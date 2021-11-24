'They finally spotted the ring': Ireland AM co-hosts reveal Muireann O’Connell is engaged

Ireland AM presenter Muireann O’Connell is engaged - and her co-hosts are the ones who got to share the big news.

O’Connell has shared the announcement on Instagram after her colleagues spotted the rock on her ring finger during this morning’s show.

The VMTV presenter, 37, has kept her beau, who she refers to on social media as her ‘housemate’, under wraps but has recently enjoyed a stay in Adare Manor with him.

Co-hosts Tommy Bowe and Alan Hughes finally spotted the engagement ring today, though it is unclear how long it has been since the presenter said yes.

“Just how I wanted it to happen; Tommy Bowe and Alan Hughes announcing my engagement to the world after they finally spotted the ring,” she writes.

Bowe also posted on Instagram to congratulate the couple. “Major excitement in studio this morning! Look who got engaged," he says.

“Congratulations Muireann & Housemate!! Delighted for you both!”

In a recent interview with the Irish Examiner, O’Connell referred to her ‘housemate’ as someone she turns to often for advice, the other being her mother, Marie.

“The people I turn to most are my housemate and my mam. My mother is the bluntest woman in the entire world and not everything has to be a huge issue with her. I really appreciate that about her. She sorts everything out for me without even knowing it."

O'Connell's father, Brendan, died in March 2021.

The Limerick woman moved from the Six O'Clock Show to Ireland AM in August, swapping roles with Karen Koster. O’Connell previously worked on Today FM before moving to Virgin Media.