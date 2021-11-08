Making Cents: How to stay safe when you're doing your Christmas shopping online

With less than seven weeks until Christmas Day, many people have started their festive shopping, with concerns around supply chains intensifying pressure.

“We expect that high levels of online shopping will continue in the build-up to Christmas 2021,” Gráinne Griffin, director of communications with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), says. “Generally, at this time of year, we begin to see growing demand for certain products, which can lead to pressures on parents and families.

“It’s important for everyone to be aware that these are ideal circumstances for ill-intentioned or rogue traders, both online and in-store (including pop-up shops), to take advantage of consumers who are having trouble sourcing a particular product or toy. Therefore, we are asking consumers to follow a number of steps before they buy, so that they have no unexpected surprises.”

There are a number of basic checks for shoppers when buying online, starting with finding out where a business is based.

Legitimate businesses will list contact information on their websites, including an email address, phone number, and a geographical address. Remember that just because a website has a .ie address does not mean it is an Irish-registered business.

“The website an e-commerce shop trades from is not always the country it is registered in,” the European Consumer Centre (ECC) Ireland says. “Your rights will depend on where the company is based. If this information is not clearly available, consider shopping elsewhere.”

The CCPC also recommends looking for VAT numbers or company registration numbers, as this information can be verified through government and EU websites.

“If the business is based outside of the EU, you may consider finding an alternative EU store to ensure you have stronger rights should an issue arise,” the CCPC suggests.

When paying, check for an ‘s’ after ‘http’ at the beginning of the url and a padlock symbol in your browser’s taskbar. This shows that the website is secure and, if it isn’t there, be wary of continuing with your purchase.

You can also create an extra defence against fraud by being selective in how you pay online.

“Consider using online payment services, such as PayPal or a pre-pay credit card, to avoid potential scammers getting a hold of your bank account details,” the CCPC suggests. “Pre-paid debit cards or credit cards provide an extra layer of protection, as there is no direct withdrawal from your bank account.”

Shoppers are advised to be wary of traders who offer a bank-transfer facility, or request that you pay by card over the telephone, or come into the store (sometimes a pop-up) to pay by cash.

As mentioned, there have been reports of potential shortages of sought-after items this year. Unfortunately, where there is an issue like this, there will usually be a fraudster looking to capitalise on it.

“Be careful of small, unknown traders offering a high-demand product online or on social media that is out of stock everywhere else,” the CCPC warns. “Do some research, look at online consumer forums and on social media for additional consumer reviews or feedback about the business before you buy.”

Maintain vigilance after you have made your purchases. Even if it is important that little eyes don’t see certain boxes, check them before you put them away, because no one wants an unpleasant surprise on Christmas Eve. “Open the packages and check the items for any irregularities or issues as soon as they arrive,” the CCPC suggests. “If you are buying children’s toys online, be sure to look for the CE mark on the product, in the instruction manual, or on the packaging.

“The CE mark is essentially the manufacturer’s declaration that the product complies with EU safety regulations and standards. If there is no visible CE mark, it may be an indication that the toys do not meet the required safety standards and should not be used.”

