clinic features cutting-edge mesotherapy, microneedling and hi-fu treatments. For Black Friday week they are offering an extra 15% on all gift card purhcases. Offer ends November 26. Purchase online at arayabeauty.com.

Sisu Clinic: The aesthetic clinic with salons in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Waterford, Kerry, Galway, Wicklow and Belfast is offering up to 30% off treatments including 20% off 3 areas of anti-wrinkle treatments and €50 off Sisu Kiss (lip filler). Offers end December 5. Visit sisuclinic.com.

The Handmade Soap Company: Founded by Donagh Quigley out of his own need for products that would be kind to dry skin, the Slane-based brand offers a range of scentsational and sustainable products for hands, skin, hair and general wellbeing. For Black Friday weekend they will offer 10% off site wide from November 26 - 29. Visit thehandmadesoapcompany.ie.

The Handmade Soap Company's Winter Gift Set with a Candle & Diffuser.

Milis: Irish candles and melts poured in small batches at creator and oncology nurse Fiona Young’s home in Waterford. From November 26 - 29, Milis will offer free shipping on all orders and 15% off all candle purchases (excluding gift boxes and subscriptions). 5% of the profits from the wholesale side of Milis is donated to the Irish Cancer Society. We’re eyeing the new Hearth candle which is inspired by homemade Christmas Cake and smells of Whiskey, Spices & Wild Fig. Shop at mymilis.com.

Kotanical: The health and wellness brand known for its organic essential oils and diffusers will offer 21% off all essential oils and essential oil bundles from November 26 - 29. The Immune Booster Bundle - featuring Tea Tree, Peppermint and Lemongrass - might be just what you need for the winter months. Shop at kotanical.ie.

Meaghers Pharmacy: The Irish pharmacy chain is offering up to 60% off site wide this year. Some great deals in this year’s Black Friday sale include 50% off St.Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit (originally €45, now €22.50), 40% off Elizabeth Arden’s classic Eight Hour Cream (originally €30, now €18) and 50% off the Morocan Oil Complete Your Colour Set (originally €49.95, now €24.98). New offers will be added daily - check them out on meagherspharmacy.ie.

HealthyBuzz.ie: Irish online health and beauty store HealthyBuzz is offering 10% off everything for the month of November with a flash sale of an additional 5% off the whole website on Black Friday. Shop at healthybuzz.ie.

Easilocks: Repped by Olivia Bowen and Megan Mckenna, the Dublin-based hair extensions and luxury products brand is offering 33% off sitewide for Black Friday week. Use code BF33. Shop online at easilocks.com.

deDANÚ: From CBD body salves and facial serums to botanical oils, diffusers and natural perfumes, Athlone-based deDANÚ harnesses natural plant extracts and active ingredients for its beautiful products. Get 25% off all skincare until November 28 plus free shipping on all orders over €50 with promo code GREEN25 for the brand's Green Friday offering. Shop at dedanu.ie.

deDANÚ CBD Skin Salve.

Sons: Irish lads Will Kennedy and Dr Adrian Gilbane are behind this men’s health brand which sells a range of products and plans targeting hair loss, gut health, brain health and immune health. For the month of November, you can get €20 off the Non- Prescription Hair Loss plan with the code CYBERHAIR and €30 off any plans for Gut, Immunity and Brain with the code CYBERHEALTH. sons.ie.

Caudalíe: From November 23 - 28, get 20% off sitewide (excluding holiday sets and boutique gift cards). For Cyber Monday this goes up to 30% off. Shop online at en.caudalie.com.

Naivilo: Cork mum Olivia Norman’s new prebiotic natural deodorant is making waves in the natural health and beauty scene. Test it out or gift it to a friend (make sure that comes with a caveat) with 20% of all gift sets using code GREEN20 from November 25- 28. Shop at naivilo.com.

Kdk: Irish sisters Keira and Dairine Kennedy are behind luxury lifestyle brand Kdk which encourages customers to “add luxury to your everyday life.” For Black Friday weekend, the sisters are offering 20% off sitewide so it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself or a loved one to some luxurious 100% silk pjs, eyemasks, scrunchies or pillows. The cashmere scarfs are to die for. Offer runs November 26 - 29. Shop online at kdk.ie.

Deluxe Pink Dreamer Sleep Bundle, €100, Kdk.

Cloud 10 Beauty: Monaghan based online beauty marketplace Cloud 10 Beauty is offering up to 50% off sitewide for its Black Friday event. Get both luxury and affordable brands for less including CeraVe, The Ordinary, Paula's Choice and GlamGlow. Shop online at cloud10beauty.com.

South William Clinic & Spa: The popular Dublin clinic and spa has some stellar offers on pamper boxes, treatments and gift vouchers. Get a gift voucher worth €50, for just €39 or a €200 gift voucher for just €99. Treatment wise, there are offers on facials, microneedling, lip filler and more. Check out southwilliamspa.com.

Siest Sleep: We all know how important a good night’s sleep is, and this is an investment in it. Made in Dublin, these weighted sleep pillows come in two shapes - Lollipop and Wishbone. Lollipop (1.5kg) is the suggested shape for those with anxiety or who are suffering with PMS/tummy pains, while Wishbone (2.5kg) is recommended for those who currently use a pillow between their knees for comfort. Get 10% off with discount code GREENSLEEP until November 30 on siestsleep.com.

Airmid: Based in Kilfenora, Co Clare, the natural soap and skincare manufacturers will offer 15% off all Botanical Body Oils and Organic Pulse Point Perfume Oils across the Black Friday weekend, November 26 - 29, with code GreenFriday2021. Offer available online and in their new store in Ennistymon. Shop online at airmidsoap.com.

McCabe's Pharmacy: The Irish pharmacy has up to 60% off a range of products across electrical beauty, skincare and designer fragrances for Black Friday this year. Some deals to look out for include the SoSu Perfect Trio Palette Bundle which was €84.85, and is now €42, and the Fitbit Sense in Lunar White which is reduced from €329.95 to €239.99. Shop here mccabespharmacy.com.

Fitbit Sense in Lunar White just €239.99 at McCabe's Pharmacy during Black Friday week.

SOMEGA: Bandon-based couple Mark Clifford and Dr Paula Gaynor are behind this fast-growing supplement brand. For Green Friday, use code TREES to get 10% off your purchase. The code will stay active for the month of November and for every purchase using the code, SOMEGA will donate €4 to Hometree to plant 100 native trees in Ireland. Visit gosomega.com.

Modern Botany: Doctor-lead and based on botanical science, West-Cork based Modern Botany is a 100% natural, vegan, cruelty-free brand with a strong focus on sustainability. Get 20% off sitewide with code Friends+Family21. The code will remain live until mid December. Shop at modernbotany.com.

Trndbty: Save on big brands with Trndbty's Black Friday bundle deals including the Olaplex No.3, 4 and 5 bundle, worth €91.90, now €76 and the Sculpted by Aimee Black Friday Bundle which includes a Beauty Base Mini, Cover Up Concealer in Light Plus 3.5 and a Liquid Lites Blush - worth €49.94, now €39. Shop online at trndbty.com.

Olaplex No.3, 4 and 5 bundle, worth €91.90, now €76 at trndbty.com

The Belle Brush: Created by Nancy Cavanagh of Galway hair salon Belle Hair, The Belle Brush has been a hit since its inception. Get 15% off site wide from November 24 at 8pm until November 30 at 11pm. Shop at thebellebrush.com.

Phytaphix: The immune supplement brand are offering 12% off their award winning Immune Phix using code 12MONTHS at the checkout. Offer ends December 12. Shop online at phytaphix.ie.

Spotlight Oral Care: Created by Galway dentists Dr Lisa and Dr Vanessa Creaven and vouched for by Roz Purcell and Lydia Millen amongst others, this Irish brand has had skyrocketing success since its launch in 2016. Grab 35% off the brand's Sonic Toothbrush, Water Flosser and Teeth Whitening Strips for Black Friday, with a range of Christmas gifts going for 25% off on spotlightoralcare.com.

Make Smiles Happen Gift Set for Her from Spotlight Oral Care, reduced to €36.75 in the Black Friday sale.

Max Benjamin: Up to 70% off selected items across candles, diffusers, scented cards and refills. Sale ends November 30. Shop online at maxbenjamin.ie.

