Weekly Quiz: handbags at dawn in the Dáil, Christmas traditions in November

If you can't see the quiz below, go here.
Answers at the bottom of the page - no peeking 'til after your guesses!
If you can't see the quiz below, go here.
Answers at the bottom of the page - no peeking 'til after your guesses!
Answers: 1 - Planxty; 2 - Jesse Lingard; 3 - Christmas Jumper/12 Pubs; 4 - Switzerland; 5 - Teachers having/not having to restrict movements for five days if testing positive for Covid; 6 - Perseverance; 7 - The Late Late Toy Show; 8 - Apple; 9 - Brick Island; 10 - Cowboy Bebop
The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the irishexaminer.com, direct to your inbox every Friday.
The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.Sign up