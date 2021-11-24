'The tiredness is just insane': Kathryn Thomas looks back on a month as a mum of two 

Kathryn Thomas looked bright and breezy as she took to social media on Tuesday to update followers on her life, a month on from the birth of her second daughter, Grace.

"Grace is one month old today - we can't even believe it. I'm like, 'where in the hell did that go?'"

She apologised for not updating fans sooner, explaining that the tiredness "is just insane."

You get used to it, Thomas said, but explained that the family were dealing with Grace's first cold right now.

Kathryn Thomas shared this picture of baby Grace a month ago. Picture: Instagram

"She's completely bunged up, the little mite. She's all snot and sinusy." Armed with Calpol and a humidifier, she said they have been using a 'snot sucker' to help clear her airway, and asked for tips from fellow parents when it comes to dealing with the snuffles.

"We have the snot sucker out and a little bit of saline spray, so if anybody has any more tips, she's just so bunged up."

Declaring herself a new woman thanks to a trip out of the house and a lick of mascara and Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder foundation, she said that she would be in bed by half seven.

"Sure what's new?"

Later that afternoon, Thomas took to Instagram to give followers an update on the garden room being constructed at the back of her house.

"The escape area, is what we are calling it."