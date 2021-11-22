GreenFriday: Over 150 deals and discounts from Irish brands

From Brexit to Covid-19, the last two years have come with many challenges for Irish businesses, particularly smaller businesses who can struggle to compete with the big guns in any regular year. That’s why for Black Friday this year, we’re doing our best to champion Irish. By supporting homegrown businesses this year, not only will you be contributing to your local economy, but you'll also be doing your part for the environment as local suppliers are usually the more eco-friendly option. With that in mind, we've rounded up some of the best #GreenFriday deals happening this week.

Beauty, Health and Wellness

Sculpted by Aimee: One of our favourite make-up brands by an Irish influencer, make-up artist Aimee Connolly’s collection has everything you need to glow this festive season. The brand’s Black Friday sale will kick off at 6pm on November 25 and run until the morning of Saturday 17. There will be up to 30% off the website with surprise offers running throughout. Shop at sculptedbyaimee.com.

LUNA by Lisa Jordan: Cork influencer Lisa Jordan’s popular make-up and haircare brand is offering 30% off sitewide and 50% off bags until November 29. Shop at lunabylisa.ie.

He-Shi: One of the original Irish tans, He-Shi has retained a steady fanbase over the past 17 years. For its Black Friday sale, you can get 70% of the brand's F&B Gel & Ultra Dark Liquid and the Rapid Mousse, HD Wonder Glow and Tan Remover all for half price. All other individual products will be 40% off. Shop at he-shi.eu.

Green Angel: The luxury skincare brand handmade in Rathcoole, Co Dublin with hand-harvested Irish seaweed and pure essential oils has five special Black Friday bundles offering big savings this year. Nab yourself 30% off their most popular products, the Sunrise Body Smoother and Seaweed Shower gel, with the Suds and Scrub bundle available November 22 - 25. On Black Friday itself, you can grab The Back to Basics Bundle which includes a Cleansing Lotion, Toner, Collagen Cream, Seaweed Night Cream, and the new Pro-Collagen Serum. The bundle is valued at €157 but will retail at €85 for Black Friday. Shop at greenangel.com.

Save €72 on The Back to Basics Bundle from Green Angel during their Black Friday sale BLACKFRIDAYGUIDE

SKINICIAN: From the people behind He-Shi, this Irish professional quality skincare brand says its focus is long term skin health. For Black Friday get 25% off their body lotion and body scrub and 15% off all other individual products. Shop at skinician.com.

Skin Formulas: As an aesthetician for over 17 years and owner of skin clinic MEDISKIN in Nenagh, Geraldine Jones knows what products and treatments work. Her skincare brand Skin Formulas is doing a Flash Sale on November 26 with 26% off products across the site - excluding gift sets. Shop at skinformulas.ie.

Holos: Based in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, Natural Health Therapist Niamh Hogan is the founder and creator of Holos Skincare. For her Black Friday sale, November 24 - 28, use code BFri20 to get 20% off all individual full-size products on holos.ie.

Jo Browne: The natural luxury skincare, bodycare and perfume range founded by Joanne Browne in 2016 has only grown in popularity in the years since. For her Green Friday sale, November 25 - 28, use the code Green20 to nab 20% off products on jobrowne.com.

Kinvara Skincare: Stock up on skincare essentials in Galway-based Kinvara Skincare's Black Friday sale with 25% off all single products and bundles from November 20 - 28. For Cyber Monday, get 20% off alongside a free Hyaluronic Youth Boost for all orders over €60. Shop online at kinvaraskincare.com.

Bellamianta: If you're a Bellamianta fan you're going to seriously love their Black Friday sale this year. With up to 70% off sitewide, this is THE time to stock up on tan. There are some great offers on the Maura Higgin's range including the Limited Edition 3 piece Maura Higgins Gift Set in Dark which includes a tanning mousse, tanning water and bronze glow mist. Check out bellamianta.com.

Maura Higgins Limited Edition 3 Piece Gift Set

Thérapie Clinic: If you’ve been thinking of starting laser hair removal for a while, this might be the push you need as Thérapie Clinics, of which there are 19 across the country, are offering up to 75% off all laser hair removal treatments for Black Friday. You can also grab up to 25% off products from their skin shops, 3 for 2 on cosmetic injections and lip fillers from €195. Shop at therapieclinic.com.

BARE by Vogue: There's no shortage of tan deals this year. Fans of Vogue William’s tanning range can stock up with a fabulous 30% off everything on her site until November 29. Shop at barebyvogue.com.

Ella & Jo: Created by Sligo make-up artist Charlene Flanagan and Niamh Ryan, a skin therapist from Mayo, this award-winning vegan and cruelty-free skin-care brand will run a special offer for Black Friday weekend. From November 26 - 28, you can grab a €100 Black Friday bundle which includes their cleansing balm Melt the Day Away (100ml), their 3in1 Hyaluronic Skin Mist (100ml), a Rose Quartz Facial Roller, the Squeaky Clean Brush Cleanser (100ml) and a cleansing mitt along with four free gifts worth €37. Shop at ellaandjo.ie.

The €100 Black Friday bundle from Ella & Jo Cosmetics

Holos: Enniscorthy-based Holos Skincare are offering 20% of all individual full-sized products with code BFri20 from November 24 - 28. Irish, vegan, handmade and cruelty-free, there's no guilt involved in this purchase. Visit holos.ie.

The Beauty Basket: Launched in May 2019 by Laura O’Gorman, this online beauty store offers a huge range of brands and is great for a bargain. The site will be offering a Black Friday warmup from November 22 - 25 with 20% off everything on the site. From Black Friday through to Cyber Monday (November 26 - 29), the site will offer even bigger savings on popular brands like Revlon (50% off), Flormar (50% off), Cocoa Brown (50% off), The Inkey List (30% off), Sunday Rain (30% off) and many more. Brand discounts will apply to Christmas sets too - yay! Shop at thebeautybasket.ie

Jo Browne: Made with natural ingredients and organic beeswax, the Jo Browne range is known for its beautiful fragrances and simple but stunning packaging. From Nov 25 - 28, use code Green20 to get 20% off Joanne Browne's luxury products at jobrowne.com..