Every Body Health: The Irish supplement brand is offering 35% off site wide from November 22 - 29. Visit everybody.ie.

Peter Mark: The Irish hairdressing chain is offering €30 off some of their most popular heated styling tools including GHD stylers and dryers and the L’Oréal Steampod. Offer available in salons until November 29.

Escape Spa, Cork: Take 20% off all your favourite Aveda and Voya products this weekend in The Imperial Hotel spa's Black Friday Sale. Offer valid November 26 - 28.

Beeline Healthcare: 20% off with code BLACK21 when you spend €45 or more. Offer ends November 30. Shop online at beelinehealthcare.com.

Sómas: Take up to 35% off the luxurious candle brand with a limited edition Black Friday gift box worth €177 on sale for €115. Shop at somasstudio.com.

Sophie’s Soaps: To celebrate Green Friday, this Mullingar-based small batch business is offering 20% off at checkout when you use the code GREEN. Offer ends November 30. sophiessoaps.ie.

McCauley Pharmacy: Enjoy up to 25% off great gifting ideas, up to 33% off wellness, half price on selected Benefit, 75% on Shiseido, 25% off Sanctuary and 25% off Superfacialist. Shop at mccauley.ie.

Fashion

Asos: The retail giant is offering up to 80% off everything with code BLACKFRIDEAL. Shop at asos.com.

Boohoo: 50% off almost everything (excludes sale and selected lines) including dresses, tops, coats, jackets and footwear. Shop at boohoo.com.

Carraig Donn: Get 25% off all full price stock in stores and online during Carraig Donn's Black Friday sale. We love the Rowen Avenue Pleated Skirt in Red which is reduced from €49 to €39.20 - perfect for Christmas Day. Shop online at carraigdonn.com.

Carraig Donn pleated skirt in red.

Thriftify: Like an ASOS for secondhand goods, the online charity shop hosts 98% of Ireland's charity shops and is always a good bet for a bargain. To encourage eco-friendly shopping this year, Thriftify will be having a 50% off Green Friday sale from November 26 - 30. Shop at thriftify.ie.

River Island: Get your NYE outfit sorted with 20% off everything on River Island's online store with code HELLOBF. Shop at riverisland.com.

NastyGal: Get 60% off the entire range on their website or 70% off when you download their app. Visit nastygal.com.

Lucy Nagle: Irish-designed cashmere brand Lucy Nagle will offer up to 50% off its online store until November 30 for Black Friday. Her collection of 100% pure merino wool sweaters and loungewear designed in collaboration with Pippa O’Connor is included in the sale. Shop at lucynagle.com.

Louis Copeland & Sons: For Black Friday, the luxury retailers is offering 20% off its website from November 23 - 28 to ensure Ireland's men are stylish this Christmas. Shop online at louisecopeland.com.

Missguided: Grab up to 80% off everything - no code needed. Plus, get an extra 5% off if you're a student. Shop at missguided.com

Misguided wine cut out fitted blazer dress reduced to €53.99

POCO by Pippa: Pippa O’Connor’s label has up to 70% off from 5pm on November 24 until midnight on Cyber Monday. Visit pocobypippa.com.

Ted Baker: The luxury designer is offering up to 50% off dresses, bags and shoes for both men and women online and in-store. Shop at tedbaker.com/ie.

Pretty Little Thing: Up to 80% off everything. Use code PINKFRIDAY to grab an extra 20% off. Shop at prettylittlething.ie.

Buachaill.com: Get up to 50% off the Irish brands boxer shorts including their new "Who's your Daidí na Nollag?" boxer shorts. Gas. Shop at buachaill.com.

Buachaill na Nollag, Christmas boxer shorts from buachaill.com

Magee 1866: Established in 1866 in Donegal, this luxury menswear and womenswear brand specialises in personal tailoring, quality suiting, and Donegal tweed. The brand is offering 20% online and in store (excluding Outlet) purcahses in each of their three locations - Magee of Donegal, Magee 1866 at South Anne Street and Magee 1866 at Arnotts. Sale starts November 24 and runs until Cyber Monday, November 2. Visit magee1866.com.

Marks and Spencer: Up to 40% off selected homeware, up to 50% off lighting and up to 20% off cushions alongside in their homewear line, with 2 for €85 on selected men’s jumpers, 2 for €22 on selected kids' PJs and 2 for €25 on selected bra's.. plus lots, lots more on marksandspencer.com.

50% of profits from the I'm Perfect socks by Irish Socksciety will go to organisations supporting women in Ireland.

Leaders Menswear: Cork’s specialists in men’s clothing, Leaders will offer 20% off everything online and in their North Main Street store until November 28. Dedicated to offering the very best in stylish, affordable, quality menswear for every size, Leaders Menswear stocks sizes M-8XL. Shop online at leadersmenswear.ie.

Mimi & Bowes: Founded and designed by mum of two Olwen Mc Auliffe, this children's nightwear and loungwear brand stocks beautiful, sustainable and super soft organic pyjamas. For Black Friday week get 10% off with discount code GREENKISS from November 22 - 29. Shop at mimiandbowe.ie.

Lambswool Cape, originally €199.90, now €139.90, The Sweater Shop.

The Sweater Shop: Up to 60% off all stock on their website, including premium quality Irish Fisherman Jumpers, Cardigans, Aran Knitwear and children’s gifts. We love this stunning Lambswool Cape, originally €199.90, now €139.90. Offers end November 30. Shop at sweatershop.ie.

Vico Robes: Another Irish business born out of lockdown, Vico Robes stocks Dry Changing Robes, Poncho Towel Robes, Drybags, Hi-Viz Vests and Cashmere Hats - making cold-water swimming, walking, hiking and cycling a little more comfortable. The site will offer a 25% discount on spends €200 and above online from 8am November 22 until midnight on November 29 with discount code BlackFriday. 5% of all online Vico Robe profits are donated to Pieta House. Shop online at vicorobes.com.

Chariot Clothing: Carrigaline siblings Aisling and Nathan Kirwan are behind Chariot Clothing, a brand with inclusivity and sustainability at its core. The lifestyle brand offers t-shirts, hoodies, beanies and sunnies, but their wheelchair-adapted trousers are the real star of the show and have been designed for comfort, practicality and style. The brand is offering 15% off everything until November 28 with discount code BLACKFRIDAY21. Shop online at chariotclothing.com.

Zzzana: This luxury sleepwear, designed in Ireland and made from 100% organic bamboo is the ultimate bedtime treat. Eco-friendly, super soft, moisture wicking, temperature regulating - and pockets too! Enjoy 10% off sitewide and free shipping from November 26 - 29 for Black Friday at zzzanaofficial.com.

ZZZANA Luxury Organic Bamboo Pyjamas €85, and Eye Masks €20.

Suit Republic: For all those postponed fancy events, try Suit Republic. With up to 50 different styles of 2 and 3-piece suits, the Galway retailer caters for everyone and everything from communions, confirmations, debs, grads, weddings, office suits and more. For their Green Friday sale, November 26 - 30, the code GREEN20 will get you up to 70% off sale items (when applied to items already reduced by 50%) and 20% off full priced items on suitrepublic.ie.

Born Clothing: The Irish-owned fashion retailers will be offering 20% off everything online and in its 21 stores nationwide. Black Friday sale runs from November 22 - 29, with the discount going up to 30% discount for the last day of the sale, Cyber Monday. We have our eye on those glitter bodysuits. Shop at bornclothing.ie.

Paige Silver Sequins Body Suit from Born Clothing.

Avoca: Get up to 70% off with massive savings on rain macs, throws, capes and scarves. Sale ends November 29. Shop at avoca.com.

iClothing: For Black Friday weekend, the Irish retailer will be offering up to 50% off selected items. Check it out at iclothing.com.

Choice Boutique: Get 20% off all clothing until November 29 with the code GREEN20. Plus. check out their Green Friday Exclusive Edit for 50% off selected pieces. Shop in store at one of their 8 locations across the country or online at choiceboutique.

Dr Martens: Grab up to 40% off selected styles of Dr Martens including the 1460 Pascal Ziggy Leather Boots in a range of colours for €129 (RRP €189) and the Sinclair Floral Mash Up Leather Platform Boots for €169 (RRP €249). Shop at drmartens.com

Dr Martens Sinclair Floral Mash Up Leather Platform Boots for €169 (RRP €249)

Mango: The Spanish fashion giant is offering up to 50% off over 1,000 items until November 28. Visit shop.mango.com.

