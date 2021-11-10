Sinead Kennedy reveals when she'll return to Today Show couch

The presenter has been on maternity leave since March
Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 12:38
Nicole Glennon

Sinead Kennedy has finally confirmed when she will be back on our screens with Dáithí O'Shea after welcoming her first child earlier this year.

During an Instagram Q&A, The Today Show host was asked by a fan how she was doing and when she would be coming back to the show.

Sinead said she was “great, really great” but added that she missed co-host Dáithí and the “craic” and would be back for “more madness” in January.

Picture: @imsineadkennedy / Instagram

The 37-year-old, who gave birth to daughter Indie in March, was originally due to return to RTÉ in September but has taken some extra time to spend with her newborn and husband Conor Kirwan.

Earlier this year the presenter, who gave birth at Cork University Hospital, said Indie  “is the most precious thing to have ever happened” to her and husband Conor.

“We’re overcome with happiness and are feeling extremely grateful."

Emer O’Neill will present alongside Dáithí on Mondays and Tuesdays until Sinead’s return in 2022.

