As we continue to move through uncertain times, there is one thing of which, we are sure; no one puts Christmas in the corner
Fashion, food and self-care: the ultimate Christmas gift guide

L-R: winter nightwear, self-care cards and cosy indoor activewear

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Pandemic notwithstanding, 'tis the season to make spirits bright and spirit-brightening, folks, is not to be taken lightly. 

With that we’ve compiled a list of yuletide goodies – little and large - that’ll provide a thrill of hope. 

From retro roller skates and mindfulness flashcards to community-sourced gin and bougie pampering sets, prepare for some next-level inspiration. 

Your festive gift-giving starts here.

EAT, DRINK, & BE MERRY 

Create your own hamper, Boutique Wines, €POA
Create your own hamper, Boutique Wines, €POA

Create your own hamper, Boutique Wines, €POA 

Cheese board and mouse knives, Designist, €32.50
Cheese board and mouse knives, Designist, €32.50

Cheese board and mouse knives, Designist, €32.50 

Sagaform's classic mulled wine jug with a warmer, Chalk & Easel, €49.95
Sagaform’s classic mulled wine jug with a warmer, Chalk & Easel, €49.95

Sagaform’s classic mulled wine jug with a warmer, Chalk & Easel, €49.95

De'Longhi Scultura Pump espresso machine, Currys PC World, €249.99
De'Longhi Scultura Pump espresso machine, Curry’s PC World, €249.99

 

De'Longhi Scultura Pump espresso machine, Currys PC World, €249.99 

Stillgarden Social Gin gift box, Stillgarden Distillery, €65
Stillgarden Social Gin Gift Box, Stillgarden Distillery, €65

Stillgarden Social Gin gift box, Stillgarden Distillery, €65 

MIA five chocolate bar gift pack, Proudly Made in Africa (PMIA), €25
MIA five chocolate bar gift pack, Proudly Made in Africa (PMIA), €25

MIA five chocolate bar gift pack, Proudly Made in Africa (PMIA), €25 

SILENT NIGHT IN 

The Conscious Collection 'Daydream' nightdress & scrunchie gift set, BEO Sleep Well, €185
The Conscious Collection ‘Daydream’ nightdress & scrunchie gift set, BEO Sleep Well, €185

The Conscious Collection ‘Daydream’ nightdress & scrunchie gift set, BEO Sleep Well, €185 

Badly Made Books A5 100% recycled notebook - Robert's Cove, Faerly, €19
Badly Made Books A5 100% recycled notebook - Robert's Cove, Faerly, €19

Badly Made Books A5 100% recycled notebook - Robert's Cove, Faerly, €19 

Jo Browne 'Pamper Night in a Basket', Meadows & Byrne, €164
Jo Browne ‘Pamper Night in a Basket’, Meadows & Byrne, €164

Jo Browne ‘Pamper Night in a Basket’, Meadows & Byrne, €164 

Valentina aroma diffuser, Boots, €40
Valentina aroma diffuser, Boots, €40

Valentina aroma diffuser, Boots, €40 

Lambswool throw green mix with blue tartan, John Hanly, €99.95
Lambswool throw green mix with blue tartan, John Hanly, €99.95

Lambswool throw green mix with blue tartan, John Hanly, €99.95 

Cornflower blue linen pyjama set, Loom Irish Linen, €165
Cornflower blue linen pyjama set, Loom Irish Linen, €165

Cornflower blue linen pyjama set, Loom Irish Linen, €165 

GREEN CHRISTMAS 

Bofin Weaves handwoven 'Céann Rábhar' Irish wool scarf, The Garden Gate Inishbofin, €50
Bofin Weaves handwoven ‘Céann Rábhar’ Irish wool scarf, The Garden Gate Inishbofin, €50

Bofin Weaves handwoven ‘Céann Rábhar’ Irish wool scarf, The Garden Gate Inishbofin, €50 

Eco-friendly wine bottle and tumbler set, Ecoset, €60
Wine bottle and tumbler set, Ecoset, €60

Eco-friendly wine bottle and tumbler set, Ecoset, €60 

Hanna's Bees gift pack, Ardkeen, €55
Hanna's Bees gift pack, Ardkeen, €55

Hanna's Bees gift pack, Ardkeen, €55 

Botanopia plant germination plates, Designist, €15
Botanopia plant germination plates, Designist, €15

Botanopia plant germination plates, Designist, €15 

All You Need Is Less by Vicki Vrint, Industry & Co, €22.50
All You Need Is Less, Industry & Co., €22.50

All You Need Is Less by Vicki Vrint, Industry & Co, €22.50 

Kids GROWbox, GIY, €19.99
Kids GROWbox, GIY, €19.99

Kids GROWbox, Grow It Yourself, €19.99 

FESTIVE FASHION 

Merino luxury wool check scarf, John Hanly, €50.36
Merino luxury wool check scarf, John Hanly, €50.36