Diesel: Up to 50% off selected lines, and at least 20% off everything. Shop online at diesel.ie.[/com]

New Look: Up to 50% off selected lines including coats, jackets, dresses, tops, bottoms and footwear. Shop at newlook.com.

DV8: Up to 50% off women's, men's, and kids' fashion across brands like Superdry, Calvin Klein, AX Paris, Brave Soul, Levi's, Noisy May and Tommy Jeans. Shop in stores or online at dv8fashion.com.

Regatta: Up to 50% off sitewide. There are some massive deals on jackets and coats in particular with up to 70% off, plus, use code JACKETS10 to score an additional 10% off. Shop at regatta.com.

Foot Locker: The footwear brand has promised its biggest sale yet with up to 50% off selected items. Save on big brands like Puma, Nike, adidas at footlocker.ie.

Nike: 25% off sitewide for Nike members with the code GAME21 - it's free to become a member so worth signing up if you have your eye on a pair of Nike trainers. Shop at nike.com.

Whack Vintage: The Irish vintage clothing company has kicked off Black Friday with 15% off. Use code BFRIDAY15. Shop at whackvintage.ie.

Superdry: Up to 50% off everything. Visit superdry.ie.[/com]

Jewellery

Liwu Jewellery: Áine Breen’s collection of necklaces, bracelets, cufflinks and earrings are inspired by ancient symbolism from around the world and made here in Ireland. For Green Friday, she’s throwing in a free gift worth €50 with every order. Shop online at liwujewellery.com.

Betty & Biddy: Dublin-based online jewellery boutique Betty &Bidy stock beautiful gold layering necklaces, hoop earrings and wedding accessories and are offering 20% off everything with code BLACKBETTY from November 24 - 28. Visit bettyandbiddy.com.

LilyWho: The Irish brand are offering up to 90% off their range of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, chains, ear cuffs and watches for Black Friday. Included in the sale is Cork beauty blogger Lisa Jordan's collection. Shop at lilywho.ie

Multi Stone Bar Rose Gold Earrings Lilywho X Lisa Jordan, originally €65, now €32.50.

Mairead deBlaca: The Cork jewellery marker is offering an amazing 40% off everything on her website from November 22 - 29. Shop online at maireaddeblacajewellery.com.

Chupi: If you're on the lookout for a special gift or even a precious ring to say ‘I do’ this Christmas, you can avail of a Chupi 'gift coin' to use at a later date if you purchase over the Black Friday weekend. Spend €399 and receive a complimentary gift coin worth €100, spend €3,000 and receive a complimentary gift coin worth €600 etc. For the full list of offers and terms visit chupi.com.

A diamond ring by Chupi, €2289

Edge Only: The luxury Irish jewellery brand which prides itself on producing pieces made with sustainable gold and sterling silver designs is celebrating Green Friday’with 15% off necklaces and pendants from November 25 - 29. Use code GREENEDGE at checkout to avail of the discount. Visit edgeonly.com.

Bannon Jewellers: Get 15% off watches with code BFWATCH15 (excluding Swatch), 30% off selected Gucci watches and 10% off Jewellery with code BFJEWEL10 from November 25 - 30. Shop online at bannonjewellers.ie.

Pandora: 20% off all jewellery until November 29. Shop online at pandora.net

Rothlú Jewellery: A student of Fine Art in the Crawford College of Art, designer Frances McGonigle has gone on to create her own beautiful brand of colourful, lightweight jewellery in the stunning surroundings of the Ox Mountains in County Mayo. For Green Friday weekend, customers can get 10% off sitewide with the code MADEFROMSCRAPS with Frances committing to match each sale with a 10% donation to Irish grassroots movement notherenotanywhere.com who are campaigning for a fossil free future. Offer runs from 8am on November 26 to midnight November 28. Shop at rothlue.ie.

Fields: Save up to 50% off selected jewellery and up to 30% off luxury watches at the Irish jewellery chain. Shop at fields.ie.

Gear Jewellers: Get 10% of everything this Black Friday in-store and online with up to 50% off selected items. Shop at gearjewellers.ie.

Brian de Staic: One of the leading handcrafted Celtic and Ogham Personalised Jewellery providers in Ireland. Get 15% off everything with the code BF2021 from now until November 28 for Black Friday.

Copper Cloud Designs: Get 10% off everything in this Irish etsy shop plus free shipping on all orders over €30 until November 29. Make everyone green with envy with the GRETA green and pearl earrings, gold huggie hoops with natural jade crystal and freshwater pearls which are reduced to €17.86 in the sale. Shop online at copperclouddesignco’s Etsy shop.

GRETA green and pearl earrings, gold huggie hoops with natural jade crystal and freshwater pearls from Copper Cloud Design.

Diamonds Factory Ireland: Located in Dublin, the jeweller has got huge savings across the website for Black Friday, where the more you spend, the more you save. Shoppers can save anything from €12 to €1,400 using the code BF21. Ends midnight on Cyber Monday, November 29. Shop here diamondsfactory.ie.

Missoma: Take 25% off everything at the popular jewellery brand with up to 45% off layering sets. Shop at missoma.com.

Little Deer Gems: Get your ears ready for the festivities with Longford-based Little Deer Gems who are offering €10 off when you spend €50 with discount code GREENFRIDAY. Sale ends November 28 at 8pm. Shop at littledeergems.bigcartel.com.

Mr & Mrs Rudolph earrings €16, Little Deer Gems

Sport and Fitness

Intersport Elverys: Buy 1, Get 1 Half-Price on almost everything with huge savings on football, running, rugby, training and more. Offer ends November 29. Shop at elverys.ie.

Gym + Coffee: Irish designed athleisure brand Gym + Coffee, co-founded by UCC commerce grad Niall Horgan and backed by former One Direction star Niall Horan has been on an upward trajectory since its launch in 2017. For Black Friday you can grab up to 50% off site-wide from November 15 - 29. Shop at gympluscoffee.com.

All-In 3.0 in Sangria leggings, reduced to €49 in the Gym+Coffee sale.

Run Angel: The Cork-based personal safety company has launched a new addition to their safety family. Halo is a discreet safety device which emits a 130dB alarm and flashing strobe light. It can be attached to clothing, luggage and handbags. Priced at €29.99, customers can avail of a buy one get one free offer with code FREEHALO from November 22 - 29 for Black Friday week. Shop at runangel.com.

Sweaty Betty: Get 25% off everything on the popular women's activewear brand with the code CHEERS. Shop at sweatybetty.com.

Lululemon: If you've been yearning for a pair of Lululemon's for a while now, this is your chance to grab the iconic leggings for a small bit less. The bestselling Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25" are currently on sale for €69 (RRP €88), while the Align HR Crop 21" pair are going for €64 (RRP €88). Both are available in US sizes 0 - 26. Shop at eu.lululemon.com.

McSport: The Irish owned sport and fitness brand’s Black Friday sale is now with up to 50% off select products and some nice bundle deals including the Hit Fitness Studio Dumbbell and Kettlebell Pack which offers a 23% saving and the Hit Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell and Barbell Set which promises a 26% saving. Shop at mcsport.ie.

Lorna Jane: Get 25% off sitewide with savings across jackets, hoodies, leggings, sportas bras and winter thermal leggings (we have our eyes on those). Visit lornajane.co.uk.

MyProtein: Grab 50% off everything with code BLACK. Stock up on high-quality supplements, protein powder, clothing and accessories. Visit myprotein.ie

Lifestyle Sports: Up to 50% off men, women and kid's clothing, football boots and trainers including the Nike Men's Air Max 2090, originally €150, now €120. Sale ends midnight November 29. Shop at lifestylesports.com.

Nike Men's Air Max 2090, originally €150, now €120 at Lifestyle Sports.

FitPink: This Black Friday, Irish-designed FitPink will be offering up to 20% discounts off selected high waisted leggings and compression leggings. You can avail of the discounts from the FitPink Black Friday sale until November 29 at 9pm. Shop at fitpinkfitness.com.

Powercut Clothing: Designed in Ireland, Powercut Clothing is offering up to 70% off its athleisure wear for its Black Friday sale. Shop online at powerclothing.com.

Gymshark: All your favourite influencers wear Gymshark - and are promoting their massive Black Friday sale. Get your own set at a fraction of the usual price with up to 70% off this week. Some stellar deals include the Training Leggings for €18 (usually €30), the Adapt Ombre Seamless Long Sleeve Crop Top for €16 (usually €40) and the Racer Back Training Sports Bra for €18 (usually €30), Shop online at gymshark.com.

Racer Back Training Sports Bra for €18 (usually €30) at Gymshark.

AtlasFit: A sport and fitness equipment start-up based out of Limerick, AtlasFit is passionate about the line between fitness and mental health and donates 10% of its sales to Limerick Mental Health Services and Jigsaw Ireland. Alongside resistance bands, sports bags and yoga mats, the brand also stocks the AtlasFit Journal which is designed to promote positive physical and mental health. Shop at atlasfit.ie.

Apollo Fitness: The Waterford-based gym equipment supply company is offering 40% off their clothing range all week - or while stocks last. Shop at apollofitness.ie.

SPORTS DIRECT: Get up to 60% off football shirts and trainers, up to 50% off hoodies and football boots, and up to 70% off t-shirts and up to 90% off accessories. Plus, get a €24 voucher with every €120 spend. Offer ends November 29. Shop online at sportsdirect.com.

Fitbit: Save up to €60 on a range of Fitbits including the brand's most advanced smartwatch the Fitbit Sense now €239.95 (RRP €299.95). Shop at fitbit.com

JD Sports: Up to 50% off across brands like Nike, adidas, The North Face, Jordan, FILA, Vans across men's, women's and kids sportswear, streetwear, footwear and accessories. Shop at jdsports.ie.

Adidas: Up to 50% off across trainers, backpacks, running socks and sweatshirts. Shop at adidas.ie.

Food & Drink

BoxOfWine.ie: Founded in 2020 by Conor Duggan, Neil O’Reilly and Conor Mulligan who have “a combined 25 years of drinking wine and 30+ years working in hospitality.” There’s some lovely Christmas gift options on boxofwine.ie - we’re hoping someone gifts us the Chocolate Christmas Box which contains a bottle of wine, Skellig solid milk chocolate stocking fillers, a Chez Emily hot chocolate swirl, handmade vanilla candy cane and tasting cards. Get 10% off all full price items from November 26 - 29 at boxofwine.ie.

Chocolate Christmas Box, €59.95, boxofwine.ie

Stillgarden Distillery: From midnight on November 26 until Sunday 28 at 11.59pm, Stillgarden Distillery is offering 20% off all Christmas gift boxes and their Distilling Academy tickets. The Stillgarden Social Gin Gift Box, available for €52 on Green Friday, contains a bottle of Stillgarden Social Gin - Ireland’s first community sourced gin - made with fresh botanicals such as Juniper, Mint, Lavender, Rosehips, and Rowan berries from the Stillgarden community garden. This box also comes with two glasses, two reusable copper straws, and two gift cards for a Community Garden Tour. Purchase at stillgardendistillery.com.

Winelab: One of Ireland’s leading suppliers of small-batch premium wines, the company offers a fully customisable service of quality bottled wines, fizz, and other treats with free delivery. From November 23 - 29 purchase 10 bottles and a bag of wine for €139 with an RRP of €190 which includes; 2x Prosecco, 2x Sauvignon Blanc, 1x Magnum bag of Pinot Grigio, 2x Rioja Crianza, 2x Argentinian Malbec, and 2x Douro. You can also get 3 magnum bags of wine for €60 - a 20% discount on the usual price. Shop at winelab.ie.

Lily O'Brien: Chocolate lovers, we've got good news. Use code BLACK30 for 30% off all Lily O'Brien online orders until November 28. Shop at lilyobriens.ie.

Lily O'Brien Share Bag range for World Chocolate Week.

Lir Chocolates: Treat yourself to some luxury chocolate with up to 50% off sitewide and 30% off a number of their gorgeous hampers including the Lir Love Hamper which will be marked down to €31.50 during the Green Friday sale, November 26 - 29. Shop at lirchocolates.com.

The Corkscrew: An independent family run business based on Chatham Street, the Dublin wine merchants have a huge selection of over 800 labels from more than 30 countries. There are some big savings on wines and accessories for their Green Friday sale including up to 66% off some Bordeaux Line Genius Gadgets. Shop at thecorkscrew.ie.

Rebel City Distillery: Based in the former factory of Henry Ford & Sons, Rebel City Distillery has chosen this historic space for producing its premium spirits. Get 20% off everything online plus free shipping between November 25 and 29. Shop online at rebelcitydistillery.com.

O'Briens Wine: Up to 42% of wine, beer and spirits plus exclusive offers every day for Black Friday week. Pick up 21 year old Redbreast 70cl for €180 (RRP €199), Monkey 47 gin for €40 (RRP €57) and Skellig Six18 Pot Still Gin 70cl for €43 (RRP €48). Shop online at obrienswine.ie.

Barry's Tea: Shop online with one of Ireland’s most popular tea brands this Black Friday and get 20% off your favourite brew. Visit barrystea.ie

Imbibe Coffee: Instead of participating in a 'Jeff Bezos styled Black Friday' the Dublin rosters will are up their usual 1% donation of all web sales to Women's Aid to 10% until midnight on November 26. Shop online at imbibe.ie.

Books, Toys & Nursery

Kaliedy: Irish online baby and nursery store is offering 50% off Kaliedy travel accessories and up to 50% off Early Learning Centre Toys, baby carriers and top feeding brands such as Tommee Tippee from November 25 - 29. Shop at kaliedy.com.

Bygge Bo: Irish baby concept store Bygge Bo is offering 10% off select products including car seats, rockers, baby chairs and cots for Black Friday. Discount is applied automatically at the checkout and will be available from November 26 - 28 on byggebo.com.

CARA Pharmacy: Some good deals on baby and mother products here for Black Friday with 20% off MAM products until November 30 with bottles, soothers, nipple covers, breast pumps and lots more in the offer. Shop at carapharmacy.com.

Bookstation: The Irish owned book shop chain is slashing prices on 8 bestsellers books for Black Friday including Mega Monster by David Walliams (€4.99), A Funny Life by Michael McIntyre (€7.99), State of Terror by Hillary Clinton & Louise Penny (€7.99) and Belonging by Catherine Corless (€7.99). Offer valid November 26 - 29 online and in their 18 locations across Ireland. Visit bookstation.ie.

Smyths Toys Superstores: If you’re looking to save on Christmas presents, Smyths has a range of early Black Friday deals on popular brands like Barbie, Kindi Kids, LEGO and NERF. Offers end November 29. Shop at smythstoys.com

The Book Resort: The perfect gift for book lovers this Christmas. Started by Waterford mum Aisling Finn, the online book subscription and gift box company sends out luxury boxes, beautifully presented with new books, delicious chocolate and artisan wellness products from Irish suppliers every month. Get 20% off from November 26 - 29 with code blackfriday on thebookresort.ie

A Christmas Hamper from The Book Resort.

Easons: Get 25% off almost everything (fiction, non-fiction, games & toys, stationary, gifts) on Easons.com with discount code BLACK. The bookseller is also giving customers six bestsellers at half-price including Séamus O’Reilly’s Did Ye Hear Mammy Died (RRP: €21, now €10.50) and Ross O’Carroll Kelly’s Normal Sheeple (RRP: €19.60, now €9.80). Free delivery when you spend over €10 (after discounts are taken off). Discount code expires at midnight on November 30. Shop at easons.com.

Gamestop Ireland: Get up to 50% off games, accessories and merchandise in the retailer's Black Friday sale. Some highlights include 2 Funko Pops for €20, and a €40 saving on the Trust GXT 258 Fyru USB 4-in-1 Streaming Microphone originally €139.99, now €99.99. Shop online at gamestop.ie.

Kennys Bookshop: The Galway bookstore is going big for Black Friday with its online store offering a range of offers throughout the week including a selection of new bargains at up to 74% off and special offers on a series of bestsellers and big books. If you're in Galway, the bookshop itself will have 3 for 2 on all books in-store from November 22 - 29. Shop online at kennys.ie.

Travel, Hotel & Spa Deals

Aer Lingus: Head stateside in 2022, with €100 off return fares to North America and €200 off Business Class fares to the US if you travel between January 1 and May 31 of next year and book by November 30. Head for the slopes between December 1 and March 31 and get 20% off ski fares and flat bags if you book by November 18. Book at aerlingus.com.

Ryanair: Keep an eye on the budget airlines website this week as they've promised cyber deals throughout Black Friday week. There are currently some flights from as low as €4.99 (one way) to cities in Europe from Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Kerry and Knock. Visit ryanair.com.

Cassidy Travel: The Irish travel agent will be offering a 5% discount across all Cassidy Travel/Classic product ranges (excluding Sports/Events and Cruise bookings) for Black Friday weekend online and in stores. You can also save on holiday vouchers with a €50 spend getting you €75 or a €70 spend getting you €100. Worth noting these vouchers can only be used against new bookings and can not be used for existing ones or paid against balances. Offer begins Black Friday and ends 6pm on November 29. Visit cassidytravel.ie.

Campsited: Dublin-based European camping specialists Campsited are offering up to 72% off their French camping holidays right through to Summer 2022. Book your stay at top campsites throughout Vendée, Provence, Bretagne and the whole of France and save when you book online this Black Friday and Cyber Monday week. Offer ends November 30. Book at campsited.com.

Booking.com: Looking to get away in the New Year? Booking.com’s Black Friday sale is now live and you can save 30% or more on stays worldwide. Offer ends November 29. Check out booking.com.

Spas.ie: Get an extra 15% on gift vouchers purchased this Black Friday. The gift vouchers can be redeemed in 80 top spa venues across Ireland giving the recipient the gift of choice, from that much needed massage at a day spa to a weekend of wellness at a luxury hotel spa. Visit spas.ie.

The Metropole Hotel, Cork: Located in the heart of the Victorian Quarter in Cork’s City Centre, The Metropole Hotel has been welcoming guests for more than 120. For Green Friday, you can book bed & breakfast for €109 for two, or dinner, bed & breakfast for €159 for two guests on selected dates for the remainder of 2021 through to 2022. Offer available to book from November 19 - 29.

The Imperial Hotel, Cork: The luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Cork city is offering a 20% saving on all rooms for their Green Friday sale. Guests who avail of booking this offer from November 15 - 29 will also be treated to a Killahora Orchard Poiré Fine Perry upon their arrival - a sparkling tipple made from varieties of pears from the local Killahora Orchard, a family business dating back to 1750. Breaks booked during the Green Friday sale period can be taken from November 15 - April 30.

Imperial Hotel, Cork.

Cork International Hotel: Situated right beside Cork Airport, the Cork International Hotel is hoping to lure travellers with a special offer of €99 bed & breakfast for two guests on selected dates for the remainder of 2021 through to 2022. Offer available to book from November 19 - 29.

The Old Ground Hotel, Ennis: Guests who book a break at The Old Ground Hotel during the November 15 - 29 Green Friday sale can save 20% on all rooms at Ennis’s restored 18th-century manor house hotel during the period November 15 - April 30. The Old Ground is also offering guests a JJ Correy whiskey (sourced from the local McGuane family farm in County Clare) paired with Tuamgraney chocolates upon arrival as part of the deal.

The Park Hotel & Leisure Centre Dungarvan: The Waterford hotel is offering a 20% saving on all rooms for their Green Friday sale which takes places November 15 - 29. The hotel is set to welcome guests who book a break during this period with sumptuous all-butter Irish shortbread, a family recipe dating back to the 1800s from The Lismore Food Company and a refreshing Greenway Waterford Pale Ale from the Dungarvan Brewing Company. Breaks booked during the Green Friday sale period can be taken from November 15 - April 30.

Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Tipperary: Nestled in the shadow of the stunning Galtee Mountains, Tipperary’s Great National Hotel is enticing potential travellers with 30% off rooms and an extra 20% off vouchers for their 2021 Black Friday sale. Offer available November 18 - December 1.

Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, Carlow: Enjoy a 20% discount on bed and breakfast rates and the resort’s luxury self-catering resort houses this Black Friday. You can also get more for less on monetary vouchers with a €100 spend getting you a €110 voucher, and a €200 voucher getting you a €220 voucher.

Ice House Hotel, Ballina, Mayo: Get 15% off all voucher sales until November 29 at Mayo’s coolest hotel (we’re sorry).

The G Hotel, Galway: This Wednesday (November 24), the 5-star hotel will send an email to every person that is subscribed to their newsletter with access to a secret pre Black Friday Online Sale. This secret discount will not be available to the public and will only be available for 48 hours, after which they will have their main ‘Pink is the New Black’ Black Friday deal - 20% off bed & breakfast. Offer available from midnight on November 25 to midnight on November 29. Sign up to their newsletter here.

The ESPA spa at the G Hotel, Galway.

Shannon Springs Hotel, Clare: If you're flying out of Shannon Airport anytime soon, Clare’s Great National Hotel is just 5 minutes away. They're offering an extra 20% off vouchers purchased between November 26 - 29 as part of their Black Friday sale.

South Court Hotel, Limerick: The South Court Hotel, Limerick’s Great National Hotel, is a five-minute drive from Limerick city centre and close to Limerick’s prime retail offering The Crescent. Grab 20% off vouchers purchased between November 26 - 29 for Black Friday Weekend.

Mulranny Park Hotel, Mayo: Overlooking Clew Bay and Croagh Patrick, the Mulranny Park Hotel is the perfect spot for recharging the batteries. The Great National Hotel is offering an extra 20% off vouchers purchased between November 26 - 29 which can be spent on dining or accommodation.

Wineport Lodge Hotel, Athlone: Nestled on the banks of Lough Ree, in a tranquil, country setting surrounded by water and native woodland, the Wineport Lodge is the perfect tranquil breakaway from the business of everyday life. From November 22 - 29, the hotel will offer an extra 15% off any monetary and experience gift vouchers.

Wineport Lodge Hotel, Athlone.

Great National Hotel Ballina: The Mayo hotel is offering 30% off rooms and an extra 20% off vouchers. Offer available November 18 - December 2.

InterContinental, Dublin: Get 25% off rooms between the end of November and September 2022. Sale ends December 3.

Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny: Set across 40 acres of beautiful parkland in Kilkenny, the Newpark Hotel is offering a 20% saving on all rooms during their ‘Green Friday’ sale, November 15 - 29. Guests who avail of this special offer will also be treated to a High Bank Farm Organic Apple Gin upon their arrival. Breaks can be booked anytime between November 15 - April 30 inclusive.

Riverside Park Hotel & Leisure Centre, Wexford: The 4-star Riverside Park Hotel, part of the Great National Hotel group, is offering 30% off selected dates until May 2022. Room only and Bed & Breakfast offers are available between November 26 - 29

The Westin Hotel, Dublin: Avail of 10% off luxury gift experience vouchers such as a romantic dinner for two, an elegant afternoon tea or a luxurious overnight stay for Black Friday with discount code BlackFridaySale. The offer also extends to selected monetary gift vouchers.

The Alex, Dublin: Save a decent 25% off flexible hotel room rates at the boutique Dublin 2 hotel for stays in the New Year. To avail of the offer, the hotel is asking customers to sign up to their newsletter ahead of Black Friday to receive the exclusive promo code for use on Black Friday.

The Hardiman, Galway: Based on Eyre Square, this is the perfect location to explore all that Galway has to offer. Get 20% off the hotel's bed and breakfast rate, plus an extra 20% on monetary vouchers for Black Friday.

Titanic Hotel, Belfast: Get a one night stay with dinner, bed and breakfast for two people sharing from €188 per room (usually €250) if you travel between January and March 2022. Sale ends November 29.

The Montenotte, Cork: For its #GreenFriday sale, the four-star Cork hotel will give you a €25 gift card when you purchase €200 worth of Montenotte Hotel Gift Vouchers in any one transaction. The offer is valid on all transactions between November 26 - 29. While you're there check out the hotel's new rooftop bar and terrace, The Glasshouse.

The Glasshouse at The Montenotte, Cork.

Fairways Hotel, Dundalk: Book now and receive 25% off bed and breakfast rates for stays between November 19 and June 30. The offer is available to all room types, fully flexible cancellation and no prepayment is required. Sale ends November 29.

