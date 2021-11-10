100% Irish beef: Ireland’s hunkiest farmers unveil their 2022 calendar

It’s that time of year again. The latest edition of our favourite calendar has been revealed and we can’t wait to enjoy turning the page each month.

Now in its 12th year, the Irish Farmer Calendar: Best of Volume II is on sale. The 2022 calendar showcases some of Ireland’s most handsome farmers in a variety of cute and hilarious poses.

Models hail from areas including Cork, Kilkenny, Dublin, Wexford, Tipperary, and Down and in previous years the creators have seen orders from far-flung places like the US, Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong and South Africa.

The pages feature more than handsome farmers, however. Many of them pose with farm animals such as pigs, cattle, dogs and lambs. But one farmer breaks with tradition and poses with snails.

Last year’s calendar was not published due to Covid-19 but fans of the annual treat will be relieved to know a 2023 calendar is in the works. A casting call in September confirmed photoshoots took place in Meath last month.

Creator of the calendar series, Ciara Ryan, says some creative calendar fans found a way to DIY a 2021 calendar.

“We have heard some funny stories from fans. One in particular, of a lovely American lady who had used the dates of a 2021 edition of a fireman calendar but replaced the firemen images with the farmers of the 2020 calendar. Now that’s devotion!”

The calendar is shot on farms throughout the country and has previously beaten One Direction, Conor McGregor and Justin Bieber in the calendar charts.

The 2022 calendar costs €11.99 and will be available from Calendar Club stores nationwide and farmercalendar.com.