Dublin Herbalists: Founded by Herbalist Claire Brett in 2012, this natural skin care project which started at a kitchen table has sprouted into a very successful business. For their Green Friday sale, November 25 - 29, use code greenfriday20 to score 20% off everything on dublinherbalists.ie..

GLAM DOLL: Ireland’s leading provider of hollywood mirrors and beauty accessories is offering 25% off mirrors and dressing tables on Black Friday with special daily deals across the site from November 22 – 29. Shop at glamdoll.ie.

TanOrganic: The all-natural tanning brands Christmas sets will be 3 for 2 during the Black Friday sale period of November 26 - 29. Customers can also get the brands facial serum for €10 (usually €24.99), the multi-use dry oil for €10 (usually €29.99), the exfoliate & tan duo tanning Glove and the TanErase mitt for €5 each (usually €12.99 and €14.99, respectively). Every customer will also get a free TanOrganic try me kit with their online order which is valued at €24.99. Shop at tanorganic.com.

Kocoono: The brainchild of Emer Flannery, a psychology professional from Mayo, Kocoono offers a range of comforting weighted products including the classic weighted blanket alongside weighted eye pillows and the Kocoono shoulder hug. For Green Friday, you can get 10% off all three of these products, and a free weighted eye pillow with any purchase of the Kocoono Weighted Blanket LUXE which is available in 5kg, 7kg and 9kg and four different colours. Shop online at kocoono.com.

Kocoono Weighted Blanket LUXE

McCabes Pharmacy: The pharmacy is doing Black Friday all-week long, with up to 60% off a host of products, both online and in their 27 store locations around the country. From November 22 - 29, you'll find significant savings across electrical, fragrance, beauty and skincare products. Make-up lovers will be eyeing up the SOSUbySJ Perfect Trio Palette Bundle which is half price, while fitness fanatics might want to look at the various Fitbits they have on offer. Shop at mccabespharmacy.com.

Millies: Founded by Kildare born beauty therapist and entrepreneur, Joann Mahon, Millies.ie stocks over 100 Irish and international luxury beauty brands. For Black Friday the website has up to 50% off a range of products across haircare, skincare, make-up and fragrance. There's also a great selection of Christmas gift sets - we're eyeing the Olaplex Shine Bright Healthy Hair Essentials Gift Set which is reduced to €58.13 (RRP: €110). Shop at millies.ie.

Araya Beauty: The South Dublin clinic specialises in microblading, eyelash extensions and traditional massage treatments while their aesthetic clinic features cutting-edge mesotherapy, microneedling and hi-fu treatments. For Black Friday week they are offering an extra 15% on all gift card purhcases. Offer ends November 26. Purchase online at arayabeauty.com.

The Handmade Soap Company: Founded by Donagh Quigley out of his own need for products that would be kind to dry skin, the Slane-based brand offers a range of scentsational and sustainable products for hands, skin, hair and general wellbeing. For Black Friday weekend they will offer 10% off site wide from November 26 - 29.

The Handmade Soap Company's Winter Gift Set with a Candle & Diffuser

Milis: Irish candles and melts poured in small batches at creator and oncology nurse Fiona Young’s home in Waterford. From November 26 - 29, Milis will offer free shipping on all orders and 15% off all candle purchases (excluding gift boxes and subscriptions). 5% of the profits from the wholesale side of Milis is donated to the Irish Cancer Society. We’re eyeing the new Hearth candle which is inspired by homemade Christmas Cake and smells of Whiskey, Spices & Wild Fig. Shop at mymilis.com.

Kotanical: The health and wellness brand known for its organic essential oils and diffusers will offer 21% off all essential oils and essential oil bundles from November 26 - 29. The Immune Booster Bundle - featuring Tea Tree, Peppermint and Lemongrass - might be just what you need for the winter months. Shop at kotanical.ie.

Meaghers Pharmacy: The Irish pharmacy chain is offering up to 60% off site wide this year. Some great deals in this year’s Black Friday sale include 50% off St.Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit (originally €45, now €22.50), 40% off Elizabeth Arden’s classic Eight Hour Cream (originally €30, now €18) and 50% off the Morocan Oil Complete Your Colour Set (originally €49.95, now €24.98). New offers will be added daily - check them out on meagherspharmacy.ie.

HealthyBuzz.ie: Irish online health and beauty store HealthyBuzz is offering 10% off everything for the month of November with a flash sale of an additional 5% off the whole website on Black Friday. Shop at healthybuzz.ie..

Sons: Irish lads Will Kennedy and Dr Adrian Gilbane are behind this venture which sells a range of products and plans targeting hair loss, gut health, brain health and immune health. For the month of November, you can get €20 off the Non- Prescription Hair Loss plan with the code CYBERHAIR and €30 off any plans for Gut, Immunity and Brain with the code CYBERHEALTH. sons.ie..

Bethan O’Riordan: Cork psychotherapist Bethan O’Riordan is offering an extra 10% off her 2022 Diary with the code diary10 on Black Friday. The diary comes with QR codes that link to captioned videos from Bethan which can “help the reader really create the life they want to live.” bethanoriordan.com.

A Natural Life by Dr Suraya Diaz: 20% off all products and services from November 23 - 26 with code GREEN21. Shop online at drsurayadiaz.com.

The Belle Brush: Created by Nancy Cavanagh of Galway hair salon Belle Hair, The Belle Brush has been a hit since its inception. Get 15% off site wide from November 24 at 8pm until November 30 at 11pm. Shop at thebellebrush.com.

Naivilo: Cork mum Olivia Norman’s new prebiotic natural deodorant is making waves in the natural health and beauty scene. Test it out or gift it to a friend (make sure that comes with a caveat) with 20% of all gift sets using code GREEN20 from November 25- 28. Shop at naivilo.com.

Kdk: Irish sisters Keira and Dairine Kennedy are behind luxury lifestyle brand Kdk which encourages customers to “add luxury to your everyday life.” For Black Friday weekend, the sisters are offering 20% off sitewide so it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself or a loved one to some luxurious 100% silk pjs, eyemasks, scrunchies or pillows. The cashmere scarfs are to die for. Offer runs November 26 - 29. Shop online at kdk.ie.

Deluxe Pink Dreamer Sleep Bundle, €100, Kdk

Cloud 10 Beauty: Monaghan based online beauty marketplace Cloud 10 Beauty is offering up to 30% off sitewide for its Black Friday event. Get both luxury and affordable brands for less including CeraVe, The Ordinary, Paula's Choice and GlamGlow. Shop online at cloud10beauty.com.

South William Clinic & Spa: The popular Dublin clinic and spa has some stellar offers on pamper boxes, treatments and gift vouchers. Get a gift voucher worth €50, for just €39 or a €200 gift voucher for just €99. Treatment wise, there are offers on facials, microneedling, lip filler and more. Check out southwilliamspa.com..

Siest Sleep: We all know how important a good night’s sleep is, and this is an investment in it. Made in Dublin, these weighted sleep pillows come in two shapes - Lollipop and Wishbone. Lollipop (1.5kg) is the suggested shape for those with anxiety or who are suffering with PMS/tummy pains, while Wishbone (2.5kg) is recommended for those who currently use a pillow between their knees for comfort. Get 10% off with discount code GREENSLEEP until November 30 on siestsleep.com.

Active Iron: Irish-owned supplement company Active Iron offer a number of products such as their easily absorbed Iron Supplement, Pregnancy Range and Immune Supplements. For Black Friday, there will be a 50% discount offered on all single products (excluding twin packs, 90 day challenges and subscriptions). Use discount code GET50 when going through the checkout process to avail of the offer. Offer ends November 26. Shop activeiron.com.

Airmid: Based in Kilfenora, Co Clare, the natural soap and skincare manufacturers will offer 15% off all Botanical Body Oils and Organic Pulse Point Perfume Oils across the Black Friday weekend, November 26 - 29, with code GreenFriday2021. Offer available online and in their new store in Ennistymon. Shop online at airmidsoap.com.

McCabe's Pharmacy: The Irish pharmacy has up to 60% off a range of products across electrical beauty, skincare and designer fragrances for Black Friday this year. Some deals to look out for include the SoSu Perfect Trio Palette Bundle which was €84.85, and is now €42, and the Fitbit Sense in Lunar White which is reduced from €329.95 to €239.99. Shop here mccabespharmacy.com/

Fitbit Sense in Lunar White just €239.99 at McCabe's Pharmacy during Black Friday week

SOMEGA: Bandon-based couple Mark Clifford and Dr Paula Gaynor are behind this fast-growing supplement brand. For Green Friday, use code TREES to get 10% off your purchase. The code will stay active for the month of November and for every purchase using the code, SOMEGA will donate €4 to Hometree to plant 100 native trees in Ireland.

Modern Botany: Doctor-lead and based on botanical science, West-Cork based Modern Botany is a 100% natural, vegan, cruelty-free brand with a strong focus on sustainability. Get 20% off sitewide with code Friends+Family21. The code will remain live until mid December. Shop at modernbotany.com.

Fashion

Kildare Village: The designer outlet is promising a range of magical savings with its Black Friday event which started on November 17 and runs to November 29. Some of the participating brands include Timberland (offering up to an additional 40% off the Village price on selected lines), Ted Baker (up to an additional 30% off Village price), Michael Kors (65% off the RRP), L.K Bennett (up to an additional 40% off Village price on selected lines), Diesel (up to an additional 30% off Village price) and Skechers (up to 50% off RRP).

Thriftify: Like an ASOS for secondhand goods, the online charity shop hosts 98% of Ireland's charity shops and is always a good bet for a bargain. To encourage eco-friendly shopping this year, Thriftify will be having a 50% off Green Friday sale from November 26 - 30. Shop at thriftify.ie.

Born Clothing: The Irish-owned fashion retailers will be offering 20% off everything online and in its 21 stores nationwide. Black Friday sale runs from November 22 - 29, with the discount going up to 30% discount for the last day of the sale, Cyber Monday. We have our eye on those glitter bodysuits. Shop at bornclothing.ie.

Paige Silver Sequins Body Suit from Born Clothing

Lucy Nagle: Irish-designed cashmere brand Lucy Nagle will offer up to 50% off its online store until November 30 for Black Friday. Her collection of 100% pure merino wool sweaters and loungewear designed in collaboration with Pippa O’Connor is included in the sale. Shop at lucynagle.com.

Louis Copeland & Sons: For Black Friday, the luxury retailers if offering 20% off its website from November 23 - 28 to ensure Ireland's men are stylish this Christmas. Shop online at louisecopeland.com.

Magee 1866: Established in 1866 in Donegal, this luxury menswear and womenswear brand specialises in personal tailoring, quality suiting, and Donegal tweed. The brand is offering 20% online and in store (excluding Outlet) purcahses in each of their three locations - Magee of Donegal, Magee 1866 at South Anne Street and Magee 1866 at Arnotts. Sale starts November 24 and runs until Cyber Monday, November 2. Shop online at irishsocksciety.com.

Irish socksciety: Ireland’s coolest sock merchants are offering a 20% discount sitewide on November 26 to celebrate Green Friday. The Galway company have just released their new I’m Perfect socks with 50% of profits going to organisations supporting women in Ireland. Now that’s what we love to hear. Use code ‘Socks Go Green’ to avail of the offer on magee1866.com.

50% of profits from the I'm Perfect socks by Irish Socksciety will go to organisations supporting women in Ireland

Lir Boutique: The Louth boutique which has been featured on Ireland AM and RSVP is going big for Black Friday with up to 60% off sitewide and the guarantee that everything will be discounted to at least 20%. Very handily, you can shop by size and they stock from size 6 to 20+. Shop at lirboutique.ie.

Leaders Menswear: Cork’s specialists in men’s clothing, Leaders will offer 20% off everything online and in their North Main Street store until November 28. Dedicated to offering the very best in stylish, affordable, quality menswear for every size, Leaders Menswear stocks sizes M-8XL. Shop online at leadersmenswear.ie.

Lambswool Cape, originally €199.90, now €139.90, The Sweater Shop

The Sweater Shop: Up to 60% off all stock on their website, including premium quality Irish Fisherman Jumpers, Cardigans, Aran Knitwear and children’s gifts. We love this stunning Lambswool Cape, originally €199.90, now €139.90. Offers end November 30. Shop at sweatershop.ie.

Vico Robes: Another Irish business born out of lockdown, Vico Robes stocks Dry Changing Robes, Poncho Towel Robes, Drybags, Hi-Viz Vests and Cashmere Hats - making cold-water swimming, walking, hiking and cycling a little more comfortable. The site will offer a 25% discount on spends €200 and above online from 8am November 22 until midnight on November 29 with discount code BlackFriday. 5% of all online Vico Robe profits are donated to Pieta House. Shop online at vicorobes.com.

Mimi & Bowes: Founded and designed by mum of two Olwen Mc Auliffe, this children's nightwear and loungwear brand stocks beautiful, sustainable and super soft organic pyjamas. For Black Friday week get 10% off with discount code GREENKISS from November 22 - 29. Shop at mimiandbowe.ie.

Chariot Clothing: Carrigaline siblings Aisling and Nathan Kirwan are behind Chariot Clothing, a brand with inclusivity and sustainability at its core. The lifestyle brand offers t-shirts, hoodies, beanies and sunnies, but their wheelchair-adapted trousers are the real star of the show and have been designed for comfort, practicality and style. The brand is offering 15% off everything until November 28 with discount code BLACKFRIDAY21. Shop online at chariotclothing.com.

Trousers for Rolling Wheelchair Cut, Chariot Clothing

Suit Republic: For all those postponed fancy events, try Suit Republic. With up to 50 different styles of 2 and 3-piece suits, the Galway retailer caters for everyone and everything from communions, confirmations, debs, grads, weddings, office suits and more. For their Green Friday sale, November 26 - 30, the code GREEN20 will get you up to 70% off sale items (when applied to items already reduced by 50%) and 20% off full priced items on suitrepublic.ie.

Avoca: Get 20% off select lines of Avoca throws, 50% off Rain Macs and selected linen, silk and angora scarves, as well as 50% off socks, wallets and 40% off unisex bracelets. Sale ends November 29. Shop at avoca.com.

Jewellery

Liwu Jewellery: Áine Breen’s collection of necklaces, bracelets, cufflinks and earrings are inspired by ancient symbolism from around the world and made here in Ireland. For Green Friday, she’s throwing in a free gift worth €50 with every order. Shop online at liwujewellery.com

Betty & Biddy: Dublin-based online jewellery boutique Betty &Bidy stock beautiful gold layering necklaces, hoop earrings and wedding accessories and are offering 20% off everything with code BLACKBETTY from November 24 - 28. Visit bettyandbiddy.com.

Mairead deBlaca: The Cork jewellery marker is offering an amazing 40% off everything on her website from November 22 - 29. Shop online at maireaddeblacajewellery.com.

Edge Only: The luxury Irish jewellery brand which prides itself on producing pieces made with sustainable gold and sterling silver designs is celebrating Green Friday’with 15% off necklaces and pendants from November 25 - 29. Use code GREENEDGE at checkout to avail of the discount. Visit edgeonly.com.

Bannon Jewellers: Get 15% off watches with code BFWATCH15 (excluding Swatch), 30% off selected Gucci watches and 10% off Jewellery with code BFJEWEL10 from November 25 - 30. Shop online at bannonjewellers.ie.

Rothlú Jewellery: A student of Fine Art in the Crawford College of Art, designer Frances McGonigle has gone on to create her own beautiful brand of colourful, lightweight jewellery in the stunning surroundings of the Ox Mountains in County Mayo. For Green Friday weekend, customers can get 10% off sitewide with the code MADEFROMSCRAPS with Frances committing to match each sale with a 10% donation to Irish grassroots movement notherenotanywhere.com who are campaigning for a fossil free future. Offer runs from 8am on November 26 to midnight November 28. Shop at rothlue.ie.

Sport and Fitness

Gym + Coffee: Irish designed athleisure brand Gym + Coffee, co-founded by UCC commerce grad Niall Horgan and backed by former One Direction star Niall Horan has been on an upward trajectory since its launch in 2017. For Black Friday you can grab up to 50% off site wide from November 15 - 29. Shop at gympluscoffee.com.

Run Angel: The Cork-based personal safety company has launched a new addition to their safety family. Halo is a discreet safety device which emits a 130dB alarm and flashing strobe light. It can be attached to clothing, luggage and handbags. Priced at €29.99, customers can avail of a buy one get one free offer with code FREEHALO from November 22 - 29 for Black Friday week. Shop at runangel.com.

McSport: The Irish owned sport and fitness brand’s Black Friday sale is now with up to 50% off select products and some nice bundle deals including the Hit Fitness Studio Dumbbell and Kettlebell Pack which offers a 23% saving and the Hit Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell and Barbell Set which promises a 26% saving. Shop at mcsport.ie.

Intersport Elverys: Buy 1, Get 1 Half-Price on almost everything with huge savings on football, running, rugby, training and more. Offer ends November 29. Shop at elverys.ie.

FitPink: This Black Friday, Irish-designed FitPink will be offering up to 20% discounts off selected high waisted leggings and compression leggings. You can avail of the discounts from the FitPink Black Friday sale until November 29 at 9pm. Shop at fitpinkfitness.com.

