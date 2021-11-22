Vicky Phelan issues heartfelt thanks to people of Ireland after being 'blown away' by reaction to Late Late Show interview

Vicky Phelan has issued a heartfelt message of thanks to the people of Ireland after her appearance on RTÉ's Late Late Show on Friday night.

In an Instagram post, the campaigner said she was “absolutely blown away” by the reaction to her interview on the show on Friday night.

"To the people of Ireland who have supported me and continue to support me, I can never thank you enough," she said.

The Kilkenny native opened up about the difficult decision to cease chemotherapy and begin palliative care treatment in the powerful interview on Friday night.

Vicky Phelan backstage at the Late Late Show on Friday

The campaigner, who shared the news that she had decided to stop chemotherapy in an Instagram post earlier this month, told host Ryan Tubridy that following her first dose of chemotherapy on October 18 she “could not get out of the bed” for nearly two weeks.

“That’s how bad it was,” she said, in a frank conversation in which she discussed details of her illness and her own funeral and admitted she hadn't believed she would make it to Christmas just four weeks earlier.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the CervicalCheck campaigner thanked the people of Ireland for their support along with a number of individuals including make-up artist Lisa Poole and Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney of Lennon Courtney who got her all glammed up on the night. She also thanked Steve and Joe Wall of The Stunning,who performed live on the show, who invited her in to the studio to hear them play live.

Vicky Phelan and Ryan Tubridy backstage at the Late Late Show on Friday

She thanked Ryan Tubridy for a “sensitive interview” and for all his support over the past 12 months “in particular with messages of support while I was away in the States.”

“To ALL the team behind the scenes on the Late Late Show, especially Ian and Yvonne, for looking after me so well Friday night and for sending me home with flowers, chocolates and the coveted Late Late Toy Show pyjamas for my kids - THANK YOU.”