Powerscourt Hotel Estate & Spa, Wicklow: Say hello to 2022 in style with a stay at the 5 star Powerscourt Hotel Estate & Spa in Enniskerry. For a limited time, the luxury hotel is offering 22% off New Year breaks from January 1 - March 31, 2022. Offer is available from November 25 - Cyber Monday on November 29 and breaks must be taken between Sunday and Thursday’s to avail of the discounted price.

The Gibson Hotel, Dublin: The 4 star Gibson is the perfect location to help you discover the delights of Ireland’s capital city. Situated in the heart of the docklands with the Luas right outside the front door, you’re in the perfect spot for the ultimate Dublin city stay. Receive 30% off B&B and Room Only rates when booking from November 26 to midnight on November 29 for stays between November 26 and February 28, 2022 (subject to availability).

The Gibson Hotel, Dublin

Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Kerry: Kerry’s Great National Hotel is offering 30% off accommodation rates and an extra 10% off vouchers purchased between November 18 - December 2.

Lady Gregory Hotel, Galway: Located a 40-minute drive from Galway city in Gort, the Great National Hotel is offering 30% off rooms and an extra 20% off vouchers during the November 18 - December 2 period.

The Wyatt Hotel, Westport: Head west for less with The Wyatt’s 2021 Black Friday offer. Ge 15% off any date in 2022 with promo code BLACK, valid until November 29.

Westport Hotel Group: 15% off gift voucher promotion on vouchers from €50 to €500. Vouchers valid in the group’s three hotels: Castlecourt Hotel, Westport Plaza Hotel and Westport Coast Hotel. The group will also offer 15% off gift voucher promotion for treatments to the value of €80 in Spa Veda (Westport Coast Hotel) and Spa Sula (Westport Plaza Hotel). Offer starts November 15 and ends November 28.

The Hayfield Collection, Cork & Killarney: Avail of a 10% discount on selected gift vouchers over the value of €100 for Hayfield Manor, Killarney Royal & Great Southern Killarney from November 23 - 30. The discount is exclusive to online vouchers.

Hayfield Manor, Cork.

The Address Collective, Cork & Dublin: This year the hotel group is offering 25% off room-only rates in their three hotels, The Address Cork, The Address Connolly and The Address Citywest with discount code Black. The sale will run from November 25 - December 1.

Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate, Galway: The 5-star Glenlo Abbey will offer 20% off a luxurious 5-star getaway including luxurious accommodation and breakfast for two in the River Room Restaurant, full access to the stunning 138-acre estate, complimentary use of the vintage bicycles for residents on the grounds and access to their in-house Abbey Movie Theatre. Midweek prices start at €168 for two people sharing, while weekend prices start at €238 for two people sharing. The hotel will also offer 20% off all monetary vouchers from €100 and up.

Prince of Wales Hotel, Athlone: This 4-star Great National hotel is ideally located in the heart of Athlone and is offering 30% off rooms and 10% more on vouchers purchased from November 18 - December 2.

Oranmore Lodge Hotel, Galway: An extra 20% off vouchers purchased between November 26 - 29. Vouchers can be used for a range of experiences including a hotel break, dining experience or Afternoon Tea.

Claregalway Hotel, Galway: Another one of Galway’s Great National Hotels, Claregalway hotel, a 15-minute drive from Galway city, will offer 30% off rooms and an extra 10% off vouchers purchased during the November 18 - December 2 sale period.

Pembroke Kilkenny & Mint Medispa: The four-star hotel in the centre of Kilkenny is offering 15% off on a range of packages for stays between January 3 and March 13, 2022 when you book between November 23 – 29th. Use promo code BF2021 to avail of the offer. The hotel’s Medispa is also offering a 20% saving on laser hair removal treatments and an extra 20% on Mint gift vouchers throughout the Black Friday weekend, November 27th – 29th.

Pembroke Hotel, Kilkenny.

Tullamore Court Hotel: Book now and receive 25% off bed and breakfast rates for stays between November 19 and June 30. The offer is available to all room types, fully flexible cancellation and no prepayment is required. Sale ends November 29.

Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise: Offering 20% off rooms and an extra 20% off vouchers purchased between November 25 - 30.

The Doyle Collection: Indulge yourself with a luxury city break at one of the Doyle Collections hotels in Dublin, Cork, London, Washington DC or Bristol at a fraction of the usual cost. For Black Friday, the hoteliers are offering 30% off stays taken from November 16 to June 30. Sale ends December 1.

Treacys Hotel Group: Get two nights bed and breakfast for two people sharing in any of the group’s four Hotels for €129 (weekend) or €99 (midweek) - with a free €20 voucher thrown in. Valid for stays taken between January - March 31, 2022. Outside these dates the monetary value can be used. The group has hotels in Waterford, Enniscorthy, Shannon and Ennis.

The Clayton Hotel, Limerick: Located on the banks of the River Shannon, the Clayton Hotel Limerick offers stylish, modern rooms, waterfront dining, and a leisure centre with an indoor swimming pool and gym. Receive 30% off B&B rates when booking from November 18 until December 3 for stays from December 1 to April 30, 2022.

The Clayton Hotel Limerick is offering 30% off B&B rates for Black Friday.

Maldron Hotel Newlands Cross: Located near Clondalkin and Tallaght with large family rooms and interconnecting rooms, The Maldron Hotel Newlands Cross is the ideal choice for a family getaway. When you book from November 26 - 30 receive 15% off for stay dates between November 26 and April 30, 2022.

The Clayton Dublin Airport: Conveniently located just 10 minutes from the airport, the Clayton Dublin Airport will offer a 20% discount to those booking between November 26 -27 for stay dates between November 27, 2021 and September 30, 2022.

Salthill Hotel, Galway: Get 20% off bookings up to April 30, 2022. Offer valid until November 29.

Art & Gifting

Jando: Bag yourself a vibrant print depicting iconic Irish architecture or landmarks, such as the Ha’Penny Bridge, the Guinness Storehouse, or the Cliffs of Moher, to hang on your wall or to gift someone this Christmas from jandodesigns.com. The Irish printmakers are offering 20% off almost everything on their site for their Green Friday sale which will run from November 21 - 29. Shop online at jandodesign.com.

Cobh Cathedral print from Jando.

Alanna Plekkenpol: Designed and hand-printed in Ashford, Co. Wicklow, Dutch woman Alanna creates illustrations on tiles that are tongue-in-cheek and inspired by Irish landscapes and pop culture. This Green Friday, she’s offering 10% off her new personalised Christmas tree decorations and 25% off single tiles (both framed and unframed) and limited edition duos from 6pm on November 25 until midnight on November 29. Visit alannaplekkenpol.com.

Mimi+Martha: Limerick-based mother and daughter duo Mimi and Martha will offer a 10% discount across their site from November 26 - 29 in a bid to promote the over 70 Irish artists, designers and makers whose products they champion including Badly Made Books, Janni Bars, Soap Out Loud, Cloud Picker and Sam Agus Nessa. Shop online at mimiandmartha.com.

Birthdate.co: The unique, astrological candle and book retailer have launched their biggest sale ever with up to 30% off sitewide. The Birthdate candles are currently priced at £35, while the Birthdate Book is reduced to £75. Sale ends Cyber Monday. Shop at uk.birthdate.co.

Birthdate candles from Birthdate.com

Faerly: An online, sustainable retailer run by Kildare couple, James Byrne and Eoin Houlihan, Faerly are encouraging customers to 'turn Black Friday Green'' and shop small, local, and Irish this week. They will be showcasing and discounting several Irish suppliers each day from November 22 - 29 including Oxmantown, Kotanical, Hawthorn Handmade Skincare, Three Hills Soaps, Palm Free Soaps, Dublin Herbalists and many more. For every €100 spend, customers will also get a €10 gift card. Shop at faerly.ie.

West Cork Creates: A beautiful exhibition showcasing works by local artists, craftspeople, photographers and designers, the West Cork Creates shop is a one-stop-shop for a unique gift for a loved one this Christmas. Use code GREENFRIDAY21 to score 10% off the online shop from November 26 - 29. Shop here westcorkcreates.com.