Food & Drink

BoxOfWine.ie: Founded in 2020 by Conor Duggan, Neil O’Reilly and Conor Mulligan who have “a combined 25 years of drinking wine and 30+ years working in hospitality.” There’s some lovely Christmas gift options on boxofwine.ie - we’re hoping someone gifts us the Chocolate Christmas Box which contains a bottle of wine, Skellig solid milk chocolate stocking fillers, a Chez Emily hot chocolate swirl, handmade vanilla candy cane and tasting cards. Get 10% off all full price items from November 26 - 29 at boxofwine.ie.

Chocolate Christmas Box, €59.95, boxofwine.ie

Stillgarden Distillery: From midnight on November 26 until Sunday 28 at 11.59pm, Stillgarden Distillery is offering 20% off all Christmas gift boxes and their Distilling Academy tickets. The Stillgarden Social Gin Gift Box, available for €52 on Green Friday, contains a bottle of Stillgarden Social Gin - Ireland’s first community sourced gin - made with fresh botanicals such as Juniper, Mint, Lavender, Rosehips, and Rowan berries from the Stillgarden community garden. This box also comes with two glasses, two reusable copper straws, and two gift cards for a Community Garden Tour. Purchase at stillgardendistillery.com.

Winelab: One of Ireland’s leading suppliers of small-batch premium wines, the company offers a fully customisable service of quality bottled wines, fizz, and other treats with free delivery. From November 23 - 29 purchase 10 bottles and a bag of wine for €139 with an RRP of €190 which includes; 2x Prosecco, 2x Sauvignon Blanc, 1x Magnum bag of Pinot Grigio, 2x Rioja Crianza, 2x Argentinian Malbec, and 2x Douro. You can also get 3 magnum bags of wine for €60 - a 20% discount on the usual price. Shop at winelab.ie.

Lir Chocolates: Treat yourself to some luxury chocolate with up to 50% off sitewide and 30% off a number of their gorgeous hampers including the Lir Love Hamper which will be marked down to €31.50 during the Green Friday sale, November 26 - 29. Shop at lirchocolates.com.

Books, Toys & Nursery

Kaliedy: Irish online baby and nursery store is offering 50% off Kaliedy travel accessories and up to 50% off Early Learning Centre Toys, baby carriers and top feeding brands such as Tommee Tippee from November 25 - 29. Shop at kaliedy.com.

Bygge Bo: Irish baby concept store Bygge Bo is offering 10% off select products including car seats, rockers, baby chairs and cots for Black Friday. Discount is applied automatically at the checkout and will be available from November 26 - 28 on byggebo.com.

CARA Pharmacy: Some good deals on baby and mother products here for Black Friday with 20% off MAM products until November 30. Bottles, soothers, nipple covers, breast pumps and lots more in this offer. Shop at carapharmacy.com.

Bookstation: The Irish owned book shop chain is slashing prices on 8 bestsellers books for Black Friday including Mega Monster by David Walliams (€4.99), A Funny Life by Michael McIntyre (€7.99), State of Terror by Hillary Clinton & Louise Penny (€7.99) and Belonging by Catherine Corless (€7.99). Offer valid November 26 - 29 online and in their 18 locations across Ireland. Visit bookstation.ie.

Smyths Toys Superstores: If you’re looking to save on Christmas presents, Smyths has a range of early Black Friday deals on popular brands like Barbie, Kindi Kids, LEGO and NERF. Offers end November 29. Shop at

Jiminy Eco Toys: Named after Pinocchio's conscience Jiminy Cricket, Jiminy Eco Toys is all about sustainability. For Green Frida, the retailer won't be offering a discount, but instead, they promise to plant a native Irish tree for every order placed on the day. Shop at jiminy.ie.

The Book Resort: The perfect gift for book lovers this Christmas. Started by Waterford mum Aisling Finn, the online book subscription and gift box company sends out luxury boxes, beautifully presented with new books, delicious chocolate and artisan wellness products from Irish suppliers every month. Get 20% off from November 26 - 29 with code blackfriday on thebookresort.ie

A Christmas Hamper from The Book Resort

Dubray: The iconic booksellers have just opened a new store on St. Patrick’s Street in Cork city Centre and are celebrating BOOK Friday this year (we see what you did there). Dubray will have a key selection of recent bestsellers and recommended reads at Half Price for the Black Friday weekend with the full list revealed in-store and online on November 26. Shop online at dubraybooks.ie.

O’Mahony’s Booksellers: For Black Friday, the Limerick bookseller will offer 20% off jigsaws, board games, puppets, Christmas cards and gifts and up to 30% off new and bestselling titles on its website. Exclusions apply on school and academic books, gift cards, book tokens and book bundles. Offer November 26 only - shop at omahonys.ie.

Easons: Get 25% off almost everything (fiction, non-fiction, ames & toys, stationary, gifts) on Easons.com with discount code BLACK. The bookseller is also giving customers six bestsellers at half-price including Séamus O’Reilly’s Did Ye Hear Mammy Died (RRP: €21, now €10.50) and Ross O’Carroll Kelly’s Normal Sheeple (RRP: €19.60, now €9.80). Free delivery when you spend over €10 (after discounts are taken off). Discount code expires at midnight on November 30. Shop at easons.com.

Gamestop Ireland: Get up to 50% off games, accessories and merchandise in the retailer's Black Friday sale. Some highlights include 2 Funko Pops for €20, and a €40 saving on the Trust GXT 258 Fyru USB 4-in-1 Streaming Microphone originally €139.99, now €99.99. Shop online at gamestop.ie.

Travel, Hotel & Spa Deals

Aer Lingus: Head stateside in 2022, with €100 off return fares to North America and €200 off Business Class fares to the US if you travel between January 1 and May 31 of next year and book by November 30. Head for the slopes because December 1 and March 31 and get 20% off ski fares and flat bags if you book by November 18. Book at aerlingus.com.

