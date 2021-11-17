Past super-villains return in trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home

A collection of past super-villains return in the latest trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland stars as the titular web-slinging hero for the third time to battle old enemies including Doc Oc, Green Goblin, Electro and Sandman.

The film takes place after Parker had his identity revealed by Jonah J Jameson, played by J K Simmons, which occurred at the end of the previous film.

The latest trailer shows Peter Parker and his pals, played by Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, team up with caped sorcerer Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget.

However, in doing so the team inadvertently unleashes the power of the Multiverse.

“When you botched that spell where you wanted everyone to forget that Peter Parker was Spider-Man, we started getting some visitors from every universe,” Strange tells Parker.

Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx appear in the trailer as their characters Doc Oc and Electro from previous Spider-Man franchises, starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, respectively.

Reports have circulated online that Maguire and Garfield will also return to reprise their roles as Spider-Man, alongside Holland, in the film.

The trailer also shows sequences with the Green Goblin, previously played by Willem Defoe, Sandman, previously played by Thomas Hayden Church, and The Lizard, played by Rhys Ifans.

Green Goblin, previously played by Willem Defoe, also appears in the trailer

Writing on Instagram after the release, Holland thanked fans for their “incredible support” during his time as the teenage superhero.

“We just debuted the trailer to a theatre of fans and the reaction was incredible,” he said.

“Thank you for supporting me throughout my Spider-Man career.

“Your love and support continues to blow my mind and I couldn’t be more grateful.

“This film is for you and I hope it brings you as much joy as it has for me. Love you guys 3000!”