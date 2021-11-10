Spending Habits: ‘I spend days researching products before I buy — it’s time consuming!’

Emily Beere is the Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer with online charity shopping website Thriftify.ie
Emily Beere is the Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer with online charity shopping website Thriftify.ie

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 18:04

What is your relationship with money?

As someone who was working in a tech sales role on Wall Street and quit to move home and join a social enterprise start-up, I can safely say I am not motivated by money, but I am motivated by climate action and promoting the circular economy.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I’m mostly quite careful and intentional with my spending and would be more of a saver when I have the opportunity to be.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

Yes, normally I spend days researching products before I commit to spending a penny, which may appear wise but is just very time-consuming.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

Earn before you spend and only spend what you earn. I had a friend once who lived off her credit card and paid it off at the end of every month with her wages. This gave me such second-hand anxiety!

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

I don’t follow a specific budget, but I do use an app for all of my spending which gives me a great overview of my weekly/monthly spending and I can easily spot if perhaps I’ve spent too much.

What’s the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

I bought two ex-racehorses to re-train into polo ponies. As a project it brought me so much joy and kept me sane during the lockdown, however I did not incorporate the upkeep costs into the original price consideration so after three years I can safely say they are the most expensive things I have ever bought!

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

A helmet. I have been horse-riding my whole life and safety has always been a priority. When you have a fall you are meant to replace your helmet, but they can cost almost €500 for a very high-quality one. After a relatively minor fall, I considered not replacing mine but decided to in the end. Shortly after I had a major fall, that gave me whiplash and noticeably marked my new helmet. I was delighted I had chosen to buy a new one.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

It was started for me by the first job I took after leaving university although lately it’s been something I’ve been conscious that I need to take more seriously. Working in a start-up means you spend so much time focusing and fighting to succeed in the present that you sometimes forget that long-term personal financial planning is important.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

When I left university I went to work in a ski resort for six months. I was spending in a way that meant I’d run out of money just as I got paid, which I thought was okay until I got sick and had the cost of a doctor’s appointment and medicine to cover. Since then, I ensure I have a rainy day fund at all times.