Merino luxury wool check scarf, John Hanly, €50.36 

'Alison' headband, Emily Jean Atelier, €68
‘Alison’ headband, Emily Jean Atelier, €68

‘Alison’ headband, Emily Jean Atelier, €68 

Leko and Leko bog oak cufflinks, Gifted from Ireland, €45
Leko and Leko bog oak cufflinks, Gifted from Ireland, €45

Leko and Leko bog oak cufflinks, Gifted from Ireland, €45 

The sequin cuff sweater, Lucy Nagle, €100
The sequin cuff sweater, Lucy Nagle, €100

The sequin cuff sweater, Lucy Nagle, €100 

M&S Collection soft touch 'Believe' slogan crew neck jumper, M&S, €28
M&S Collection soft touch ‘Believe’ slogan crew neck jumper, M&S, €28

M&S Collection soft touch ‘Believe’ slogan crew neck jumper, M&S, €28 

'Dolly' unisex sweater, Jill & Gill, €100
‘Dolly’ sweater, Jill & Gill, €100

‘Dolly’ unisex sweater, Jill & Gill, €100 

Gold filled double hoops, MoMuse, €65
MoMuse, €65 gold filled double hoops

Gold filled double hoops, MoMuse, €65 

SELF-CARE SEASON 

lululemon tank top, €58; leggings, €118, Brown Thomas
lululemon tank top, €58_ leggings, €118, Brown Thomas

lululemon tank top, €58; leggings, €118, Brown Thomas 

Closca foldable loop helmet, Brown Thomas, €70
Closca foldable loop helmet, Brown Thomas, €70

Closca foldable loop helmet, Brown Thomas, €70 

'Every Body is Beautiful' t-shirt, Peachylean, €35
'Every Body is Beautiful' t-shirt, Peachylean, €35

'Every Body is Beautiful' t-shirt, Peachylean, €35 

The Nature of Things 'Don't Stress' aromatherapy gift set, Ecostore, €43.99
The Nature of Things ‘Don’t Stress’ gift set, Ecostore, €43.99

The Nature of Things ‘Don’t Stress’ aromatherapy gift set, Ecostore, €43.99 

Flowstate Botanical yoga mat, Flowstate, €145
FLOWSTATE MAT - BOTANICAL 4, Flowstate, €145

Flowstate Botanical yoga mat, Flowstate, €145

Impala Skate 'Cynthia Floral' quad roller skates, Brown Thomas, €130
Impala Skate ‘Cynthia Floral’ quad rollerskates, Brown Thomas, €130

Impala Skate ‘Cynthia Floral’ quad roller skates, Brown Thomas, €130 

GLOW UP GOODIES 

Kiehl's Holiday Collection Super Multi-Corrective Cream 50 ml, €65; Ultra Facial Cream 50 ml, €31, Kiehl's
Kiehl’s Holiday Collection Super Multi-Corrective Cream 50 ml, €65, Ultra Facial Cream 50 ml, €31, Kiehl’s

Kiehl’s Holiday Collection Super Multi-Corrective Cream 50 ml, €65; Ultra Facial Cream 50 ml, €31, Kiehl’s

Origins 'Merry Masks' Our 5 Best Mask Minis, Boots, €30
Origins Merry Masks Our 5 Best Mask Minis, Boots, €30

Origins ‘Merry Masks’ Our 5 Best Mask Minis, Boots, €30 

Braun Series 9 9390cc electric shaver, clean & charge station and leather case, Boots, was €599.99; now €299.99
Braun Series 9 9390cc electric shaver, clean & charge station and leather case, Boots, was €599.99, now €299.99

Braun Series 9 9390cc electric shaver, clean & charge station and leather case, Boots, was €599.99; now €299.99 

Marrakech unisex intense eau de parfum 50 ml, Samui, €65
Marrakech unisex intense eau de parfum 50 ml, Samui, €65

Marrakech unisex intense eau de parfum 50 ml, Samui, €65 

YSL Rouge Pur Couture Holiday Collector lipstick, Brown Thomas, €36
YSL Rouge Pur Couture Holiday Collector lipstick, Brown Thomas, €36

YSL Rouge Pur Couture Holiday Collector lipstick, Brown Thomas, €36 

Jubilant pine and patchouli festive bauble, Molton Brown, €18
Jubilant pine and patchouli festive bauble, Molton Brown, €18

Jubilant pine and patchouli festive bauble, Molton Brown, €18 

Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets, Charlotte Tilbury, €185
Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets, Charlotte Tilbury, €185

Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets, Charlotte Tilbury, €185 

STOCKISTS 

