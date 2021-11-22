GreenFriday: Over 150 deals and discounts from Irish brands

From Brexit to Covid-19, the last two years have come with many challenges for Irish businesses, particularly smaller businesses who can struggle to compete with the big guns in any regular year. That’s why for Black Friday this year, we’re doing our best to champion Irish. By supporting homegrown businesses this year, not only will you be contributing to your local economy, but you'll also be doing your part for the environment as local suppliers are usually the more eco-friendly option. With that in mind, we've rounded up some of the best #GreenFriday deals happening this week.
Founded by Donagh Quigley out of his own need for products that would be kind to dry skin, the Slane-based brand offers a range of scentsational and sustainable products for hands, skin, hair and general wellbeing. For Black Friday weekend they will offer 10% off site wide from November 26 - 29.
Bandon-based couple Mark Clifford and Dr Paula Gaynor are behind this fast-growing supplement brand. For Green Friday, use code TREES to get 10% off your purchase. The code will stay active for the month of November and for every purchase using the code, SOMEGA will donate €4 to Hometree to plant 100 native trees in Ireland.
The designer outlet is promising a range of magical savings with its Black Friday event which started on November 17 and runs to November 29. Some of the participating brands include Timberland (offering up to an additional 40% off the Village price on selected lines), Ted Baker (up to an additional 30% off Village price), Michael Kors (65% off the RRP), L.K Bennett (up to an additional 40% off Village price on selected lines), Diesel (up to an additional 30% off Village price) and Skechers (up to 50% off RRP).
Located in the heart of the Victorian Quarter in Cork’s City Centre, The Metropole Hotel has been welcoming guests for more than 120. For Green Friday, you can book bed & breakfast for €109 for two, or dinner, bed & breakfast for €159 for two guests on selected dates for the remainder of 2021 through to 2022. Offer available to book from November 19 - 29.
The luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Cork city is offering a 20% saving on all rooms for their Green Friday sale. Guests who avail of booking this offer from November 15 - 29 will also be treated to a Killahora Orchard Poiré Fine Perry upon their arrival - a sparkling tipple made from varieties of pears from the local Killahora Orchard, a family business dating back to 1750. Breaks booked during the Green Friday sale period can be taken from November 15 - April 30.
Situated right beside Cork Airport, the Cork International Hotel is hoping to lure travellers with a special offer of €99 bed & breakfast for two guests on selected dates for the remainder of 2021 through to 2022. Offer available to book from November 19 - 29.
Guests who book a break at The Old Ground Hotel during the November 15 - 29 Green Friday sale can save 20% on all rooms at Ennis’s restored 18th century manor house hotel during the period November 15 - April 30.The Old Ground, is also offering guests a JJ Correy whiskey (sourced from the local McGuane family farm in County Clare) paired with Tuamgraney chocolates upon arrival as part of the deal.
The Waterford hotel is offering a 20% saving on all rooms for their Green Friday sale which takes places November 15 - 29. The hotel is set to welcome guests who book a break during this period with sumptuous all butter Irish shortbread, a family recipe dating back to the 1800s from The Lismore Food Company and a refreshing Greenway Waterford Pale Ale from the Dungarvan Brewing Company. Breaks booked during the Green Friday sale period can be taken from November 15 - April 30.
Nestled in the shadow of the stunning Galtee Mountains, Tipperary’s Great National Hotel is enticing potential travellers with 30% off rooms and an extra 20% off vouchers for their 2021 Black Friday sale. Offer available November 18 - December 1.
If you're flying out of Shannon Airport anytime soon, Clare’s Great National Hotel is just 5 minutes away. They're offering an extra 20% off vouchers purchased between November 26 - 29 as part of their Black Friday sale.
The South Court Hotel, Limerick’s Great National Hotel,is a five minute drive from Limerick city center and close to Limerick’s prime retail offering The Crescent. Grab 20% off vouchers purchased between November 26 - 29 for Black Friday Weekend.
Overlooking Clew Bay and Croagh Patrick, the Mulranny Park Hotel is the perfect spot for recharging the batteries. The Great National Hotel is offering an extra 20% off vouchers purchased between November 26 - 29 which can be spent on dining or accommodation.
Nestled on the banks of Lough Ree, in a tranquil, country setting surrounded by water and native woodland, the Wineport Lodge is the perfect tranquil breakaway from the business of everyday life. From November 22 - 29, the hotel will offer an extra 15% off any monetary and experience gift vouchers.
The Mayo hotel is offering 30% off rooms and an extra 20% off vouchers. Offer available November 18 - December 2.
Set across 40 acres of beautiful parkland in Kilkenny, the Newpark Hotel is offering a 20% saving on all rooms during their ‘Green Friday’ sale, November 15 - 29. Guests who avail of this special offer will also be treated to a High Bank Farm Organic Apple Gin upon their arrival. Breaks can be booked anytime between November 15 - April 30 inclusive.
