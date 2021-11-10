100% Irish beef: Ireland’s hunkiest farmers unveil their 2022 calendar

 ‘Meat’ the farmers of the latest offering, which is released after a brief Covid-19-related hiatus
100% Irish beef: Ireland’s hunkiest farmers unveil their 2022 calendar

Irish Farmer Calendar 2022: August

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 11:41
Denise O’Donoghue

It’s that time of year again. The latest edition of our favourite calendar has been revealed and we can’t wait to enjoy turning the page each month.

Now in its 12th year, the Irish Farmer Calendar: Best of Volume II is on sale. The 2022 calendar showcases some of Ireland’s most handsome farmers in a variety of cute and hilarious poses.

Models hail from areas including Cork, Kilkenny, Dublin, Wexford, Tipperary, and Down and in previous years the creators have seen orders from far-flung places like the US, Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong and South Africa.

The pages feature more than handsome farmers, however. Many of them pose with farm animals such as pigs, cattle, dogs and lambs. But one farmer breaks with tradition and poses with snails. 

Last year’s calendar was not published due to Covid-19 but fans of the annual treat will be relieved to know a 2023 calendar is in the works. A casting call in September confirmed photoshoots took place in Meath last month.

Creator of the calendar series, Ciara Ryan, says some creative calendar fans found a way to DIY a 2021 calendar. 

“We have heard some funny stories from fans. One in particular, of a lovely American lady who had used the dates of a 2021 edition of a fireman calendar but replaced the firemen images with the farmers of the 2020 calendar. Now that’s devotion!”

The calendar is shot on farms throughout the country and has previously beaten One Direction, Conor McGregor and Justin Bieber in the calendar charts.

The 2022 calendar costs €11.99 and will be available from Calendar Club stores nationwide and farmercalendar.com.

Read More

Making Cents: How to stay safe when you're doing your Christmas shopping online

More in this section

Avengers: Endgame Fan Event - London Paul Rudd, 52, named sexiest man alive by People magazine
THE POWER OF THE DOG Benedict Cumberbatch reveals he got nicotine poisoning while filming new movie
Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive award Prince Harry: More than 70% of hate speech about Meghan on Twitter traced to 50 accounts
Irish Farmer Calendar2022calendarFarmersFarmingAnimals
100% Irish beef: Ireland’s hunkiest farmers unveil their 2022 calendar

Sinead Kennedy reveals when she'll return to Today Show couch

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices