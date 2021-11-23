No, you're crying: Supervalu's Christmas ad sends the nation into floods of tears

"He's hurt. How will he fly back to Santa?"

Following on the emotional coat tails of last year's Christmas ad, Supervalu has done it again. Telling the story of a little girl rehabilitating a lost reindeer, this year's ad has the story arc we all need - disbelieving parents, a hardy baby reindeer and the performance of a lifetime from Penney Lynch as the star.

Directed by Ben Liam Jones, whose work includes shorts for the likes of SKY, Cadbury, Arthritis UK, Land Rover and Centerparcs, the ad was inspired by Stephen Spielberg's ET.

Of the ad, Jones said "It is a dream of mine to make an Xmas movie one day and I suspect this is the closest I’ll ever get.

Ripped off all my favourite Spielberg moments off and I don’t care who knows it. Thanks to an amazing team who turned this around in such a short amount of time. And the amazing trust from everyone involved."

If this doesn't get you in the festive spirit, we don't know what will.