DeBurca Design: Limerick illustrator and graphic design student Orlaith De Búrca is offering 20% off all her prints from November 26 - 28. It's not in the sale, but we are obsessed with her 2022 Calender which has just dropped. Shop at orlaithdeburcadesign.com.

DeBurca Calender featuring Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kellie Harrington, Jane Fonda and more

Jam Art Factory: From Green Friday until December 31, use code jammy for 25% off all prints on original book pages over 100 years old by Pat Byrne from JamArtPrints.com.

Flowers.ie: Make someone else's day (or your own!) with a flower delivery. Flowers.ie are offering free upgrades on their most popular flower arrangements including their Lavender, Vibrant and Pink hatboxes for the month of November as part of their Black Friday sale. They are also offering customers a free elegant glass vase on bouquet orders. To make sure you're happy with your order, the company now offer video approval on all orders too. Order online at flowers.ie.

Flowers.ie are offering customers a free elegant glass vase on bouquet orders.

Chou's Cottage: Get 20% off Clonmel-based Chou's Cottage Green Friday selection from November 26 -28 which includes a range of candles, notebooks, prints, cards, soaps and even reusable cloth sanitary pads. Shop online at chouscottage.com.

Ní Mhurchú Designs: Get 15% off prints, cards and gift tags at this Irish etsy store. Sale ends November 28. Shop at etsy.com/ie/shop/NiMhurchuDesigns.

Sterling Silver Line Necklace by Berina Kelly, €128, Brookwood Pottery.

Caroll’s Irish Gifts: One of the country’s top destinations for quality Irish craft gifts, Carroll’s will be offering savings of up to 60% and free shipping from November 15 - 29 across a selection of Irish craft gifts, jewellery, food hampers and more. Shop online at carrollsirishgifts.com.

The Night Sky: This Irish company offers a custom star map of the night “your heart skipped a beat” - whether that be a first kiss, the birth of a child or an engagement. Available as a premium print with the option to get it framed, on stretched canvas, or on their new sterling silver pendants. The Irish brand is offering 15% off prints and the pendants with code BEST15 until November 29. Shop at thenightsky.ie.

The Night Sky's custom prints and canvases.

Kilkenny Design: Stocking over 250 premium designers and makers, 72% of which are Irish, Kilkenny Design is a good bet for Christmas gifting this year. Shop top brands including Tipperary Crystal, Voya, Max Benjamin, Eoin O’Connor, Belleek and Jill & Gill plus many more with discounts of up to 50% in this year's Green Friday sale at kilkennyshop.com.

Paperbear.ie: Get 10% off these gorgeous pop up greeting cards with discount code BLACKTEN until midnight on Cyber Monday. Shop at paperbear.ie.

Happy Christmas From Cork card from Paperbear.ie

Electrics, Furniture & Hardware

DID Electricals: DID Electrical are promising their biggest ever Black Friday Sale this year with big savings across big and small home appliances, televisions, technology, audio and more. Some stellar deals include the Samsung 32" Full HD Smart LED TV for €299 (save €80) and the ASUS Chromebook | 11.6” HD | 4GB | Intel Celeron | Grey now €169.99 (a €130.00 saving). Deals available up to Cyber Monday while stocks last in their 23 stores nationwide and online at did.ie

Emma: One of Ireland’s best-selling mattress companies, Emma is promising their 'biggest ever sale' with a whopping 45% off everything. Their Original Mattress is down from €499.99 to €274.99, while their Premium Mattress is down from €719.99 to €395.99. Shop online at emma-sleep.ie.

ONESONIC: The Dublin-based developer of high-quality, wireless audio devices has a couple of products on sale from November 19 - 28 including the BXS-HD1 True Wireless Stereo Earphones (was €59.99, now €54.99). Save €10 on the MXS-HD1 Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds (originally €129.99, now €119.99) and the BB-HD1 Gen 2 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones (originally €99.99, now €89.99). Visit onesonic.com.

BB-HD1 Gen 2 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones originally €99.99, now €89.99 at ONESONIC.

Mint+: The Irish electronic retailer which is known for its premium quality refurbished iPhones and smartphones is offering up to 30% off across selected lines from Monday 15 to Monday 29 November. Nab a pre-owned iPhone 8 256GB for €199 as part of the Black Friday offerings. Shop at mintplus.ie.

Lidl: Customers can expect to see some big savings on electrical appliances for Lidl’s Black Friday offering. In stores from this Black Friday, November 26, customers can get a Delonghi Coffee Machine, 1.8L for €299.99 (RRP €519.99), Sony Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones for €59.99 (RRP €149.99) and a SHARP 42” Full HD Android Smart TV for €299.99 (RRP €529.99). Lidl advises customers to get down to stores early to avoid disappointment as Black Friday offers always go fast.

DFS: Black Friday offers are now on at DFS with some great deals on sofas like the DFS Tetbury three-seater sofa in Abbey velvet in forest green which is reduced to €749 (saving €810), DFS Paxx three-seater sofa in graphite down to €579 (save €590) and the DFS Binky four-seater lounger sofa in plain charcoal fabric reduced to €909 (save €540). Shop online at dfs.ie.

Screwfix: Get all your DIY requirements at Screwfix with some great deals in stores and online until midnight on November 29. Visit

screwfix.ie.

IKEA: ‘Thoughtful consumption’ isn’t a term brands often use when promoting Black Friday offers, but IKEA is truly embracing ‘Green Friday’ this year with their offering. For a limited period, IKEA Family members will get an extra 20% added to their gift card when they return their buy back and resell items. IKEA’s buy back and resell initiative which launched earlier this year, sees IKEA buying back pre-loved IKEA furniture from customers. Offer available from November 19 - 29.

Tesco Mobile: The Tesco Mobile Black Friday sale features big savings on Apple's second-generation iPhone SE (now free on €30 monthly plan, save €199.99), the photo-pro Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (free on €30 monthly plan, save €149.99) and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (free on €40 monthly plan, save €249.99). Offers available online and in Tesco Mobile Phone shops nationwide now until November 29.

Euronics: Home appliance, TV and technology experts Euronics have some great deals throughout the month of November as part of their Black Friday offering including the Shark Anti-Hair Wrap True Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (originally €409, now €170) and the LG UP75 50" 4K Smart UHD TV (originally €659, now €479). Visit euronics.ie.

LG UP75 50" 4K Smart UHD TV (originally €659, now €479) at Euronics.

Vodafone: This year, Vodafone Ireland wants to turn Black Friday into #BringBackFriday by giving customers the opportunity to trade in their old mobile devices and treat themselves to a new phone this Black Friday. From November 15 - 30, customers who trade in their old phone (worth a minimum of €49.99) and switch to Vodafone RED Unlimited can get a new iPhone 13. Trades-ins are only applicable in store.

GAME: For Black Friday this year, GAME's deals include up to 40% off titles such as Terminator Resistance Enhanced, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 and Maneater.

EZ Living Furniture: Founded in Galway in the late 1990s, EZ Living Furniture has become one of Ireland's most well-known and best-loved retail brands. This year, the furniture store is offering up to 60% off for its Black Friday event with the promise that absolutely everything will be reduced to some extent. Shop online at ezlivingfurniture.ie.

Des Kelly Interiors: Save up to 50% across the Irish brand's wide range of products including mattresses, carpets, beds, furniture, wood floors and vinyls. Shop online at deskelly.ie.

DFI Beds: Founded by Gus Murtagh in Co Armagh, DFI Beds is now Ireland's largest online bedding retailer and they're offering 50% off selected beds and mattresses in their incredible Black Friday sale. Offer ends November 30. Shop at dfibeds.com.

B&Q: The Black Friday event is now on at B&Q and will run until Cyber Monday, November 29. Included in the sale is the DeWalt XR 18V 1.5Ah Li-ion Cordless Combi drill DCD776S2T-GB with 2 batteries included (originally €128, now €92), the Erbauer EXT 18V 2Ah Li-ion Cordless Combi drill & impact driver EID18-Li (originally €184, now €122) and DeWalt Craftsman Safety boots (originally €64, now €37). Products on sale are limited to 4 per customer. Shop online at diy.ie.

DeWalt XR 18V 1.5Ah Li-ion Cordless Combi drill DCD776S2T-GB with 2 batteries included (originally €128, now €92) at B&Q.

