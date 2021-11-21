Weekly Quiz: handbags at dawn in the Dáil, Christmas traditions in November

It's been a week of ups and downs - but let's see if you've been paying attention to the Irish Examiner's news headlines and features
Weekly Quiz: handbags at dawn in the Dáil, Christmas traditions in November

The Irish Examiner's junior quizmaster heartily recommends watching any of the shows in the answers to number 10 - while some are better than others, none are without their charm

Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 10:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

If you can't see the quiz below, go here.

Answers at the bottom of the page - no peeking 'til after your guesses!

Answers: 1 - Planxty; 2 - Jesse Lingard; 3 - Christmas Jumper/12 Pubs; 4 - Switzerland; 5 - Teachers having/not having to restrict movements for five days if testing positive for Covid; 6 -  Perseverance; 7 - The Late Late Toy Show; 8 - Apple; 9 - Brick Island; 10 - Cowboy Bebop

Read More

Gig review: Five stars to For Those I Love for special gig at Olympia

More in this section

Graham Norton Show - London 'The sorrow is deep:' Imelda May pays tribute to 'supreme mother' Madge following her passing 
‘I didn’t think I’d see Christmas:’ Vicky Phelan on her decision to end cancer treatment  ‘I didn’t think I’d see Christmas:’ Vicky Phelan on her decision to end cancer treatment 
'It won't be easy': Ryan Tubridy asks public to send messages of support to Vicky Phelan  'It won't be easy': Ryan Tubridy asks public to send messages of support to Vicky Phelan 
Weekly Quiz: handbags at dawn in the Dáil, Christmas traditions in November

Thank Cork it's Christmas: 6 ways to know it's Christmas in Cork

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices