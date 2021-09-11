Wedding of the week: Video messages brought everyone together for Eleanor and Sean's wedding

A romantic staycation led to a wedding proposal for Eleanor Mannix and Sean Nash.

They met on a night out in Mallow, County Cork, in April 2018 and just over two years later he popped the question at Kilkea Castle, Co Kildare.

“We were out walking in the castle grounds and I had no idea Sean was about to propose until he called me back and I saw he was down on one knee at the riverbank,” said Eleanor.

Eleanor Mannix and Sean Nash at St John's Church, Tralee.

The bride, from Banteer, and groom, from Castletownroche, were married in St John’s Church, Tralee, Co Kerry, in June by Fr Tadhg Fitzgerald, and held their reception in Ballyseede Castle, Tralee.

Toasting to their future were the bride’s mother and father, Margaret and Denis Mannix, and the groom's parents, Breeda and Frank Nash.

By her side as maid of honour was Eleanor’s cousin, Lisa Crowley, maid of honour, and friends, Aimee McMahon and Karen O’Donoghue, bridesmaids.

The wedding of Eleanor Mannix and Sean Nash.

Sean’s friend, Thomas O’Neill, was his best man while his brother, Frankie Nash, joined forces with another friend, Kevin O’Riordan, to take on the role of groomsmen.

Both the bride and groom were keen on tying the knot in a summer wedding, they added.

“We had stayed at Ballyseede Castle before and thought it would be perfect for our big day,” said Eleanor.

“Even though with restrictions we could only have 25 guests, everyone made a special effort to make us feel so special — from our family, bridal party, friends and the wonderful staff at the amazing Ballyseede Castle who couldn't have done any more for us on the lead-up to and on the big day itself.”

Eleanor Mannix and Sean Nash with their wedding party — the couple held their wedding reception at Ballyseede Castle.

The best man, Thomas, and maid of honour, Lisa, with the help of family arranged for those who couldn't attend to record video messages of congratulations which were played during the speeches.

Comedian, Bernard Casey, also played a key part in the fun. “Thomas arranged for Bernard Casey Comedy to do a video clip which featured details about us both and our families. This was absolutely hilarious and again another lovely surprise we weren't expecting,” said the bride.

Eleanor Mannix and Sean Nash were married by Fr Tadhg Fitzgerald.

Eleanor wore a Rosa Clara wedding dress sourced in Diamond Bridal, Maylor Street, Cork, teamed with a Nieve Designer Couture veil. The bridal hairstyling was by Audrey Cashman, UpStyle Junkie, with makeup by Ruthanna Crowley.

The groom and his party were dapper thanks to Suit Distributors, Cork.

Dermot Sullivan, wedding photographer, and Oliver Jordan, videographer, captured the big day on camera.

Gabi Bakes Cakes, Killorglin, Co Kerry, made the wedding cake.

Cork Wedding Cars ensured the bride and groom travelled in style.

Eleanor Mannix with her dad Denis Mannix and Lisa Crowley, Aimee McMahon and Karen O’Donoghue.

The church and venue were decorated by Elderwoods Wedding Décor and Eleanor's Florist, Tralee. "The church looked magical, it really was breathtaking, and just what we wanted,” said Eleanor.

“The music, by Claire Heffernan on harp, was just beautiful and perfect for the wedding ceremony."

Eleanor Mannix and Sean Nash.

Their honeymoon took the bride and groom to Galway, Kildare and Clare.

Eleanor is a chartered accountant at O’Brien Cahill & Co in Mallow and Sean is a refrigeration engineer with Cross Refrigeration in Cork.

The newlyweds will live in Castletownroche.

Eleanor Mannix and Sean Nash honeymooned in Galway, Kildare, and Clare

