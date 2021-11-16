Ireland's most popular puppy names revealed - is your pooch on the list?

Ireland’s most popular puppy names have been revealed and we can't say we are surprised.

Top of the list is lovely Luna, with Bailey close at her heels. Luna is up one place from last year, whilst Bailey has dropped one place.

Coming in third is Bella, followed by Cooper and Teddy. Teddy has dropped from fourth to fifth place this year while Bella and Cooper are new entrants to the top five.

Irish-owned pet-retailer Petmania surveyed over 1,500 pet-parents in Ireland, throughout September, to compile the list and saw a rising trend of puppies given Irish names like Púca, Súile, and Poigíní.

Ireland’s most popular breed is the Golden Retriever

Many of the county’s new four-legged friends are named after gods and mythical characters, like Athena, Ares, Zeus, Loki and Apollo while other pet parents gave a nod to designer brands like Dior and Coco.

The survey also revealed Ireland’s most popular breed is the Golden Retriever, followed by Labradors, German Shepards, Cockapoos and Jack Russells.

Puppy of the Year 2021

As part of the survey, pawparents could also put their doggo in the running for Puppy of the Year 2021.

Orca, a Great Dane from Sligo, has been awarded the title today - and nabbed himself and his owner €1,500 worth of prizes.

Orca is training to rescue whales, dolphins and seals

The bestest of best boys, Orca is training to rescue whales, dolphins and seals.