Copperfish Lighting Company: In the wake of Cop26 and to support Green Friday, Copperfish Lighting Company, in collaboration with Crann Easy Treesie Project, have decided in lieu of a discount they will plant a native sapling on your behalf for every purchase between November 26 - 28. Customers will receive a digital certificate with every purchase. Shop at copperfish.ie.

Currys: The Black Tag sale is now on with a range of deals across their extensive range of products. Save up to €240 on selected small screen smart TVs, up to €350 on Delonghi coffee machines, up to €280 on selected Sage coffee machines and up to €240 on selected Google Chromebooks. Shop at currys.ie.

Everything else

The Perfume Shop: Lots of our favourite fragrances are on sale over at The Perfume Shop including DIOR Sauvage (Eau de Toilette, 100ml, originally €94.50, now €73), Black Opium Intense (Eau de Parfum, 50ml, originally €96, now €56) and Armani Sí (Eau de Parfum, 150ml, originally €145, now €97). Black Friday sale ends November 28.

DIOR Sauvage Eau de Toilette Gift Box for him, €73.

Brown Thomas: Customers can enjoy 20% off in-store and online on Autumn/Winter merchandise for select brands and 10% off select beauty and fragrance Christmas Sets until November 29 - check here for a full list of exclusions. You can also grab 25% off Laura Mercier, 20% off bareMinerals and up to 30% off selected electrical and luggage.

Harvey Norman: Always a good bet for Black Friday deals, this year the retailer is offering up to 50% off Christmas trees, up to 50% off bed frames, sofas and dining furniture, up to 30% off TVs and headphones, up to 25% off washing machines and up to 20% off coffee machines. There are also reductions on smartwatches, laptops and tablets. Plus, they've promised to match all competitors' sale prices. Shop online at harveynorman.ie.

Kilkenny Shop: Up to 50% off Christmas, jewellery, homeware, handbags and clothing from some of the country's best homegrown businesses. Shop at kilkennyshop.com.

Unicef: Only 5% of people living in low-income countries have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The charity is encouraging consumers to 'buy hope' by donating €50 this Black Friday which would cover the cost of 10 Covid-19 vaccines. Donate at unicef.ie.

University Concert Hall, Limerick: Get back to live music and entertainment with an €60 gift voucher for the price of €50, plus 20% off all Friends of UCH memberships. Offer ends November 29. Visit uch.ie.

The Head Plan: Get 2022 off to the best start with a range of beautiful wellness, productivity and gratitude journals from the Irish company. For Black Friday you can save 15% on The Goal Getter Package (€95) which comes with a productivity and wellness journal, water bottle, nourish food planner and pens or save 10% on The Perfect Pair package which comes with The Head Plan's productivity and wellness journal and a gratitude journal. Shop at theheadplan.com.

Argos: Get 20% off toys (use code TOYS10) 10% off TVs (use code TV10) and some of their lowest prices on Amazon Firesticks, Air Fryers and Laptops. Shop at argos.ie.

The Bike Shed, Cork: Give the gift of fitness this Christmas with more than 30% off a range of ladies and gents hybrid bicycles. Plus, get the kiddos started early with balance bikes down from €75 to €49.99 - suitable from about 1.5 to 3 years. Offer ends November 30.

Toddlers Balance Bikes reduced to €49.99 at The Bike Shed, Cork.

Petstop: Irish-owned pet supply store Petstop is offering some big savings on cat, dog and fish food for Black Friday alongside 3 for 2 offers on select ranges of treats including Pedigree and Dreamies. You can also grab a 50% saving on Nerf & Zeus Dog Toys and 20$ off Trixie Cat scratchers. Offers start November 22 and run until November 29. Shop online at petstop.ie.

McElhinneys: The department store's Black Friday Mega Sale has with up to 50% off selected women's, men's and kids' clothing and footwear, jewellery, Christmas gifts, beauty and home. Sale ends Cyber Monday. Shop online at mcelhinneys.com.

Action24: The Dublin security system supplier is offering €0 installation on their smart starter system with €109 off all other packages this Black Friday, running until Cyber Monday next week. Visit action24.ie.

Derval.ie: Irish Examiner columnist Derval O'Rourke is offering up to 60% on the various Irish products she stocks on her online store. From gym equipment to activewear, self-care, books and prints, you're sure to find a bargain. Shop at derval.ie.

Salmons Department Store: The Ballinasloe Department Story is offering up to 50% off select items in store and online at salmonsonlinestore.com.

Shaws: Save up to 40% on beauty, up to 50% on womenswear, up to 30% off lingerie, up to 20% off footwear, and up to 30% off childrenswear. Plus, all men's suits half price. Sale ends November 29. Shop online at shaws.ie.

Arnotts: Customers can enjoy 20% off select brands in-store and online and 10% off selected beauty and fragrance Christmas Sets until November 29. Exclusions apply, check here for details.

Sky: Sky has a range of Black Friday offers this year including Sky Cinema with Sky TV & Broadband with no set-up fees for €60 a month for 12 months. Or Sky Sports with Sky Tv & Broadband with no set-up fees for €60 a month for 12 months. Both deals also come with a €50 gift card when you join online. Deals ends November 30. Visit sky.com.

Tayto Park: For Black Friday, Tayto Park is offering discounted All Access tickets. For €28 get full-day entry and unlimited attractions in Tayto Park on a date of your choice - they are valid to use on any date in 2022. Book here taytopark.ie

For Black Friday, Tayto Park is offering discounted All Access tickets.

Golden Discs: Grab some Christmas box sets at a fraction of their usual price at Golden Discs Black Friday sale including the Harry Potter Special Edition Box Set for just €30, the Game of Thrones Complete Series Box Set for €55 and Downton Abbey Season 1 - 6 Box Set for just €25 - now that’s a deal mammy would love. Offer runs from November 22 - 29 Visit goldendiscs.ie.

Littlewoods Ireland: Littlewoods Ireland is offering huge discounts now until December 2 with 40% off selected fashion and sportswear, up to 30% off homeware and up to 30% off electricals. Save €350 on the Samsung TU8300 65 inch, Curved Crystal UHD, 4K HDR, Smart TV (originally €1,049, now €699), save €85 on the 7ft Flocked Emperor Christmas Tree (originally €179.99, now €94.99) and save €101 on the BaByliss Curl Secret Simplicity Hair Curler Gift Set (originally €159.99, now €58.99). Deals will be added and removed throughout the Black Friday period so be quick if you spot something you need. Shop at littlewoodsireland.ie.

Westport House and Pirate Adventure Park: Take 20% off Pirate Adventure Park day tickets, gift vouchers and memberships with discount code black-friday-21 at westporthouse.ie

Connecting to Nature: Stock up on wild bird feed and grab yourself a luxury bird feeder to help our feathered friends through the winter months with Connecting To Nature's Black Friday bundle deals. Shop at connectingtonature.ie.

HundDog: This Irish-owned groomers and dog boutique stocks natural dog treats, toys and clothing. For 'Green Week' they will be offering various discounts each day. Visit hunddog.ie.

Santa's little helper embroidered pjs €14.95 at hunddog.ie

Biofa Ireland: Suppliers of natural, non-toxic, low odour, allergy and eco-friendly paint, varnish, woodcare and cleaning products since 1989, grab 23% off everything from November 26 - 28 as part of their Green Friday offering. Shop at biofaireland.ie.

SMIGGLE: Shop 40% off gifts just in time for Christmas in stores or online at smiggle.co.uk.

VIGO Health: The health insurance company is encouraging consumers to think longer-term this Black Friday and invest in their healthcare with their €40 moneyback offer (or the option to donate it to Movember). Offer ends November 30, for full details go to vigohealth.ie.[/com]

Bear's Little Fish: Irish bamboo muslin brand Bear's Little Fish is giving 15% off sitewide with code 'Blackfriday' from November 26 - 29. They are also going to throw in a free gift worth €15 with all orders over €30, when you subscribe to their newsletter. Visit bearslittlefish.com.

Bear's Little Fish leather slippers will be 15% off for Black Friday.

Maxol: The family-owned string of service stations is supporting Green Friday with a number of discounted deals on Irish products across participating stations including four for €6 on MAXOL Firelog 1kg and three for €5 on Tayto Crisps range 135g. Discounts are available until December 1.