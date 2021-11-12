Paul Mescal's girlfriend has a full verse on Taylor Swift's re-recorded Red 

Taylor Swift's re-record of her 2012 album Red has landed today with ten extra tracks - including a new song with vocals from Paul Mescal's girlfriend.

Phoebe Bridgers has a full verse on Nothing New - the first time a female singer has been given the honour on a Swift record.

Speaking to Billboard earlier this month on the collaboration, Bridger's said the collaboration was "a dream."

"I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out because I got teary recording it. I just couldn’t be more excited.”

Nothing New is one of nine tracks that were written during the RED era but didn’t make the cut for the original release - alongside a special ten-minute version of All Too Well.

Swift has paid tribute to her fans as she released the hugely anticipated Red (Taylor’s Version) today, which also features Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody.

It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is outhttps://t.co/ZUAWDuv4jL pic.twitter.com/Ji26KdOlWQ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 12, 2021

In a social media post celebrating Red (Taylor’s Version), Swift said the record had always belonged to her and her fans.

She wrote: “Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t emboldened me.

“Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Tonight we begin again. Red (my version) is out now.”

Taylor Swift's new record is a re-recording of her

Swift embarked on the re-recording of her first six albums after the master recordings were acquired by talent manager Scooter Braun when he bought her former label, much to her fury.

By creating new versions of the songs, the superstar can regain ownership of the music.

Swift, 31, said musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person.

"It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past.

“Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators.

And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.

Braun, the prominent talent manager whose clients include Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, acquired the rights to Swift’s first six albums in 2019 when he bought Big Machine records.

Swift was furious at the move and accused Braun of “incessant, manipulative bullying”.

The masters changed hands again last year when a deal with investment firm Shamrock Capital was announced.

Swift signed with Universal Music in 2018 in a deal said to give her control of her master recordings.

Swift released the new version of her album Fearless in April. She still has to re-record her 2006 self-titled debut album, 2010’s Speak Now, 2014’s 1989 and 2017’s Reputation. We can't wait.