The 4-star Riverside Park Hotel, part of the Great National Hotel group, is offering 30% off selected dates until May 2022. Room only and Bed & Breakfast offers are available between November 26 - 29
Avail of 10% off luxury gift experience vouchers such as a romantic dinner for two, an elegant afternoon tea or a luxurious overnight stay for Black Friday with discount code BlackFridaySale. The offer also extends to selected monetary gift vouchers.
Save a decent 25% off flexible hotel room rates at the boutique Dublin 2 hotel for stays in the New Year. To avail of the offer, the hotel is asking customers to sign up to their newsletter ahead of Black Friday to receive the exclusive promo code for use on Black Friday.
Book now and receive 25% off bed and breakfast rates for stays between November 19 and June 30. The offer is available to all room types, fully flexible cancellation and no prepayment is required. Sale ends November 29.
Say hello to 2022 in style with a stay at the 5 star Powerscourt Hotel Estate & Spa in Enniskerry. For a limited time, the luxury hotel is offering 22% off New Year breaks from January 1 - March 31, 2022. Offer is available from November 25 - Cyber Monday on November 29 and breaks must be taken between Sunday and Thursday’s to avail of the discounted price.
Kerry’s Great National Hotel is offering 30% off accommodation rates and an extra 10% off vouchers purchased between November 18 - December 2.
Located a 40-minute drive from Galway city in Gort, the Great National Hotel is offering 30% off rooms and an extra 20% off vouchers during the November 18 - December 2 period.
Head west for less with The Wyatt’s 2021 Black Friday offer. Ge 15% off any date in 2022 with promo code BLACK, valid until November 29.
15% off gift voucher promotion on vouchers from €50 to €500. Vouchers valid in the group’s three hotels: Castlecourt Hotel, Westport Plaza Hotel and Westport Coast Hotel. The group will also offer 15% off gift voucher promotion for treatments to the value of €80 in Spa Veda (Westport Coast Hotel) and Spa Sula (Westport Plaza Hotel). Offer starts November 15 and ends November 28.
Avail of a 10% discount on selected gift vouchers over the value of €100 for Hayfield Manor, Killarney Royal & Great Southern Killarney from November 23 - 30. The discount is exclusive to online vouchers.
This year the hotel group is offering 25% off room only rates in their three hotels, The Address Cork, The Address Connolly and The Address Citywest with discount code Black. The sale will run from November 25 - December 1.
The 5 star Glenlo Abbey will offer 20% off a luxurious 5-star getaway including luxurious accommodation and breakfast for two in the River Room Restaurant, full access to the stunning 138-acre estate, complimentary use of the vintage bicycles for residents on the grounds and access to their in-house Abbey Movie Theatre. Midweek prices start at €168 for two people sharing, while weekend prices start at €238 for two people sharing. The hotel will also offer 20% off all monetary vouchers from €100 and up.
This 4-star Great National hotel is ideally located in the heart of Athlone and is offering 30% off rooms and 10% more on vouchers purchased during November 18 - December 2.
An extra 20% off vouchers purchased between November 26 - 29. Vouchers can be used for a range of experiences including a hotel break, dining experience or Afternoon Tea.
Another one of Galway’s Great National Hotels, Claregalway hotel, a 15 minute drive from Galway city, will offer 30% off rooms and an extra 10% off vouchers purchased during the November 18 - December 2 sale period.
The four star hotel in the centre of Kilkenny is offering 15% off on a range of packages for stays between January 3 and March 13, 2022 when you book between November 23 – 29th. Use promo code BF2021 to avail of the offer. The hotel’s medi spa is also offering a 20% saving on laser hair removal treatments and an extra 20% on Mint gift vouchers throughout the Black Friday weekend, November 27th – 29th.
Book now and receive 25% off bed and breakfast rates for stays between November 19 and June 30. The offer is available to all room types, fully flexible cancellation and no prepayment is required. Sale ends November 29.
Offering 20% off rooms and an extra 20% off vouchers purchased between November 25 - 30.
Indulge yourself with a luxury city break at one of the Doyle Collections hotels in Dublin, Cork, London, Washington DC or Bristol at a fraction of the usual cost. For Black Friday, the hoteliers are offering 30% off stays taken from November 16 to June 30. Sale ends December 1.
The Dublin hotel is offering 30% off for Black Friday - sign up to their newsletter to get access to the deal.
Get two nights bed and breakfast for two people sharing in any of the group’s four Hotels for €129 (weekend) or €99 (midweek) - with a free €20 voucher thrown in. Valid for stays taken between January - March 31, 2022. Outside these dates the monetary value can be used. The group has hotels in Waterford, Enniscorthy, Shannon and Ennis.
The online art shop based in Dublin and run by Eibhin Kavanagh is offering 10% off masks and prints on Black Friday alongside buy one get one free with prints using codes he will share on social media with his followers. Coupons and discount codes will expire after 24hrs so be quick.