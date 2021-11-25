Mary McAleese, Zig & Zag and Hozier among those reading audio stories to fight homelessness

Mary McAleese, Zig & Zag and Hozier are among the list of 50 household names who have recorded audio stories for a new ‘Listening Library’ by national housing charity Threshold.

Threshold’s Listening Library features subscriptions to Spoken Words for adults and Bedtime Stories for children at a cost of €20 each.

Both contain over 25 audio stories read by a host of Irish actors, authors, and entertainment personalities including Brendan Gleeson, Adrian Dunbar, Tara Flynn, Peter Coonan and Professor Luke O’Neill.

Hozier has contributed to the library. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

There will also be a virtual gift card available to purchase for €20, which will grant access to one of the above subscription options for up to 6 months.

Funds raised from subscriptions will go towards helping Threshold to protect families across Ireland from homelessness.

The launch of Threshold’s Listening Library comes at a time when ever-increasing rents and a chronic shortage of supply are causing huge difficulty for many thousands of people trying to make a home in Ireland’s private rented sector.

The groups Q3 2021 Impact Report shows that during the three months of July, August and September, its team of frontline housing advisors supported almost 8,000 households with tenancy-related issues. The charity’s freephone helpline dealt with close to 13,950 calls, while over 2,270 queries were responded to on its webchat during the same period.

The charity’s advisors intervened in relation to 45 illegal evictions during these three months and directly prevented a total of 1,064 households from entering homelessness.

Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar has recorded a story Picture: Steffan Hill/BBC/PA Wire

Speaking at the launch of the fundraiser, CEO of Threshold John-Mark McCafferty said legislative measures to protect renters are being strengthened by government, but this can be a slow process.

“In the meantime, our advisors are working tirelessly on the frontline of Ireland’s housing crisis, keeping individuals and families in their homes.

“That’s why fundraising campaigns such as this are so critical; subscribing to Threshold’s Listening Library will help us to continue this vital work.

“We’re hugely grateful to all of the wonderful actors, authors, musicians and personalities who have donated their time and voices to our collection, and we hope that adults and children alike will enjoy their stories this winter.”

Contributor to Threshold’s Listening Library, Immunologist and Professor of Biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin, Professor Luke O'Neill said he was honoured to be a part of the project and said it was “a tremendous way of raising funds for a really important part of Threshold’s mission.”

“The single most effective thing we can do to fight homelessness in this country is to prevent it before it can occur, something that Threshold is doing day-in, day-out. Your support will go a long way to keeping families safe in their homes during these hugely difficult times.”

Threshold’s Listening Library is now available at listeninglibrary.threshold.ie and will remain available until early 2022, with more stories read by well-known voices to be added over the coming weeks.