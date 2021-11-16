Cork will be lit up for Christmas this week

Sleigh bells ring, are ya listening? In the Rebel city, lights are glistening!

That’s right, Cork City Council has just announced that the city will be lit up for Christmas this week.

However, there will be no public event to mark the big switch on this year in line with public health guidelines.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher said the switching on of the Christmas City lights is the official start to the Christmas countdown in Cork.

“I am delighted to see Cork look so festive this year in what has been a very challenging 12 months as Covid 19 continues to impact on all our lives.

"I would like everyone to stay safe, to support Cork businesses and to shop locally this Christmas.”

Cork City Council’s elves - sorry, staff members - have been busy placing lighting around the city and suburbs, along with erecting and decorating up to 50 Christmas Trees, using 117,320 low watt energy efficient LED Lightning units. In total 7.4 km of lights will glisten across the city this festive season.

To coincide with the switching on of Cork City’s Christmas Lights, a new video showcasing the illumination of Cork City Centre in all its sparkling Christmas glory, has been produced by Cork City Council.

The video will launch across Cork City Council’s and the popular festive festival GLOW’s website and social media channels at 6pm this Friday – it is sure to get you in the spirit as we see the magical Christmas atmosphere come to life.

GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration will return to Cork this year and will take place on the following weekends:

Friday 26 November to Sunday 28 November

Friday 3 December to Sunday 5 December

Friday 10 December to Sunday 12 December

Friday 17 December to Sunday 19 December

This year, Bishop Lucey Park is once again to be transformed into a festive wonderland with a very special Twelve Days of Christmas theme. As part of GLOW, you can also enjoy fantastic views of Cork City on the 30m Ferris Wheel – remaining in place until early January.

Pre-booking is required for both the Bishop Lucey Park experience and the Ferris Wheel. Visit www.glowcork.ie for more information.