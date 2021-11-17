Britney Spears thanks fans as conservatorship ends: ‘I honestly think you saved my life’

Plus the pop superstar hints she will tell all in an interview with Oprah
A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney's life and money for nearly 14 years. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 14:27
Denise O’Donoghue

Popstar Britney Spears has spoken about her appreciation for her fans behind the #FreeBritney movement, which she credits with ending her 13-year-long conservatorship.

Spears has regained control of her life and career for the first time in over a decade after the termination of her conservatorship last Friday.

The singer, 39, had been fighting to end the complex legal arrangement she was placed under in 2008 amid substance abuse and mental health issues. Her father Jamie had been in control of his daughter’s finances but was suspended from that role in September.

Ms Spears has hinted she will do a tell-all interview with Oprah about her experience, which she describes as “demoralising and degrading”.

“I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on Oprah! I mean who knows…” she writes.

In a video shared on social media, she says that she believes her supporters saved her life.

“The #FreeBritney movement: you guys rock. My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn't able to speak up or say anything,” she says.

“Because of you guys knowing what was going on and delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave it awareness. 

I honestly think you guys saved my life.

Spears says she's looking forward to being in control of her own life and says little things like having access to cash have made a huge difference.

“I’m just grateful honestly for each day and being able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent and feel like a woman and owning an ATM card seeing cash for the first time being able to buy candles. It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference.” 

She says she wants to be an advocate for other people in similar situations.

“I'm not here to be a victim. I lived with victims my whole life as a child. That's why I got out of my house and I worked for 20 years and worked my ass off.

“I’m here to advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses. I'm a very strong woman so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. Hopefully, my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system.”

