'It won't be easy': Ryan Tubridy asks public to send messages of support to Vicky Phelan 

Ryan Tubridy has asked the public to send messages of support to Vicky Phelan ahead of her appearance on the Late Late Show tonight.

Speaking on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 on Thursday, the broadcaster said he believes Vicky could do with the support “today and tomorrow and for the next few weeks.”

“We owe her a lot,” he added.

Ryan Tubridy has said the interview with Vicky Phelan will not be easy for him

Speaking ahead of his interview with the CervicalCheck campaigner tonight, the chat show host admitted to his listeners “it won’t be easy” for him.

“We love her... I don't think there is a person listening who doesn't.”

The interview takes place following Vicky’s return home to Ireland after her involvement in a clinical trial in the US and her recent decision to stop receiving chemotherapy treatment.

On Friday, the Limerick woman shared the news that she had decided to stop chemotherapy after she was “horrendously ill” for weeks following her first dose in October.

Vicky Phelan told followers of her decision to stop receiving chemotherapy treatment last week

“I decided that, for me, quality of life is far more important to me now than quantity of life," she told followers of her Instagram page.

“I'm not going to put my body through that hell anymore.

Christmas is around the corner and I do not want to be in bed at home or in hospital.

Tonight, Vicky will speak about that decision and how she plans to spend Christmas at home with her family.

Urging viewers to show their support, Ryan shared Vicky’s email address, vickykellyphelan@gmail.com, on the air and encouraged the public to send her an email because he knows she loves them.

“And wish her luck on the show and a happy Christmas, wish her kids the best,” he said.

Vicky has tweeted that she is looking forward to having “a good, honest conversation” with Ryan tonight.

The Late Late Show airs at 9:35pm on RTÉ One