Cassidy Travel: The Irish travel agent will be offering a 5% discount across all Cassidy Travel/Classic product ranges (excluding Sports/Events and Cruise bookings) for Black Friday weekend online and in stores. You can also save on holiday vouchers with a €50 spend getting you €75 or a €70 spend getting you €100. Worth noting these vouchers can only be used against new bookings and can not be used for existing ones or paid against balances. Offer begins Black Friday and ends 6pm on November 29. Visit cassidytravel.ie.

Campsited: Dublin-based European camping specialists Campsited are offering up to 72% off their French camping holidays right through to Summer 2022. Book your stay at top campsites throughout Vendée, Provence, Bretagne and the whole of France and save when you book online this Black Friday and Cyber Monday week. Offer ends November 30. Book at campsited.com.

The Metropole Hotel, Cork: Located in the heart of the Victorian Quarter in Cork’s City Centre, The Metropole Hotel has been welcoming guests for more than 120. For Green Friday, you can book bed & breakfast for €109 for two, or dinner, bed & breakfast for €159 for two guests on selected dates for the remainder of 2021 through to 2022. Offer available to book from November 19 - 29.

The Imperial Hotel, Cork: The luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Cork city is offering a 20% saving on all rooms for their Green Friday sale. Guests who avail of booking this offer from November 15 - 29 will also be treated to a Killahora Orchard Poiré Fine Perry upon their arrival - a sparkling tipple made from varieties of pears from the local Killahora Orchard, a family business dating back to 1750. Breaks booked during the Green Friday sale period can be taken from November 15 - April 30.

Imperial Hotel, Cork

Cork International Hotel: Situated right beside Cork Airport, the Cork International Hotel is hoping to lure travellers with a special offer of €99 bed & breakfast for two guests on selected dates for the remainder of 2021 through to 2022. Offer available to book from November 19 - 29.

The Old Ground Hotel, Ennis: Guests who book a break at The Old Ground Hotel during the November 15 - 29 Green Friday sale can save 20% on all rooms at Ennis’s restored 18th century manor house hotel during the period November 15 - April 30.The Old Ground, is also offering guests a JJ Correy whiskey (sourced from the local McGuane family farm in County Clare) paired with Tuamgraney chocolates upon arrival as part of the deal.

The Park Hotel & Leisure Centre Dungarvan: The Waterford hotel is offering a 20% saving on all rooms for their Green Friday sale which takes places November 15 - 29. The hotel is set to welcome guests who book a break during this period with sumptuous all butter Irish shortbread, a family recipe dating back to the 1800s from The Lismore Food Company and a refreshing Greenway Waterford Pale Ale from the Dungarvan Brewing Company. Breaks booked during the Green Friday sale period can be taken from November 15 - April 30.

Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Tipperary: Nestled in the shadow of the stunning Galtee Mountains, Tipperary’s Great National Hotel is enticing potential travellers with 30% off rooms and an extra 20% off vouchers for their 2021 Black Friday sale. Offer available November 18 - December 1.

Shannon Springs Hotel, Clare: If you're flying out of Shannon Airport anytime soon, Clare’s Great National Hotel is just 5 minutes away. They're offering an extra 20% off vouchers purchased between November 26 - 29 as part of their Black Friday sale.

South Court Hotel, Limerick: The South Court Hotel, Limerick’s Great National Hotel,is a five minute drive from Limerick city center and close to Limerick’s prime retail offering The Crescent. Grab 20% off vouchers purchased between November 26 - 29 for Black Friday Weekend.

Mulranny Park Hotel, Mayo: Overlooking Clew Bay and Croagh Patrick, the Mulranny Park Hotel is the perfect spot for recharging the batteries. The Great National Hotel is offering an extra 20% off vouchers purchased between November 26 - 29 which can be spent on dining or accommodation.

Wineport Lodge Hotel, Athlone: Nestled on the banks of Lough Ree, in a tranquil, country setting surrounded by water and native woodland, the Wineport Lodge is the perfect tranquil breakaway from the business of everyday life. From November 22 - 29, the hotel will offer an extra 15% off any monetary and experience gift vouchers.

Wineport Lodge Hotel, Athlone

Great National Hotel Ballina: The Mayo hotel is offering 30% off rooms and an extra 20% off vouchers. Offer available November 18 - December 2.

Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny: Set across 40 acres of beautiful parkland in Kilkenny, the Newpark Hotel is offering a 20% saving on all rooms during their ‘Green Friday’ sale, November 15 - 29. Guests who avail of this special offer will also be treated to a High Bank Farm Organic Apple Gin upon their arrival. Breaks can be booked anytime between November 15 - April 30 inclusive.

Riverside Park Hotel & Leisure Centre, Wexford: The 4-star Riverside Park Hotel, part of the Great National Hotel group, is offering 30% off selected dates until May 2022. Room only and Bed & Breakfast offers are available between November 26 - 29

The Westin Hotel, Dublin: Avail of 10% off luxury gift experience vouchers such as a romantic dinner for two, an elegant afternoon tea or a luxurious overnight stay for Black Friday with discount code BlackFridaySale. The offer also extends to selected monetary gift vouchers.

The Alex, Dublin: Save a decent 25% off flexible hotel room rates at the boutique Dublin 2 hotel for stays in the New Year. To avail of the offer, the hotel is asking customers to sign up to their newsletter ahead of Black Friday to receive the exclusive promo code for use on Black Friday.

Fairways Hotel, Dundalk: Book now and receive 25% off bed and breakfast rates for stays between November 19 and June 30. The offer is available to all room types, fully flexible cancellation and no prepayment is required. Sale ends November 29.

Powerscourt Hotel Estate & Spa, Wicklow: Say hello to 2022 in style with a stay at the 5 star Powerscourt Hotel Estate & Spa in Enniskerry. For a limited time, the luxury hotel is offering 22% off New Year breaks from January 1 - March 31, 2022. Offer is available from November 25 - Cyber Monday on November 29 and breaks must be taken between Sunday and Thursday’s to avail of the discounted price.

Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Kerry: Kerry’s Great National Hotel is offering 30% off accommodation rates and an extra 10% off vouchers purchased between November 18 - December 2.

Lady Gregory Hotel, Galway: Located a 40-minute drive from Galway city in Gort, the Great National Hotel is offering 30% off rooms and an extra 20% off vouchers during the November 18 - December 2 period.

The Wyatt Hotel, Westport: Head west for less with The Wyatt’s 2021 Black Friday offer. Ge 15% off any date in 2022 with promo code BLACK, valid until November 29.

Westport Hotel Group: 15% off gift voucher promotion on vouchers from €50 to €500. Vouchers valid in the group’s three hotels: Castlecourt Hotel, Westport Plaza Hotel and Westport Coast Hotel. The group will also offer 15% off gift voucher promotion for treatments to the value of €80 in Spa Veda (Westport Coast Hotel) and Spa Sula (Westport Plaza Hotel). Offer starts November 15 and ends November 28.

The Hayfield Collection, Cork & Killarney: Avail of a 10% discount on selected gift vouchers over the value of €100 for Hayfield Manor, Killarney Royal & Great Southern Killarney from November 23 - 30. The discount is exclusive to online vouchers.

Hayfield Manor, Cork

The Address Collective, Cork & Dublin: This year the hotel group is offering 25% off room only rates in their three hotels, The Address Cork, The Address Connolly and The Address Citywest with discount code Black. The sale will run from November 25 - December 1.

Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate, Galway: The 5 star Glenlo Abbey will offer 20% off a luxurious 5-star getaway including luxurious accommodation and breakfast for two in the River Room Restaurant, full access to the stunning 138-acre estate, complimentary use of the vintage bicycles for residents on the grounds and access to their in-house Abbey Movie Theatre. Midweek prices start at €168 for two people sharing, while weekend prices start at €238 for two people sharing. The hotel will also offer 20% off all monetary vouchers from €100 and up.

Prince of Wales Hotel, Athlone: This 4-star Great National hotel is ideally located in the heart of Athlone and is offering 30% off rooms and 10% more on vouchers purchased during November 18 - December 2.

Oranmore Lodge Hotel, Galway: An extra 20% off vouchers purchased between November 26 - 29. Vouchers can be used for a range of experiences including a hotel break, dining experience or Afternoon Tea.

Claregalway Hotel, Galway: Another one of Galway’s Great National Hotels, Claregalway hotel, a 15 minute drive from Galway city, will offer 30% off rooms and an extra 10% off vouchers purchased during the November 18 - December 2 sale period.

Pembroke Kilkenny & Mint Medispa: The four star hotel in the centre of Kilkenny is offering 15% off on a range of packages for stays between January 3 and March 13, 2022 when you book between November 23 – 29th. Use promo code BF2021 to avail of the offer. The hotel’s medi spa is also offering a 20% saving on laser hair removal treatments and an extra 20% on Mint gift vouchers throughout the Black Friday weekend, November 27th – 29th.

Pembroke Hotel, Kilkenny

Tullamore Court Hotel: Book now and receive 25% off bed and breakfast rates for stays between November 19 and June 30. The offer is available to all room types, fully flexible cancellation and no prepayment is required. Sale ends November 29.

Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise: Offering 20% off rooms and an extra 20% off vouchers purchased between November 25 - 30.

The Doyle Collection: Indulge yourself with a luxury city break at one of the Doyle Collections hotels in Dublin, Cork, London, Washington DC or Bristol at a fraction of the usual cost. For Black Friday, the hoteliers are offering 30% off stays taken from November 16 to June 30. Sale ends December 1.

The Castleknock Hotel, Dublin: The Dublin hotel is offering 30% off for Black Friday - sign up to their newsletter to get access to the deal.

Treacys Hotel Group: Get two nights bed and breakfast for two people sharing in any of the group’s four Hotels for €129 (weekend) or €99 (midweek) - with a free €20 voucher thrown in. Valid for stays taken between January - March 31, 2022. Outside these dates the monetary value can be used. The group has hotels in Waterford, Enniscorthy, Shannon and Ennis.

Art & Gifting

Jando: Bag yourself a vibrant print depicting iconic Irish architecture or landmarks, such as the Ha’Penny Bridge, the Guinness Storehouse, or the Cliffs of Moher, to hang on your wall or to gift someone this Christmas from jandodesigns.com. The Irish printmakers are offering 20% off almost everything on their site for their Green Friday sale which will run from November 21 - 29. Shop online at jandodesign.com.

Cobh Cathedral print from Jando

Alanna Plekkonpol: Designed and hand-printed in Ashford, Co. Wicklow, Dutch woman Alanna creates illustrations on tiles that are tongue-in-cheek and inspired by Irish landscapes and pop culture. This Green Friday, she’s offering 10% off her new personalised Christmas tree decorations and 25% off single tiles (both framed and unframed) and limited edition duos from 6pm on November 25 until midnight on November 29. Visit alannaplekkenpol.com.

Mimi+Martha: Limerick-based mother and daughter duo Mimi and Martha will offer a 10% discount across their site from November 26 - 29 in a bid to promote the over 70 Irish artists, designers and makers whose products they champion including Badly Made Books, Janni Bars, Soap Out Loud, Cloud Picker and Sam Agus Nessa. Shop online at mimiandmartha.com..

Flowers.ie: Make someone else's day (or your own!) with a flower delivery. Flowers.ie are offering free upgrades on their most popular flower arrangements including their Lavender, Vibrant and Pink hatboxes for the month of November as part of their Black Friday sale. They are also offering customers a free elegant glass vase on bouquet orders. To make sure you're happy with your order, the company now offer video approval on all orders too. Order online at flowers.ie.

Flowers.ie are offering customers a free elegant glass vase on bouquet orders

The Night Sky: This Irish company offers a custom star map of the night “your heart skipped a beat” - whether that be a first kiss, the birth of a child or an engagement. Available as a premium print with the option to get it framed, on stretched canvas, or on their new sterling silver pendants. The Irish brand is offering 15% off prints and the pendants with code BEST15 until November 29. Shop at thenightsky.ie.

Rotten Rouge: The online art shop based in Dublin and run by Eibhin Kavanagh is offering 10% off masks and prints on Black Friday alongside buy one get one free with prints using codes he will share on social media with his followers. Coupons and discount codes will expire after 24hrs so be quick.

DeBurca Design: Limerick illustrator and graphic design student Orlaith De Búrca is offering 20% off all her prints from November 26 - 28. Shop at orlaithdeburcadesign.com.

Croía Ireland: Founder Ciara Hennebry says Croía Ireland was born out of a passion and desire to support Irish and to support local. For Green Friday she will offer 15% off gift boxes starting 11am on November 22 and runing until November 27. Shop at croiaireland.com.

Brookwood Pottery: Dublin design shop and pottery studio Brookwood Pottery is offering 10% off all handmade glassware and jewellery on their website for Green Friday with code 'LoveBrookwood.’ Visit brookwoodpottery.com.

Sterling Silver Line Necklace by Berina Kelly, €128.00, Brookwood Pottery

Caroll’s Irish Gifts: One of the country’s top destinations for quality Irish craft gifts, Carroll’s will be offering savings of up to 60% and free shipping from November 15 - 29 across a selection of Irish craft gifts, jewellery, food hampers and more. Shop online at carrollsirishgifts.com.

Jam Art Factory: From Green Friday until December 31, use code jammy for 25% off all prints on original book pages over 100 years old by Pat Byrne from JamArtPrints.com.

Electrics

DID Electricals: DID Electrical are promising their biggest ever Black Friday Sale this year with big savings across big and small home appliances, televisions, technology, audio and more. Some stellar deals include the Samsung 32" Full HD Smart LED TV for €299 (save €80) and the ASUS Chromebook | 11.6” HD | 4GB | Intel Celeron | Grey now €169.99 (a €130.00 saving). Deals available up to Cyber Monday while stocks last in their 23 stores nationwide and online at

Mint+: The Irish electronic retailer which is known for its premium quality refurbished iPhones and smartphones is offering up to 30% off across selected lines from Monday 15 to Monday 29 November. Nab a pre-owned iPhone 8 256GB for €199 as part of the Black Friday offerings. Shop at mintplus.ie.

Euronics: Home appliance, TV and technology experts Euronics have some great deals throughout the month of November as part of their Black Friday offering including the Shark Anti-Hair Wrap True Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (originally €409, now €170) and the LG UP75 50" 4K Smart UHD TV (originally €659, now €479). Visit euronics.ie.

LG UP75 50" 4K Smart UHD TV (originally €659, now €479) at Euronics

ONESONIC: The Dublin-based developer of high-quality, wireless audio devices has a couple of products on sale from November 19 - 28 including the BXS-HD1 True Wireless Stereo Earphones (was €59.99, now €54.99). Save €10 on the MXS-HD1 Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds (originally €129.99, now €119.99) and the BB-HD1 Gen 2 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones (originally €99.99, now €89.99). Visit onesonic.com.

Everything else

EZ Living Furniture: Founded in Galway in the late 1990s, EZ Living Furniture has become one of Ireland's most well-known and best-loved retail brands. This year, the furniture store is offering up to 60% off for its Black Friday event with the promise that absolutely everything will be reduced to some extent. Shop online at ezlivingfurniture.ie..

Petstop: Irish-owned pet supply store Petstop is offering some big savings on cat, dog and fish food for Black Friday alongside 3 for 2 offers on select ranges of treats including Pedigree and Dreamies. You can also grab a 50% saving on Nerf & Zeus Dog Toys and 20$ off Trixie Cat scratchers. Offers start November 22 and run until November 29. Shop online at petstop.ie..

McElhinneys: The department store's Black Friday Mega Sale has with up to 50% off selected womens, mens and kids clothing and footwear, jewellery, Christmas gifts, beauty and home. Sale ends Cyber Monday. Shop online at mcelhinneys.com

Shaws: Save up to 40% on beauty, up to 50% on womenswear, up to 30% off lingerie, up to 20% off footwear, and up to 30% off childrenswear. Plus, all men's suits half price. Sale ends November 29. Shop online at shaws.ie.

Tayto Park: For Black Friday, Tayto Park is offering discounted All Access tickets. For €28 get full day entry and unlimited attractions in Tayto Park on a date of your choice - they are valid to use on any date in 2022. Book here taytopark.ie

For Black Friday, Tayto Park is offering discounted All Access tickets.

Golden Discs: Grab some Christmas box sets at a fraction of their usual price at Golden Discs Black Friday sale including the Harry Potter Special Edition Box Set for just €30, the Game of Thrones Complete Series Box Set for €55 and Downton Abbey Season 1 - 6 Box Set for just €25 - now that’s a deal mammy would love. Offer runs from November 22 - 29 Visit goldendiscs.ie.

Littlewoods Ireland: Littlewoods Ireland are offering huge discounts now until December 2 with 40% off selected fashion and sportswear, up to 30% off homeware and up to 30% off electricals. Shop at littlewoodsireland.ie.

Connecting to Nature: Stock up on wild bird feed and grab yourself a luxury bird feeder to help our feathered friends through the winter months with Connecting To Nature's Black Friday bundle deals. Shop at connectingtonature.ie[./url]

Copperfish Lighting Company: In the wake of Cop26 and to support Green Friday, Copperfish Lighting Company, in collaboration with Crann Easy Treesie Project, have decided in lieu of a discount they will plant a native sapling on your behalf for every purchase between November 26 - 28. Customers will receive a digital certificate with every purchase. Shop at copperfish.ie.